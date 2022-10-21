Read full article on original website
James White
3d ago
I think he was hit over the back of the head and his food was stolen by the same invisible man that Joe Biden was shaking hands with.
Reply
4
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
An Elderly Michigan Woman Targeted in 'Best Buy Geek Squad' Scam; The Scammer Wants $12K in Cash with Unexpected EndingZack LoveDundee, MI
The 2022 Tigers: Who Delighted? Who Disappointed?IBWAA
4 Great Steakhouses in MichiganAlina AndrasMichigan State
Real-Life Grand Theft Auto: Organized Crime Ring Uncovered in Detroit, Michigan After Postal Worker in Ohio is RobbedZack LoveDetroit, MI
Dak Prescott Cleared to Play Against Detroit on SundayLarry LeaseDallas, TX
Related
ClickOnDetroit.com
25-year-old woman killed in Sterling Heights when forklift she was driving fell on her, police say
STERLING HEIGHTS, Mich. – A 25-year-old woman was killed overnight in Sterling Heights when the forklift she was driving fell on top of her, police said. The incident happened around midnight Sunday into Monday (Oct. 24) at Metalsa, a business in the 40100 block of Mitchell Drive. Sterling Heights...
25-year-old woman reportedly killed when forklift falls on her in Sterling Heights
A 25-year-old woman was killed overnight in Sterling Heights after the forklift she was driving fell on top of her, according to multiple reports.
Have you seen Antonio?: 90-year-old Livonia man never made it to family gathering
Livonia Police are requesting the public’s asistance to locate 90-year-old Antonio Bollella. Relatives reported him missing on Sunday, October 23. He had failed to make it to a family gathering in Commerce Township, and had not contacted anyone.
Man and woman barricaded inside home on Detroit's west side
A man and woman have barricaded themselves inside a home on Detroit's west side, according to police.
Standoff ongoing since Sunday night with gunman barricaded inside west side Detroit home
Detroit Police remain on the scene of a barricaded gunman situation, in the area of Schaefer and Seven Mile Rd., that has been ongoing since Sunday night.
ClickOnDetroit.com
Detroit police search for 23-year-old man after 1 killed, 1 injured in shooting
DETROIT – Detroit police are searching for a 23-year-old man in connection with a shooting that left one person dead and another injured. The shooting happened around 3 a.m. Monday (Oct. 24) in the 12100 block of Santa Rosa Drive on Detroit’s west side. Officials said the shooting...
ClickOnDetroit.com
Unidentified man found shot to death behind Detroit home
DETROIT – The body of a man who was apparently shot to death was found Sunday afternoon behind a house in Detroit. Detroit police say that at about 5:48 p.m. on Sunday, Oct. 23, an unidentified man’s body was found behind a home on Turner and Midland streets, near the Lodge Freeway. Officials say residents who live in the area heard gunshots and called 911.
fox2detroit.com
Motorcyclist dies after hitting deer, losing control in Highland Township
HIGHLAND TOWNSHIP, Mich. (FOX 2) - A collision with a deer Saturday in Highland Township left a motorcyclist dead. According to the Oakland County Sheriff's Office, Lucas Dreven Nash, 20, of Commerce Township, was riding his Yamaha R6 motorcycle south on Harvey Lake Road, south of Wardlow Road, when he hit a deer just after 6:45 p.m.
'You can't tell it's even a car': Fatal crash on Outer Drive in Detroit described as 'horrific scene'
At least one person is dead after a crash on Detroit’s west side Monday. Many details surrounding the crash remain unclear, but there was a heavy police presence in the area of Outer Drive and Greenfield Road late Monday morning.
MSP investigating Highland Park homicide
(CBS DETROIT) MSP is investigating a homicide that happened near the area of Woodward and Florence in Highland Park.A fight broke out in the parking lot of the Playground Strip Club which then led to gunfire between one or more suspects. A 26 year old Jane Doe was struck in the cross fire and killed. MSP does not currently have any suspect(s) description and is advisingthe public to reach out and call 800.SPEAK.UP, the Metro South Post at 734.287.5000 or the MSP tip line at 855.MICH-TIP or leavea tip on their mobile app regarding this fatality.
