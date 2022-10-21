The PS5 has been one of the consoles for people to get their hands on. With a pandemic, worldwide chip shortages and more getting in the way of people buying the console, it's safe to say we haven't seen anything quite like it. But it might just be getting easier. People who want to pick up a PS5 of their own can now register on Amazon to be invited to buy one. It's important to remember that registering doesn't guarantee you a unit as Amazon has noted it won't be able to grant all requests. Either way, we're here to help you get the console you've been waiting for.

11 HOURS AGO