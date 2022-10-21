One of New Jersey’s oldest schools of higher education will soon be known as “Bloomfield College of Montclair State University.”. Montclair State University and Bloomfield College took a big step Wednesday toward merging in what will be a rare agreement to fold a private college into a public university. The merger announcement came just seven months after Montclair State loaned the 1,300-student college enough money to help it to avoid shutting down.

MONTCLAIR, NJ ・ 3 HOURS AGO