ClickOnDetroit.com
‘I’m not going back to prison’: Detroit couple barricaded after shots fired during family dispute
DETROIT – A man and woman have barricaded themselves inside a home near Schaefer Highway and Vassar Drive in Detroit, according to police. Update from chief: Man killed by officer after pistol-whipping, assaulting woman during 13-hour standoff. The couple was visiting the 53-year-old woman’s aunt and uncle when an...
Police say barricaded suspect pointed gun at officer before he was shot, killed
Detroit Police were on the scene of two separate barricaded gunman situations on the city's west side this morning.
The Oakland Press
No trial for teen driver in fatal traffic crash
A Detroit teenager who was behind the wheel when he crashed his vehicle, killing two teen passengers and injuring a third opted out of trial Monday by entering a plea in Oakland County Circuit Court. On the day his trial was scheduled to begin, Ramone Cortez Hampton, 19, pleaded no...
fox2detroit.com
Grandma accused of stabbing 2-year-old grandson in her Detroit apartment arraigned Sunday
DETROIT, Mich. (FOX 2) - A Detroit grandmother was arraigned Sunday on charges related to the non-fatal stabbing of her two-year-old grandson. 56-year-old Alisha Carver allegedly stabbed her 2-year-old grandson multiple times in the head with a knife. He was non-fatally injured. On Oct. 20 around 1:39 a.m., police responded...
ClickOnDetroit.com
Chief: Man killed by Detroit officer after pistol-whipping, assaulting woman during 13-hour standoff
DETROIT – A man was shot and killed by a Detroit police officer after being gassed out of a house where he pistol-whipped and sexually assaulted a woman during a 13-hour standoff, according to authorities. Detroit police Chief James White said officers were called to the 19300 block of...
Local man helps elderly woman recover cash she sent to a scammer
This is when the phishing scammer got control of the woman's computer and made her believe she somehow had accidentally taken too much of a refund.
fox2detroit.com
High-end athletic shoes stolen from specialty dry cleaner in Detroit
DETROIT (FOX 2) - An Avenue of Fashion shoe store has been hit twice by thieves. The owner, Kenneth Taylor, is the Shoe Doctor, located on Livernois in Detroit. "Just like you take your clothes to the dry cleaner, you take your shoes to the dry cleaner, which is the Shoe Doctor," he said.
thelivingstonpost.com
Alcohol suspected in crash that sends four to hospital with serious injuries
Deputies from the Livingston County Sheriff’s Office responded to a two-vehicle crash at Highland and Hacker roads in Hartland Township at about 9:31 p.m. Saturday, Oct. 22. According to a release from the Livingston County Sheriff’s Office, the preliminary investigation shows that a 53-year-old Brighton resident driving a 2020 Buick failed to stop for a red traffic signal and struck a 2004 Honda driven by a 17-year-old Fenton resident that was heading east on Highland Road.
Southfield man charged with murder of 17-year-old found dead along I-75
ST. CLAIR SHORES, MI -- The Macomb County Prosecutor’s Office has charged Nathaniel Taylor, a 20-year-old Southfield man with one count of second-degree murder and one count of felony firearm in connection to the shooting death of Taya Land. According to WDIV-Detroit, Taylor was arraigned Friday a week after Land’s body was found along side I-75 with three gunshot wounds to her head.
The Oakland Press
Royal Oak crime: Road rage suspect faces 3 felonies; $300K medical machine stolen from office
A convicted felon is accused of pulling a gun on another motorist in Berkley before he was spotted throwing the gun out out the window and arrested in Royal Oak. Roosevelt Turner, 47, is charged with three 5-year felonies in Royal Oak 44th District Court. The charges in the Oct....
Comments / 2