Big Bang Theory's Jim Parsons Talks Fighting For Mayim Bialik, And Why Adding Amy Was Such A Brilliant Move
The Big Bang Theory star Jim Parsons spoke about Mayim Bialik's early days on the sitcom, and wanting to fight for her to stick around.
The Big Bang Theory: The 4 Actresses That Could've Been 'Penny' — Including an Academy Award Winner
The Big Bang Theory almost had a very different girl next door. The forthcoming oral history The Big Bang Theory: The Definitive, Inside Story of the Epic Hit Series by Jessica Radloff (pre-order here) reveals the four well-known actresses who auditioned for the role of Penny, originally named Katie, in the 2006 pilot. “I read with Marisa Tomei,” series star Jim Parsons discloses in the book, out Oct. 11 (per THR). “I remember going to the snack room after we were done and telling [casting directors] Ken [Miller] and Nikki [Valko], ‘I’ve never been in someone else’s audition before!’ And they...
NCIS Is Giving Fans A Three-Way Crossover For The First Time, Featuring Gary Cole, Chris O’Donnell And More
NCIS, NCIS: Los Angeles and NCIS: Hawai’i are coming together for a three-way crossover, the first time this has been done in the franchise.
‘Gunsmoke’: James Arness’ Matt Dillon Was Killed off in a Script to Make Him Lower His Salary Expectations
CBS killed off James Arness' Matt Dillon in a 'Gunsmoke' script when he tried to negotiate for a huge raise in his salary.
‘Gunsmoke’: Milburn Stone Once Said Dennis Weaver and Amanda Blake Didn’t Belong in the Entertainment Business
Milburn Stone didn't initially get along with 'Gunsmoke' co-stars Dennis Weaver and Amanda Blake, who he thought were wasting the opportunity of a lifetime.
‘Gunsmoke’: James Arness Explained Why Matt Dillon and Miss Kitty Never Got Married
'Gunsmoke' characters Marshal Matt Dillon and Miss Kitty shared a lot of chemistry. Here's what James Arness had to say about why they never got married.
‘American Pickers’ Fans React to Death of Mike Wolfe’s ‘Mentor’ and Costar Bob Petersen
American Pickers fans are offering their condolences to host Mike Wolfe after he revealed that Bob Petersen has died. Wolfe would go on his Instagram account and offer a very touching tribute to Petersen. In fact, he would consider him a “mentor” in his life. And boy, couldn’t we all use more mentors at times? But let’s get a head start by reviewing what Wolfe would share with the world.
‘Gunsmoke’: Amanda Blake Stormed off the Set, but James Arness Was the Only Person to Change Things Around
Tensions occasionally ran high on the 'Gunsmoke' set, which is exactly why actor Amanda Blake stormed off the set. However, James Arness is who provided much-needed positive energy.
‘Little House on the Prairie’: This Star Died Days Before His Final Episode Aired
Little House on the Prairie featured many of our favorite actors. One actor died a few days before his last episode aired. Here's what we know.
‘The Young and the Restless’ Star Eric Braeden Walked Out of an Interview With the ‘Titanic’ Casting Director
One of Eric Braeden's biggest acting roles was in James Cameron's 'Titanic,' where he played a wealthy man from first class.
Robert Cormier death: Heartland star dies aged 33 after fall
Actor Robert Cormier, best known for roles in Heartland and Netflix’s Slasher, has died aged 33. The Canadian performer died on Friday (23 September), according to his obituary. His sister later told The Hollywood Reporter that Cormier died in hospital in Etobicoke, Ontario, of injuries obtained following a fall.
‘Chicago Fire’ Fans React to Heartbreaking Death of Major Character
Chicago Fire promos teased all week that someone may not survive Wednesday’s episode. And now… The post ‘Chicago Fire’ Fans React to Heartbreaking Death of Major Character appeared first on Outsider.
‘Gunsmoke’: James Arness Revealed the Name of His Horse and Why the Show Never Said It
'Gunsmoke' actor James Arness once revealed the name of U.S. Marshal Matt Dillon's horse and why he never says it on the show.
‘Cheers’ Star Shelley Long Is Nearly Unrecognizable in Rare Photo
Fans of actress Shelley Long were treated to some rare photos of her and, well, she does not look like her character from Cheers. On that show, Long played Diane Chambers opposite Ted Danson. Long even had a solid turn on the Ed O’Neill-Sofia Vergara sitcom Modern Family. Yet those roles offered up one view of Long. These latest photos offer quite a different look at the actress.
Jeopardy! contestant fumes over ‘lack of help’ on-stage & slams a major issue that players ‘shouldn’t have to lose over’
A JEOPARDY contestant has fumed over a major issue with the game show she said left her feeling helpless against Amy Schneider. Terry Wolfisch Cole had enough earnings to defeat the 40-time champ in the last round. Amy faced Terry - a professional storyteller from West Simsbury, Connecticut - and...
‘Wagon Train’: Why Ward Bond and Robert Horton Couldn’t Stand Each Other
Ward Bond and Robert Horton starred in the hit NBC Western, 'Wagon Train.' Here's why they allegedly couldn't stand each other.
Wheel of Fortune fans vow to boycott show & beg Pat Sajak be fired over his ‘unforgivable’ behavior towards contestants
PAT Sajak has angered fans for his actions while hosting Sunday's episode of Celebrity Wheel of Fortune. Viewers of the program took to Twitter to voice their frustrations about the game show host. It all started after the 75-year-old shut down a contestant for calling him by a strange name...
Is Darren Ritter leaving Chicago Fire season 11?
Pardon the pun, but things are getting heated on Chicago Fire. The promo for season 11, episode 3 promised that we would be losing a character on the job, and we’ve been on the edge of our seats trying to figure out who the character in question could be.
‘NCIS’: Mark Harmon’s Wife Pam Dawber Receives Sad News of Former Colleague’s Death
Mark Harmon’s wife, Pam Dawber, faced some hard news this week when she learned that her friend and co-creator of Mork & Mindy, Dale McRaven, passed away. McRaven died at his home in Los Angeles on September 5 following complications from lung cancer, according to his son, David McRaven. He was 83.
‘The Amazing Race’ Season 34 Fans Are Worried About Phil Keoghan — ‘He Has Lower Energy Than Usual’
Some fans noticed that host Phil Keoghan was a little off in the first two episodes of 'The Amazing Race' Season 34 on CBS.
