Apple Hikes Prices on Apple Music, Apple TV Plus, Apple One Bundle -- First In Years
Apple on Monday said it's raising prices on its popular Apple Music and Apple TV Plus subscription services, as well as on its Apple One bundle, marking the first major price increase in the US from the company in years. Apple Music is jumping by $1 for individuals to $11...
Apple Just Quietly Raised Prices for Apple Music and Apple TV Plus
Apple raised prices on its Apple Music and Apple TV Plus subscription services, as well as on its Apple One package that bundles both those services with a few others, marking their first major price increases in the US in years. Effective immediately on Monday, new subscribers to Apple Music...
Save Big With 1-Day Refurb Deals on iPhone 13, Apple Watch Series 7 and More
Apple devices often score highly in our reviews and regularly top our best phone and best smartwatch lists thanks to their sleek designs and consistently impressive performance. The downside is that level of performance comes at a premium, meaning that Apple gear is often more expensive than devices from competing brands. However, if you don't mind a preowned device, you can save a ton of cash with sales like the one at Woot today. You can choose from a massive selection of refurbished Apple Watches and iPhones and save big compared to buying from Apple directly.
Google Hit With Another Fine Over Its Dominance
Google has been hit with a $113 million fine by the Competition Commission of India for restricting third-party payments for app purchases or in-app payments, the commission said in a press release Tuesday. This is the second fine for Google by India in less than a week. The first, for...
iOS 16.1 Is Out Now. How to Download the Latest iPhone Update
This story is part of Focal Point iPhone 2022, CNET's collection of news, tips and advice around Apple's most popular product. Apple has just released iOS 16.1 for the iPhone. The latest software update for the iPhone, which dropped on Monday, brings bug fixes, minor refinements and new features like Live Activities for sports and other real-time events, and iCloud Shared Photo Library for more easily sharing photos and videos with friends and family. It even has a few Clean Energy Charging options to cut down your carbon footprint.
Intel's Mobileye Unit for Self-Driving Cars Opens Above IPO Range
Intel's unit for self-driving cars, called Mobileye, priced its IPO at $21 a share, a dollar above its target range, the company said in a press release Tuesday. It then opened at $26.71 on Wednesday, before surging to a high of $29.86 during the day and closing at $28.97. Mobileye...
Kindle 2022 E-Reader Review: The Cheaper Alternative to the Paperwhite
Until this year there's been a pretty clear delineation between Amazon's entry-level Kindle and the step-up Kindle Paperwhite. The pricier model offered a screen that was bigger, with higher resolution and a better internal light. That crisper E Ink display -- 300 pixels per inch, or nearly twice the density of the 167 ppi on the older Kindle -- made the Paperwhite an easy recommendation to those who could afford it. But things have gotten a bit more complicated now with the arrival of the Kindle 2022, which matches the 300-ppi display density of the Paperwhite and throws in USB-C charging, all for $100. Yes, that's $10 more than what the Kindle 2019 cost, but it's also $40 less than the Paperwhite.
Nothing unveils its new Ear (stick)
Nothing has unveiled its third product and its another set of earbuds. Today, the company hosted a virtual event where it announced the Nothing Ear (stick), a product that looks like Dbrand put a skin on top of some AirPods Pro. If you want to enjoy the event before diving into the details, check out the video on YouTube below:
Best Buy Black Friday 2022: Early Sale on Tech and Appliances Now Live
Best Buy is among the first retailers to officially kick off its Black Friday sale for 2022. Though we're not even into the month of November yet, you can already score Black Friday prices on everything from TVs and laptops through smart home devices, kitchen appliances, fitness gear and more.
How to Increase Your Odds of Scoring a PS5 on Amazon
The PS5 has been one of the consoles for people to get their hands on. With a pandemic, worldwide chip shortages and more getting in the way of people buying the console, it's safe to say we haven't seen anything quite like it. But it might just be getting easier. People who want to pick up a PS5 of their own can now register on Amazon to be invited to buy one. It's important to remember that registering doesn't guarantee you a unit as Amazon has noted it won't be able to grant all requests. Either way, we're here to help you get the console you've been waiting for.
Twitter's Most Active Users Losing Interest, Report Says
Twitter is having a hard time keeping the interest of its most active users, Reuters reported Tuesday, citing internal Twitter research. Twitter's "heavy tweeters" have been declining since the beginning of the COVID pandemic, using the platform less frequently, the report said. These users, which constitute around 10% of the...
An iPhone With USB-C Is Coming
Apple will change the primary cable port for its iPhones to comply with new European Union rules that require every new smartphone to work with a common USB-C charging cable by 2024, a company executive said Tuesday. Two top-level Apple executives suggested they aren't particularly happy about the new rules...
2 New iOS 16 Features That Actually Just Drain Your iPhone Battery
If your iPhone is always dying, it's time to make some changes. Maybe you need to charge it differently, with the appropriate cables, or invest in a decent power bank that lets you charge your iPhone from anywhere, without depending on a wall outlet. You could also turn on Low...
Microsoft Wants Activision's Call of Duty on Nintendo Switch
For the better part of the past year, gamers have been anxious about Microsoft's plans to pay just under $70 billion to buy developer Activision Blizzard, announced in January. A key question many raised: What would happen to the hit war simulator, Call of Duty? Microsoft on Wednesday said it'll look to Minecraft as an answer.
Lenovo Yoga 7i (14-inch, Gen 7) Review: Excellent 2-in-1 for Less
The Lenovo Yoga 7i got a top-to-bottom update for 2022 and all of the changes greatly improve the experience. The thin, 3-pound metal body with smooth, rounded edges is more comfortable for typing and carrying. The 16:10 display has a higher resolution and 100% sRGB color gamut, making it more enjoyable for streaming video and better for basic content creation. Its two USB-C ports support Thunderbolt 4 for faster data transfers and display output (though there's an HDMI out, too). You can sign in with either the built-in fingerprint reader or facial recognition. The webcam is now 1080p, giving your video chats finer detail. Performance is strong for its class and battery life was close to 13 hours in our tests. Even the speakers sound good.
Recover Deleted Text Messages on Your iPhone Without Having to Restore
This might surprise you, but if you ever wanted to find and recover a deleted text message on iOS 15, the only way to do it was to first hope that you had a backup with that specific text, and then restore your iPhone. An overly complicated and time-consuming process, for what should be an easy task.
