TVLine

The Big Bang Theory: The 4 Actresses That Could've Been 'Penny' — Including an Academy Award Winner

The Big Bang Theory almost had a very different girl next door. The forthcoming oral history The Big Bang Theory: The Definitive, Inside Story of the Epic Hit Series by Jessica Radloff (pre-order here) reveals the four well-known actresses who auditioned for the role of Penny, originally named Katie, in the 2006 pilot. “I read with Marisa Tomei,” series star Jim Parsons discloses in the book, out Oct. 11 (per THR). “I remember going to the snack room after we were done and telling [casting directors] Ken [Miller] and Nikki [Valko], ‘I’ve never been in someone else’s audition before!’ And they...
Outsider.com

‘American Pickers’ Fans React to Death of Mike Wolfe’s ‘Mentor’ and Costar Bob Petersen

American Pickers fans are offering their condolences to host Mike Wolfe after he revealed that Bob Petersen has died. Wolfe would go on his Instagram account and offer a very touching tribute to Petersen. In fact, he would consider him a “mentor” in his life. And boy, couldn’t we all use more mentors at times? But let’s get a head start by reviewing what Wolfe would share with the world.
The Independent

Robert Cormier death: Heartland star dies aged 33 after fall

Actor Robert Cormier, best known for roles in Heartland and Netflix’s Slasher, has died aged 33. The Canadian performer died on Friday (23 September), according to his obituary. His sister later told The Hollywood Reporter that Cormier died in hospital in Etobicoke, Ontario, of injuries obtained following a fall.
Outsider.com

‘Cheers’ Star Shelley Long Is Nearly Unrecognizable in Rare Photo

Fans of actress Shelley Long were treated to some rare photos of her and, well, she does not look like her character from Cheers. On that show, Long played Diane Chambers opposite Ted Danson. Long even had a solid turn on the Ed O’Neill-Sofia Vergara sitcom Modern Family. Yet those roles offered up one view of Long. These latest photos offer quite a different look at the actress.
FanSided

Is Darren Ritter leaving Chicago Fire season 11?

Pardon the pun, but things are getting heated on Chicago Fire. The promo for season 11, episode 3 promised that we would be losing a character on the job, and we’ve been on the edge of our seats trying to figure out who the character in question could be.
