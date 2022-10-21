ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers

TheWrap

Ben Feigin, ‘Schitt’s Creek’ Executive Producer, Dies at 47

Ben Feigin, an award-winning producer who executive produced Schitt’s Creek, died Monday at age 47 from pancreatic cancer, TheWrap has confirmed. Feigin, who founded and served as CEO of production company Equation Unlimited LLC, executive produced all six seasons of “Schitt’s Creek,” including Season 6, which won 9 times at the 2020 Emmy awards, including Outstanding Comedy Series Emmy for Feigin.
411mania.com

Kang the Conqueror Arrives In Trailer For Ant-Man and the Wasp: Quantumania

Marvel Studios has released the first trailer for Ant-Man and the Wasp: Quantumania, which features the first look at Kang the Conqueror. The villain is played by Jonathan Majors, who previously showed up as a variant of Kang called ‘He Who Remains’ in Loki season one. The film...
411mania.com

Tobin Bell Returning For Saw X

Tobin Bell is gearing back up as Jigsaw for the tenth movie in the Saw franchise. Lionsgate and Twisted Pictures announced on Monday that Bell will return to the franchise as John Kramer, aka Jigsaw, in the new Saw film that is set to go into production later this month.

