Fairfield Sun Times
More public feedback encouraged for Missoula Midtown Master Plan
MISSOULA, Mont. - As partners continue to plan for the future of a busy area in Missoula, they're looking for more public feedback. The Missoula Midtown Association is encouraging all of Missoula County to participate in a public survey to get data on what experiences are like in the area and what people vision for the future.
Montana doctors, nurses argue for public health; state argues for power to protect citizens
The Russell Smith Federal Courthouse. (Tommy Martino, for the Daily Montanan) Mark Carpenter is a kidney transplant recipient who thought the COVID-19 vaccine would work for him, and he also figured health care providers who treat him would be vaccinated. But his body didn’t develop much immunity with the vaccine,...
Semi-truck crash slide-off causing blockage near Lolo Pass
MISSOULA, Mont. - A semi-truck crash slide-off is causing blockage in the westbound lane near Lolo Pass on Highway 12 Tuesday morning. The crash is located on mile-marker 2 until further notice. The Montana Department of Transportation's 511 road report map said road conditions are wet from Idaho State Line...
Crash blocking eastbound lane east of MacDonald Pass on HWY 12
HELENA, Mont. - The Highway 12 eastbound lane is blocked east of MacDonald Pass after a crash slide-off Monday. Montana Department of Transportation reported on its 511 road report the crash happened at mile-marker 35, 7.5 miles east of MacDonald Pass. MDT said the following about road conditions in the...
Crash blocking eastbound lane over Homestake Pass on I-90
BUTTE, Mont. - A crash is blocking the eastbound driving lane on Homestake Pass on I-90 in Butte Tuesday. The crash is located at mile-marker 234. The Montana Department of Transportation's 511 road report website said road conditions over Homestake Pass are scattered snow and ice.
Woman reported missing after leaving Helena group home
HELENA, Mont. - A search is underway for a woman who was reportedly last seen leaving a group home in Helena Saturday, Oct. 22. The Montana Department of Justice said in the Missing Endangered Person Advisory Kathryn June Ulrich, 27, has diagnosed mental health problems that require medication. There is...
Griz fall in overtime 31-24 to Sac State
SACRAMENTO, Calif. -- While Montana held a 10-point lead with eight minutes to go, they couldn't hold on after an onside kick and some big plays went the way of the Hornets, falling 31-24 in overtime on Saturday night. Kris Brown was forced to take over at quarterback for the...
