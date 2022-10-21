ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Marion, IA

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
KCRG.com

Cedar Falls man dies after Friday apartment fire

CEDAR FALLS, Iowa (KCRG) - A man from Cedar Falls has died from his injuries after a fire at his apartment. On October 21st, Cedar Falls Public Safety responded to a report of an apartment fire at 3112 Boulder Drive. Responders arrived to find heavy black smoke and flames on...
CEDAR FALLS, IA
KCRG.com

Williamsburg wind turbine catches fire, causes field fire

WILLIAMSBURG, Iowa (KCRG) - A wind turbine in Williamsburg caught fire and caused a field fire early Monday morning, according to firefighters. In a post on the Williamsburg Fire Department’s Facebook page, firefighters shared images of the fire, that happened in the 1700 block of 230th Street at about 12:39 a.m.
WILLIAMSBURG, IA
KCJJ

Stoplight outage leads to Coralville traffic tie-up

The outage of stoplights at one of the city’s busiest intersections led to a traffic tie-up in Coralville Tuesday afternoon. According to a news release from the city, a power line providing electricity to the stoplights at the 1st Avenue/Interstate 80 interchange was cut just after 1pm. Drivers were told by Coralville traffic officials to avoid the interchange while repairs were made, especially during the peak traffic hours of 4pm-6pm.
CORALVILLE, IA
KCRG.com

Robins police identify motorcyclist hospitalized in Sunday afternoon crash

ROBINS, Iowa (KCRG) - Police have identified the person hospitalized after a motorcycle crash in Linn County on Sunday. In a press release, Robins police said 19-year-old Kiliegh Burge, of East Moline, Illinois, is listed as being in fair condition after being flown to the hospital Sunday afternoon. The crash...
ROBINS, IA
KCRG.com

Winds, dry conditions drive multiple fires west of Muscatine on Friday

MUSCATINE, Iowa (KCRG) - A combination of low humidity and strong winds likely lead to fire spreading across parts of rural Muscatine County on Friday afternoon and evening. At around 10:44 a.m. on Friday, the Nichols and West Liberty Fire Departments were sent to a report of a fire in the vicinity of 1980 Mound Avenue. Firefighters extinguished the hay bales that were on fire, and left the scene by 1:00 p.m.
MUSCATINE COUNTY, IA
Mix 94.7 KMCH

Delaware County Emergency Management Goes Live with Alert Iowa

Delaware County residents can now get text messages on their phones to alert them of severe weather and other emergencies. It’s through a new emergency alerting system called Alert Iowa – and Delaware County just went live with it last week. Emergency Management Coordinator Mandy Bieber says messages...
DELAWARE COUNTY, IA
KCJJ

Almost 100 REC customers lose power after car hits power pole near West Liberty

Nearly 100 electrical customers were without power Sunday night after a car hit a power pole near West Liberty. That’s according to Muscatine County dispatchers, who received reports of the accident near the intersection of 130th Street and Davis Avenue, southwest of West Liberty, just after 10:30pm. REC reported an estimated 98 customers lost power as a result.
WEST LIBERTY, IA
superhits106.com

Bicyclist Injured In Collision With Vehicle

Police say a bicyclist was injured in a collision with a vehicle Saturday in Dubuque. 24 year old Kevin Gardner of Dubuque was transported by ambulance to MercyOne Dubuque Medical Center for treatment of his injuries. According to police, Gardner was riding north on Washington Street around 5pm when he failed to stop at the stop sign at the intersection with Ninth Street and struck a vehicle driven by 34 year old Dustin Bowling. Gardner was cited with failure to obey traffic signs.
DUBUQUE, IA
KCJJ

More than a dozen fire departments respond to large fire near West Liberty

Multiple fire departments fought a large field fire that spread to multiple buildings near West Liberty Friday night. West Liberty firefighters tell KCJJ they were dispatched to a field fire near Bayfield Road at 2:15 Friday afternoon. The fire quickly grew, leading to a total of 14 surrounding fire departments being sent to the scene. Among those responding included Muscatine, West Branch, Nichols, Wilton, Durant, Atalissa, Wapello, Tipton, Montpelier, Conesville, Columbus Junction, and Fruitland.
WEST LIBERTY, IA
KCRG.com

Two killed, 7 injured in shooting at St. Louis high school

Cedar Rapids police have arrested a man they say caused a crash that killed a 77-year-old woman and seriously injured another person in the car. A Marion man faces 24 charges of sexual exploitation of a minor after authorities say he installed a camera in a 10-year-old girl's bedroom and bathroom.
CEDAR RAPIDS, IA
KCRG.com

Victim identified in Iowa City homicide investigation

IOWA CITY, Iowa (KCRG) - Sunday at approximately 1:59 am, Iowa City Police responded to the 200 block of Van Buren St. for a report of shots fired in an alleyway. Responders arrived on scene and located an adult male suffering from at least one gunshot wound. Officers rendered medical aid until the victim was transported to a nearby hospital for treatment.
IOWA CITY, IA
KCRG.com

New COVID-19 variants could lead to surge of cases this winter

Cedar Rapids police have arrested a man they say caused a crash that killed a 77-year-old woman and seriously injured another person in the car. A Marion man faces 24 charges of sexual exploitation of a minor after authorities say he installed a camera in a 10-year-old girl's bedroom and bathroom.
CEDAR RAPIDS, IA
KCRG.com

Candidate Franken speaks with Dubuque Rotary

Cedar Rapids police have arrested a man they say caused a crash that killed a 77-year-old woman and seriously injured another person in the car. Election day is just two weeks away now and we're giving you a look at candidates on the ballot. Marion man arrested for sexual exploitation.
DUBUQUE, IA
KCRG.com

Jones County resident vote to make EMS Services essential

JONES CO., Iowa (KCRG) - A small crowd met at the National Motorcycle Museum in Anamosa to learn what exactly they would be voting for when it comes to public measure A on the ballot. Shelia Frank, the Anamosa Area Ambulance Service Director, said the county receives around 2,500 calls...
JONES COUNTY, IA
KCJJ

Search warrant at Coralville residence results in arrest of Chicagoland man

Coralville police arrested a suburban Chicago man Monday after finding a stolen weapon at a 20th Avenue residence. According to the arrest report, a search warrant was executed around 4:45pm. Prior to entering the residence, officers reportedly observed 24-year-old Van Shawn Turman of Country Club Hills Illinois throwing a plastic bag on the roof. The bag was located, and a 9mm pistol was found inside.
CORALVILLE, IA
KCRG.com

Shed fire in Fairbank leads to an arrest

FAIRBANK, Iowa (KCRG) - At approximately 12:30 am, Fairbank Fire responded to the 600 block of 2nd St. NE for a report of a shed on fire. When crews arrived, the fire had extended to a residential dwelling. Crews knocked down the fire and contained it to just the attached garage.
FAIRBANK, IA

Comments / 0

Community Policy