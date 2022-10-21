Read full article on original website
Related
Heartbreaking final act of Leslie Jordan before actor was ‘killed in car crash’ is revealed
LESLIE Jordan shared a heartbreaking final act on social media before he was reportedly killed in a devastating car crash on Monday. The joyful Will & Grace actor posted a video on Instagram where he tragically announced that he had bought his first piece of property. "It's never too late...
Ben Feigin, ‘Schitt’s Creek’ Executive Producer, Dies at 47
Ben Feigin, an award-winning producer who executive produced Schitt’s Creek, died Monday at age 47 from pancreatic cancer, TheWrap has confirmed. Feigin, who founded and served as CEO of production company Equation Unlimited LLC, executive produced all six seasons of “Schitt’s Creek,” including Season 6, which won 9 times at the 2020 Emmy awards, including Outstanding Comedy Series Emmy for Feigin.
411mania.com
Kang the Conqueror Arrives In Trailer For Ant-Man and the Wasp: Quantumania
Marvel Studios has released the first trailer for Ant-Man and the Wasp: Quantumania, which features the first look at Kang the Conqueror. The villain is played by Jonathan Majors, who previously showed up as a variant of Kang called ‘He Who Remains’ in Loki season one. The film...
411mania.com
Bruce Prichard Recalls The Godfather’s Switch To The Goodfather, PTC Trying To Get WWE Kicked Off Television
In a recent edition of Something to Wrestle, Bruce Prichard discussed the inspiration behind The Godfather character, the character switch to The Goodfather, and much more. You can read his comments below. Bruce Prichard on the inspiration behind The Godfather character: “The Godfather was The Godfather. You like at Godfather’s...
411mania.com
Tobin Bell Returning For Saw X
Tobin Bell is gearing back up as Jigsaw for the tenth movie in the Saw franchise. Lionsgate and Twisted Pictures announced on Monday that Bell will return to the franchise as John Kramer, aka Jigsaw, in the new Saw film that is set to go into production later this month.
Comments / 0