Illinois State

SAFE-T Act opponents look to combine dozens of lawsuits against implementation

(The Center Square) – The Illinois Supreme Court will consider consolidating the dozens of lawsuits that have been filed against the SAFE-T Act. The criminal justice legislation makes Illinois the first state in the country to abolish cash bail on Jan. 1. At least 55 counties are going to court claiming the law is unconstitutional. An agreement has been made to consolidate the lawsuits into one single case in Kankakee County.
ILLINOIS STATE
Three Illinois Counties With High COVID Numbers, Back to Masks

You need to stay away from large gatherings or people, and stay masked up AGAIN, as COVID is on the rise in three different Illinois counties. NBCChicago. With the leaves changing colors and the temps dropping, it's time to grab you coat and hat...and your COVID mask, if you live in one of these three counties in Illinois.
ILLINOIS STATE
Arkansas gubernatorial candidates debate tax cuts

(The Center Square) - Three people vying to be Arkansas' next governor had differing views on cutting taxes in a Friday debate. Republican Sarah Huckabee Sanders proposed eliminating the state's income tax. "One of the most important things we can do is let people keep more of their money," Huckabee...
ARKANSAS STATE
Georgia attorney general candidates differ widely on prosecutions under 'fetal heartbeat' law

(The Center Square) — The candidates running for Georgia's attorney general office weighed in on whether a woman could be prosecuted under Georgia's fetal heartbeat law. In 2019, Georgia lawmakers passed House Bill 481, the Living Infants Fairness Equality Act, which bans abortions once a fetal heartbeat is detected — usually after about six weeks.
GEORGIA STATE
Georgia attorney general candidates offer differing solutions for increasing crime

(The Center Square) — A new report from WalletHub found that Atlanta experienced the 38th highest increase in the homicide rate of the 50 largest cities in the country. The topic of crime in the state was a hot topic during this week’s Atlanta Press Club debate of the attorney general candidates: incumbent Republican Attorney General Chris Carr, Libertarian Martin Cowan and Sen. Jen Jordan, D-Atlanta.
ATLANTA, GA
Pritzker and Bailey spar over schools, DCFS

(The Center Square) – Republican candidate state Sen. Darren Bailey and incumbent Gov. J.B. Pritzker debated for the final time on Tuesday night with the November election less than a month away. The candidates discussed several topics, including crime, Chicago, and the performance of the Department of Child and...
ILLINOIS STATE
Nevada’s new abortion information page includes complaint form for reporting crisis pregnancy centers

(The Center Square) – Nevada has launched a new abortion information page, Governor Steve Sisolak announced last week. The page includes information on current Nevada law, details on different types of abortion procedures, and a link to an abortion provider directory. It also features a section warning of Crisis Pregnancy Centers that “seek to intercept women considering abortion.”
NEVADA STATE
California's flavored tobacco ban is on next month's ballot

(The Center Square) – California voters will soon determine the fate of the state’s flavored tobacco ban. Among the seven initiatives appearing on the November ballot is Proposition 31. The initiative asks voters whether to uphold or repeal Senate Bill 793, a law signed by Gov. Gavin Newsom in 2020 that bans retailers from selling flavored tobacco products – including menthol cigarettes.
CALIFORNIA STATE
