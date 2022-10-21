‘Ghosts’ Star Román Zaragoza on Sasappis’ Tree & Modern Native Representation

Read full article on original website
House of the Dragon’ Finale: Fans Will See a ‘Different Side’ of Daemon
'House of the Dragon' fans should keep a close eye on Daemon in the season finale.
tvinsider.com
‘Fire Country’ Goes to Pot, Prime Video’s ‘Peripheral’ Vision, Manhunt on ‘20/20,’ Countdown to Christmas-Already
CBS’ Fire Country, which was just picked up for a full season, comes under fire while fighting a fire. Prime Video adapts William Gibson’s The Peripheral, about a VR game with real-world implications. ABC’s 20/20 follows a manhunt from California to Mexico. Yuletide gets an early start on Hallmark Channel, which is already kicking off its Countdown to Christmas movie series.
NME
‘House Of The Dragon’: Matt Smith and Fabien Frankel think Daemon Targaryen and Ser Criston Cole “fancy each other”
House Of The Dragon actor Fabien Frankel has said that he and his co-star Matt Smith have a theory that Prince Daemon Targaryen and Ser Criston Cole “fancy each other”. In a new video interview with NME, Frankel, who portrays the Ser Criston in the Game Of Thrones spin-off prequel series, said that Smith (Daemon Targaryen) believes their characters have repressed sexual desire for one another.
‘The White Lotus’ Season 2 Review: A Resounding Triumph for HBO and Mike White
This week officially marks the triumphant return of one of HBO‘s best-loved franchises and I’m actually not talking about House of the Dragon. Season 2 of ten-time Emmy winning hit The White Lotus will premiere on Sunday, October 30 and it is everything fans of the first season could possibly want. Once again, The White Lotus delivers scathing class satire, brilliant performances, and a murder mystery set in paradise. The White Lotus Season 2 doesn’t just live up to Season 1’s greatness, but doubles down on what made it so great.
Netflix Unveils ‘The Lying Life Of Adults’ Art; Animated ‘Heidi’ Feature Readied; Camerimage Unveils Main Competition Lineup; Vicky McClure Indie Hire — Global Briefs
Netflix Unveils ‘The Lying Life Of Adults’ Launch; Teaser Art Netflix’s upcoming six-part Italian drama The Lying Life of Adults will launch on January 4, 2023. Teaser art for the Fandango-produced series has also been unveiled this morning. The drama, based on My Brilliant Friendcreator Elena Ferrante’s book of the same name, follows the life of Giovanna, as she transitions from childhood to adolescence in 1990s Naples and jumps between the city’s high and lower classes without finding answers in either world. Edoardo De Angelis is directing with Giordana Marengo playing Giovanna. Valeria Golino, Alessandro Preziosi, Pina Turco, Azzurra Mennella and Rossella Gamba also star. Ferrante writes alongside Laura Paolucci, Francesco...
‘Law & Order: SVU’ Sets Kelli Giddish’s Final Episode — and Appearance on ‘Organized Crime’
Kelli Giddish’s “Law & Order: SVU” exit is coming soon. The actor’s last appearance will be on Dec. 8, Variety confirms. Additionally, she will make a guest appearance on spinoff “Law & Order: Organized Crime” later this season. Giddish joined the Dick Wolf series in 2011, starring alongside Mariska Hargitay, Ice-T and Peter Scanavino. Her character, Amanda Rollins, entered a romantic relationship with Scanavino’s Carisi at the end of last season. In the Season 24 premiere, Rollins was shot saving a young girl. She ultimately survived and was forced to attend therapy. As for how the character will leave the show, showrunner...
Brendan Fraser Supported By His Partner At ‘The Whale’ Premiere
Brendan Fraser was recently supported by his partner Jeanne Moore at the UK premiere of his newest film The Whale, which has already received rave reviews. The two were attending the seventh day of the BFI London Film Festival. This isn’t the first time Jeanne has made a public appearance...
ETOnline.com
Megyn Kelly Mourns Sudden Death of Sister Suzanne at 58
Megyn Kelly's sister, Suzanne Crossley, died on Friday after suffering a heart attack. She was 58. Kelly, 51, shared the news during the opening segment of her podcast on Monday. "Something really sad happened in my family over the weekend," she shared. "My sister died, she was 58, her name...
Men's Health
See The Voice Star Gwen Stefani Shake With Anger After Blake Shelton 'Stabs Her in the Back'
In the true spirit of competition, Blake Shelton is not letting any of his fellow Voice coaches miss out on his unique antics before he leaves next season ... even if that person is his wife, Gwen Stefani. In the latest episode of The Voice season 22, the country singer...
