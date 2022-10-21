MORGANTOWN, W.Va. (WV News) — To blitz or not to blitz, that is the question, at least put into Shakespearian terms. "Whether 'tis nobler in the mind to suffer the slings and arrows of outrageous fortune or to take arms against a sea of troubles" is really just another way of asking should one try to get to the quarterback and throw him to earth or risk receivers running free in your secondary when you are playing a number of backups and are hardly what would be considered adept at one-on-one coverage.

MORGANTOWN, WV ・ 3 HOURS AGO