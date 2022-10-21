ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Freehold Township, NJ

Girls Soccer: Central Jersey, Group 2 First Round recaps for Oct. 26

Kaitlyn Connors and Alexandra Lipshutz both scored to help top-seeded Metuchen beat 16th-seeded Monmouth in the first round of the Central Jersey, Group 2 state tournament in Metuchen. With the win, the Bulldogs will play ninth-seeded Wall in the quarterfinals on Saturday. Metuchen (17-4) tallied 18 shots on goal to...
METUCHEN, NJ
South Jersey Times football picks, Week 9

It seems like just yesterday that several local teams were headed to Ocean City for the season-opening Battle at the Beach, but playoff football is already upon us. The quest for sectional titles — along with the first true state championships for public schools in New Jersey history — begins in earnest this weekend.
PAULSBORO, NJ
Seneca over Cinnaminson - Girls Soccer recap

Gabby Miller scored a second half goal to lead sixth-seeded Seneca past 11th-seeded Cinnaminson by a score of 1-0 in the first round of the South Group 2 Tournament in Tabernacle. Seneca (12-7) will face off against third-seeded Middle Township in the quarterfinals on Saturday. Maddy Schwartz assisted Miller’s goal,...
CINNAMINSON, NJ
Old Bridge makes history, wins first Greater Middlesex Conference Tournament title

History was made for Old Bridge on Tuesday night in the Greater Middlesex Conference Tournament final. The top-seeded Knights were playing in their first-ever final for their first-ever title against second-seeded Monroe at J.P. Stevens High School. The two rivals, which play in the GMC Red Division, were facing each other for the third time this season, with Old Bridge having won both previous games.
OLD BRIDGE TOWNSHIP, NJ
Stuck in the middle on the boundaries of Central Jersey | Mulshine

As I was traveling around Ireland last summer, I couldn’t help but notice the signs pointing the way to the city the Irish call “Derry.” Once we crossed into the United Kingdom, however, the name on the signs changed. There, the place-name incorporates the capital city of the United Kingdom, which rules that section of the island: “Londonderry,” say the road signs.
NEW JERSEY STATE
Behind 3 goals, Demarest downs Vernon in North 1, Group 2 first round

Even after losing several key players at the end of the first half, Demarest did what it always did and played team-oriented soccer. Most teams play team-oriented soccer, but for the No. 8 seeded Norsemen, who downed No. 9 seed Vernon 3-2 in the opening round of the NJSIAA North 1, Group 2 sectional tournament, it’s a necessity that they prioritize the team.
DEMAREST, NJ
No QB changes expected, but Rutgers’ Greg Schiano hypes Gavin Wimsatt’s development in ‘adapted’ offense

Rutgers coach Greg Schiano was non-committal when asked about his starting quarterback for Saturday’s game at Minnesota but offered praise for freshman Gavin Wimsatt and his adjustments to the updated offense being tweaked by interim coordinator Nunzio Campanile. With all three scholarship quarterbacks healthy and available in last week’s...
NEW BRUNSWICK, NJ
