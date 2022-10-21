Read full article on original website
Morgantown, West Virginia, Dance Studio presents 'The Snow Queen' Nov. 18-19
MORGANTOWN, W.Va. (WV News) — Morgantown Dance Studio will present Hans Christian Anderson's "The Snow Queen" Nov. 18-19 at the Metropolitan Theatre. Performances will be at 7:30 p.m. Nov. 18 and 1:30 p.m. Nov. 19.
Morgantown Dance
MORGANTOWN, W.Va. (WV News) — Morgantown Dance Studio will present Hans Christian Anderson's…
Officials confirm 'big addition' coming to Meadowbrook Mall in Bridgeport, West Virginia
BRIDGEPORT, W.Va. (WV News) — As an agreement is finalized, preparations are already underway for a new business to come to the Meadowbrook Mall. According to a press release from The Cafaro Company, which operates the mall, this new tenant will be "the largest merchant to ever open at Meadowbrook Mall."
Men at work: Robey Excavating crew uses jackhammer to address gas leak near Municipal Building in Clarksburg, West Virginia
CLARKSBURG, W.Va. (WV News) — A crew from Robey Excavating was called in Wednesday to address a natural gas leak below the street in the front of Clarksburg's Municipal Building. Here, Chris Clevenger, laborer, operates the jackhammer while Dustin Mutschelknaus, operator, readies a fire extinguisher.
West Virginia Gov. Justice visits Clarksburg for latest community conversation on Amendment 2
CLARKSBURG, W.Va. (WV News) — Gov. Jim Justice, Revenue Secretary Dave Hardy and Babydog, the governor's English bulldog, visited the Harrison County Senior Center Wednesday for a discussion of Amendment 2. Wednesday's community conversation was the 24th public event Justice has hosted since mid-September to encourage voters to defeat...
Harrison County, West Virginia, candidates raise funds for elections
CLARKSBURG, W.Va. (WV News) — Campaign finance reports filed early this month indicate Harrison County Commission candidate Mike Romano has outraised his opponent, while incumbent David Hinkle has largely financed his own campaign. The candidates for Harrison County Commission reported raising a combined $106,443 in their campaigns through Sept....
Jackhammer work
A crew from Robey Excavating was called in Wednesday to address a natural gas leak below the street in the front of Clarksburg's Municipal Building. Here, Chris Clevenger, laborer, operates the jackhammer while Dustin Mutschelknaus, operator, readies a fire extinguisher. The men used other equipment to periodically release trapped gas.
Lincoln High School DECA & business class students help clean up Shinnston, West Virginia, area
SHINNSTON, W.Va. (WV News) — Students from Lincoln High School’s DECA Club and business classes recently participated in clean-up efforts in the Shinnston area from Dollar General to the Lumberport Bridge. Twenty-two bags of trash were collected to help beautify their community.
Kelly Palmer
MORGANTOWN, W.Va. (WV News) — The last day to pay delinquent 2021 real estate taxes in Monon…
Kindness and Respect: Lewis County, West Virginia mourns the loss of beloved educator Beth White-Nichols
The Lewis County High School and LCHS sports communities have come together in mourning the loss and celebrating the life and legacy of beloved educator and coach Beth White-Nichols, who passed away Tuesday, Oct. 18, after a battle with cancer. White-Nichols became a well-loved fixture in Lewis County Schools over...
Delinquent 2021 property tax deadline approaching in Monongalia County, West Virginia
MORGANTOWN, W.Va. (WV News) — The last day to pay delinquent 2021 real estate taxes in Monongalia County is Monday. The delinquent real estate tax list will be certified and sent to the state auditor’s office on Nov. 1 at 9 a.m, Chief Tax Deputy Kelly Palmer told the Monongalia County Commission during a brief update at its regular meeting on Wednesday.
Not all transfers are created equal
MORGANTOWN, W.Va. — Despite the modern perception, transfers aren’t new, and they aren’t necessarily bad. West Virginia’s football program has benefited from transfers going back nearly a century.
Drew Cayton named Claire Watson State Farm Athlete of the Month
Lewis County High School football and baseball student athlete Drew Cayton has been named the October 2022 Claire Watson State Farm Student-Athlete of the Month. The award is given each month to Lewis County High School student-athlete who excels in athletics, academics, and as a member of the community.
Film Room: West Virginia Mountaineers - Texas Tech Red Raiders
That's the thrust in this week's painful trip to the film room, although there is a bit of positive reinforcement to be had here and there. Will players take that to heart? Are coaches' admonitions and methods wearing thin? This season isn't over yet, despite the chorus on social media that proclaims it to be the case, but admittedly, fixes and improvement haven't been a staple this year.
WVU defense must pick poison against dual-threat TCU
MORGANTOWN, W.Va. (WV News) — To blitz or not to blitz, that is the question, at least put into Shakespearian terms. "Whether 'tis nobler in the mind to suffer the slings and arrows of outrageous fortune or to take arms against a sea of troubles" is really just another way of asking should one try to get to the quarterback and throw him to earth or risk receivers running free in your secondary when you are playing a number of backups and are hardly what would be considered adept at one-on-one coverage.
Frustration boils over after West Virginia’s loss
The frustration among West Virginia football fans Saturday night following the Mountaineers’ 48-10 loss at Texas Tech was palpable. Social media and message boards were filled with negative comments, memes and an overall defeated attitude as WVU fell to 3-4 with easily the most disappointing performance of the season.
Patricia Nelson
GRANTSVILLE — Patricia Ann (Wiley) Gatterman Nelson, 78, of Grantsville, died Tuesday, Oct. 25, 2022, at UPMC Western Maryland, Cumberland. Born Jan. 1, 1944, in Grantsville, she was the daughter of the late Blaine and Cora (Walls) Wiley. She was also preceded in death by her husbands, Joseph Gatterman and Rick Nelson; one grandson, Jeremy East; and one sister, Dorothy Baker.
Joys and sorrows
Lewis County teams won an sectional title, won a regional title, and picked up a nice football win this week, so I already had plenty to chose from in what to write about for my column. Of course, we also had sad news this week in the Lewis County sports world with the passing of Beth White- Nichols.
