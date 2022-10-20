Read full article on original website
Michael Bailey
3d ago
This manager needs to be fired for wasting money. There are too many immigrant Californians on Nevada where this type of BS is encouraged.
Reply(2)
52
jane
3d ago
Wow I am all for inclusion but 4000 thats not right that money could be spent in more useful ways. Little kids don't care about drag its adults I have 5 kids and not once have they ever asked to go to the library to support drag.
Reply
27
tilapiaface
3d ago
That boy in the picture does not look comfortable. Quit pushing these kids to do something they do not want nor are comfortable to do.
Reply(1)
25
Related
Fox5 KVVU
Nevada Preservation Foundation hosting ‘Tombstone Tales’ at Las Vegas’ oldest cemetery
LAS VEGAS, Nev. (FOX5) - The Nevada Preservation Foundation is getting in the Halloween spirit by hosting its annual walking tours of a Las Vegas cemetery. The 90-minute “Tombstone Tales” will be held at Las Vegas’ oldest cemetery, Woodlawn Cemetery, which is listed on the National Register of Historic Places.
963kklz.com
New Family Fun Center Coming To Henderson
There’s a new family fun center coming to Henderson! The city just announced the first Nevada location of Chicken N Pickle, newslv.com reported. The new family fun center will be located on the corner of St. Rose Parkway and Maryland Parkway. Currently the Chicken N Pickle company has six locations across the United States, with six more being developed.
viatravelers.com
12 Fun & Best Things to Do in Henderson, Nevada
Henderson is in Clark County, Nevada, about 16 miles southeast of downtown Las Vegas, with a scorching desert climate. Henderson, Nevada, has been ranked among America’s best places to live, and there are plenty of fun things to do. Surrounded by top tourist attractions and places to visit, Henderson...
UPDATE: The Second Annual Neon Dog Walk Raises The Woof in October Postponed
The Nevada Society for the Prevention of Cruelty to Animals (NSPCA) is unleashing details about...
WEB EXTRA: Clark County Commissioner Jim Gibson (D)
LAS VEGAS (KLAS)– Politics Now host John Langeler talks with Clark County Commissioner Jim Gibson about his re-election campaign, covid, how the City of Henderson handled its budget when he was mayor, and water woes.
Free shows announced throughout Las Vegas following cancellation of When We Were Young
LAS VEGAS (KLAS)– Despite the last-minute cancellation for Saturday’s portion of the When We Were Young Festival due to severe winds, some bands have taken matters into their own hands. The All-American Rejects will treat fans to a free show at Soul Belly Barbecue (1327 South Main Street), located in the Arts District in downtown […]
Black Rodeo USA saddles up in Las Vegas showcasing African American cowboys
African American cowboys and cowgirls are reintroducing the legacy of their ancestors of the Wild West in Black Rodeo USA.
How rural Nevada became the next battleground for the ‘Big Lie’
In an August 2021 email to an Elko County deputy district attorney, Steninger laid out the group’s interest in having “the rural counties … announce plans to shift to paper ballots,” which they believed would make the rest of the state “obliged to follow suit.” The post How rural Nevada became the next battleground for the ‘Big Lie’ appeared first on The Nevada Independent.
November election could shift majority on the Clark County school board
On the seven-member Clark County School Board, all it takes is four votes to get items passed. The November election, however, could change the board’s paradigm, since three seats are up for grabs. The post November election could shift majority on the Clark County school board appeared first on The Nevada Independent.
KOLO TV Reno
Governor Sisolak says his experience in office has prepared him for the next four years
Wind, rain, and snow are in the forecast for Saturday into Saturday night, although precipitation amounts will be on the light side. The first freeze of the year is expected Sunday and/or Monday morning in Reno. Another system is likely in the middle of next week. More active fall weather is here! -Jeff.
vegas24seven.com
WhiskyFest comes to Las Vegas (Dec. 2)
—Whisky Lovers to Sample the World’s Best Whiskies On December 2nd— What: For the first time ever, Whisky Advocate magazine presents WhiskyFest, the leading whisky festival in North America, in Las Vegas! The festival, which also takes place in New York and San Francisco this year, as well as Chicago earlier this year, offers the opportunity to sample hundreds of whiskies from around the world—including single malt and blended Scotch, Irish, bourbon, rye, Tennessee, Japanese, Canadian, French, Indian, and craft-distilled whiskies—and learn firsthand from the experts. Distillery representatives will be on hand at their pouring booths, while educational seminars, featuring their own tastings, will be running throughout the evening as well.
Nevada DMV officials approved these custom tags after review
In Nevada, it is relatively inexpensive to request a personalized plate for a vehicle, and there are 63 different plate designs to choose from. This creates ample opportunity for someone to try and slip a vulgar or offensive personalized plate through the system.
Festival headliners and fans react to When We Were Young cancellation
Extreme winds have caused significant cancellations across the valley from the Las Vegas Brew Fest to the long-awaited When We Were Young music festival.
I grew up just outside of Las Vegas. Here are 8 of my favorite things to do and see around town that don't involve the Strip.
There's more to Las Vegas, Nevada, than casinos and nightclubs — read a local's list of places to visit, including a water park and nature preserve.
4 Great Pizza Places in New Mexico
If you love eating pizza and you also happen to live in New Mexico, here is a list of four amazing pizza places in New Mexico that you should absolutely visit if you haven't already because all of them are known for serving incredibly delicious pizza, made with fresh and high-quality ingredients.
Viewers share digital images as Las Vegas valley finds itself twisting in the wind
LAS VEGAS (KLAS) — Dust storms so strong that vehicles struggled to maintain their lanes. Downed trees. Debris swirling on streets and sidewalks. Viewers shared their video and photographs Saturday as the Las Vegas valley was hit by high winds. The National Weather Service issued a high wind warning from 11 a.m. Saturday to 5 […]
CCSD parents raise concerns over principal changes
Parents are raising concerns after several principals were reassigned from Clark County School District schools.
Chicken N Pickle coming to Henderson in late 2023
Coming to the corner of St. Rose and Maryland Parkways, Chicken N Pickle is a three-acre, multi-level, unique indoor/outdoor experience.
'When We Were Young' festival cancels Saturday show due to severe winds
Today’s bands were set to take the stage in Las Vegas at 11:30AM PT, promising a packed day of music capped by reunited performances from My Chemical Romance and Paramore.
Ballot Question 1: Equal Rights at the forefront of upcoming Nevada election
There are three state-wide questions on the ballot this coming election day. The first question on the ballot is the issue of putting the equal rights amendment in the state constitution.
Comments / 40