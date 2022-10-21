ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Trenton, MI

Comments / 2

James White
3d ago

I think he was hit over the back of the head and his food was stolen by the same invisible man that Joe Biden was shaking hands with.

Reply
4
 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
ClickOnDetroit.com

Unidentified man found shot to death behind Detroit home

DETROIT – The body of a man who was apparently shot to death was found Sunday afternoon behind a house in Detroit. Detroit police say that at about 5:48 p.m. on Sunday, Oct. 23, an unidentified man’s body was found behind a home on Turner and Midland streets, near the Lodge Freeway. Officials say residents who live in the area heard gunshots and called 911.
DETROIT, MI
fox2detroit.com

Motorcyclist dies after hitting deer, losing control in Highland Township

HIGHLAND TOWNSHIP, Mich. (FOX 2) - A collision with a deer Saturday in Highland Township left a motorcyclist dead. According to the Oakland County Sheriff's Office, Lucas Dreven Nash, 20, of Commerce Township, was riding his Yamaha R6 motorcycle south on Harvey Lake Road, south of Wardlow Road, when he hit a deer just after 6:45 p.m.
OAKLAND COUNTY, MI
CBS Detroit

MSP investigating Highland Park homicide

(CBS DETROIT) MSP is investigating a homicide that happened near the area of Woodward and Florence in Highland Park.A fight broke out in the parking lot of the Playground Strip Club which then led to gunfire between one or more suspects. A 26 year old Jane Doe was struck in the cross fire and killed. MSP does not currently have any suspect(s) description and is advisingthe public to reach out and call  800.SPEAK.UP, the Metro South Post at 734.287.5000 or the MSP tip line at 855.MICH-TIP or leavea tip on their mobile app regarding this fatality.
HIGHLAND PARK, MI
The Oakland Press

No trial for teen driver in fatal traffic crash

A Detroit teenager who was behind the wheel when he crashed his vehicle, killing two teen passengers and injuring a third opted out of trial Monday by entering a plea in Oakland County Circuit Court. On the day his trial was scheduled to begin, Ramone Cortez Hampton, 19, pleaded no...
DETROIT, MI
fox2detroit.com

High-end athletic shoes stolen from specialty dry cleaner in Detroit

DETROIT (FOX 2) - An Avenue of Fashion shoe store has been hit twice by thieves. The owner, Kenneth Taylor, is the Shoe Doctor, located on Livernois in Detroit. "Just like you take your clothes to the dry cleaner, you take your shoes to the dry cleaner, which is the Shoe Doctor," he said.
DETROIT, MI
thelivingstonpost.com

Alcohol suspected in crash that sends four to hospital with serious injuries

Deputies from the Livingston County Sheriff’s Office responded to a two-vehicle crash at Highland and Hacker roads in Hartland Township at about 9:31 p.m. Saturday, Oct. 22. According to a release from the Livingston County Sheriff’s Office, the preliminary investigation shows that a 53-year-old Brighton resident driving a 2020 Buick failed to stop for a red traffic signal and struck a 2004 Honda driven by a 17-year-old Fenton resident that was heading east on Highland Road.
LIVINGSTON COUNTY, MI
The Ann Arbor News

Southfield man charged with murder of 17-year-old found dead along I-75

ST. CLAIR SHORES, MI -- The Macomb County Prosecutor’s Office has charged Nathaniel Taylor, a 20-year-old Southfield man with one count of second-degree murder and one count of felony firearm in connection to the shooting death of Taya Land. According to WDIV-Detroit, Taylor was arraigned Friday a week after Land’s body was found along side I-75 with three gunshot wounds to her head.
SOUTHFIELD, MI

Comments / 0

Community Policy