‘Power Book II: Ghost’: Season 3 May Not Premiere Until 2023
Fans are concerned that 'Power Book II: Ghost': Season 3 won't debut until 2023. Here's why.
EW.com
House of the Dragon finale trailer teases another major death before season's end
Warning: This article contains spoilers from House of the Dragon season 1, episode 9. Buckle up, because there could be one more character death before the end credits roll on House of the Dragon's first season finale. The teaser trailer for episode 10, which was attached to the ending of...
‘Yellowstone’ Season 5 Premiere, ‘Tulsa King’ Debut to Get Special Preview in AMC Theaters
The Season 5 premiere of “Yellowstone” and the series premiere of “Tulsa King” will screen in over 100 AMC theaters ahead of both shows’ television debuts. MTV Entertainment Studios and 101 Studios are partnering with AMC to put both shows, which hail from Taylor Sheridan, in theaters on Saturday, Oct. 29. Tickets are now on sale at the AMC website as well as the AMC mobile app. In addition, fans who attend dressed as their favorite “Yellowstone” character can enter an online costume contest with a chance to win “Yellowstone” merchandise. Those who attend will also get access to product...
A ‘Virgin River’ Spinoff Could Be on the Horizon
Netflix‘s drama series Virgin River is one of the biggest shows on the streaming service. It follows Mel Monroe (Alexandra Breckenridge), a nurse who leaves her life in Los Angeles for a fresh start in the small town. Though she’s trying to heal from her past, Mel falls for Jack Sheridan (Martin Henderson), a retired Marine who …
411mania.com
Various News: Surreal Life Featuring CJ Perry Premieres Tonight, Synopsis For Tomorrow’s Tales From the Territories
– CJ Perry’s stint on VH-1’s The Surreal Life kicks off tonight. The new season of the celebrity-filled reality series premieres tonight at 9 PM ET on the cable network. Perry (the former Lana) stars alongside Dennis Rodman, August Alsina, Frankie Muniz, Kim Coles, Manny MUA, Stormy Daniels, and Tamar Braxton.
Doctor Who fans left 'grinning like idiots' as the show delivers multiple blasts from the past!
Doctor Who fans left "grinning like idiots" as the show delivers multiple blasts from the past!
‘The Vampire Diaries’: Candice King Has Said ‘Goodbye to Caroline For the Last Time’
'The Vampire Diaries' fans will be sad to know Candice King recently said she has said goodbye to playing Caroline Forbes for "the last time."
Succession teases a ‘rebel alliance’ in season four trailer
“I’m a hundred feet tall. These people are pygmies,” Logan Roy (Brian Cox) says in the newly released teaser trailer for Succession’s fourth season.The footage, released by HBO and Sky on Monday (24 October), announced a spring 2023 release date for the forthcoming series.The teaser initially aired ahead of the House of the Dragon season finale in the US on Sunday (23 October) night.The new clip shows a “rebel alliance” between the Roy kids; Kendall (Jeremy Strong), Shiv (Sarah Snook) and Roman (Kieran Culkin).“New-gen Roys,” Kendall says, “we have a song to sing.”The teaser concludes with Tom (Matthew Macfadyen)...
Station 19 season 6: next episode promo, cast and everything we know about the drama series
Station 19 season 6 is finally here and viewers can’t wait to find out what happens next after a season 5 finale full of cliffhangers. Here's what we know.
‘Bad Crimes’ Starring Nicole Byer, Lauren Lapkus Canceled By Netflix Mid-Production, Producers Will Shop Elsewhere
Netflix has canceled adult animated comedy “Bad Crimes” mid-production, and the project is now being shopped around to other platforms. “Bad Crimes” was being produced by comedy veterans Greg Daniels and Mike Judge (“King of the Hill”) with Nicole Byer and Lauren Lapkus set to voice the lead roles. The series is described as a dark comedy procedural following Kara (Byer) and Jennie (Lapkus), two FBI agents who travel across the country to solve grisly crimes while juggling their friendship, career ambitions, and as many men as possible. Netflix ordered “Bad Crimes” to series in January of this year. Nicole Silverberg of...
AdWeek
Prime Video: What’s Coming in November 2022
November is shaping up to be a pretty great month, and it may have something to do with the new titles coming to Prime Video. New titles include the upcoming comedy The People We Hate at the Wedding, the romantic drama My Policeman and the darkly comedic drama series Mammals.
