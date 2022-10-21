Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
4 Great Steakhouses in PennsylvaniaAlina AndrasPennsylvania State
Kalaya and Fiore Hosting Collab Popup DinnersMarilyn JohnsonPhiladelphia, PA
Quiet Kindness: The Upstanding Gentleman Known As Dick AllenIBWAACooperstown, PA
This Small Pennsylvania Town was Just Named One of the Coolest in the U.S.Travel MavenAmbler, PA
4 Great Burger Places in PennsylvaniaAlina AndrasPennsylvania State
Related
South Jersey Times football picks, Week 9
It seems like just yesterday that several local teams were headed to Ocean City for the season-opening Battle at the Beach, but playoff football is already upon us. The quest for sectional titles — along with the first true state championships for public schools in New Jersey history — begins in earnest this weekend.
NJSIAA Tournament, First Round, Central Jersey, Group 3 girls soccer, Oct. 26
Eighth-seeded Jackson Liberty advanced from the first round of the Central Jersey Group 3 Tournament with a 2-0 win over ninth-seeded Red Bank Regional in Jackson. Jackson Liberty will next face either top-seeded Steinert or 16th-seeded Neptune in the quarterfinal on Saturday. Junior Chelsea Lavezzo and sophomore Delaney Spalthoff each...
No QB changes expected, but Rutgers’ Greg Schiano hypes Gavin Wimsatt’s development in ‘adapted’ offense
Rutgers coach Greg Schiano was non-committal when asked about his starting quarterback for Saturday’s game at Minnesota but offered praise for freshman Gavin Wimsatt and his adjustments to the updated offense being tweaked by interim coordinator Nunzio Campanile. With all three scholarship quarterbacks healthy and available in last week’s...
Eagles injury report: Lane Johnson, Brandon Graham updates; tight end returns to practice
PHILADELPHIA – Eagles right tackle Lane Johnson got down in his stance as if he were lining up against an edge rusher. After center Jason Kelce snapped the ball, Johnson fired off and mimicked as if he were blocking the invisible defensive player in front of him. It was something that Johnson had done several times over the course of this season.
NFL insider hints Eagles could trade for ex-Pro Bowl running back
Maybe they’ll look into adding a running back. The 2-5 Cleveland Browns will likely field offers for Kareem Hunt, and Sports Illustrated’s Albert Breer named Philadelphia as a team that could be interested in the running back. BUY EAGLES TICKETS: STUBHUB, VIVID SEATS, TICKETSMARTER, TICKETMASTER. Hunt was picked...
Phillies announce World Series starters for Games 1 and 2 vs. Astros
The 2022 World Series is quickly approaching. Starting Friday, the Philadelphia Phillies face the Houston Astros for the championship title. BUY PHILLIES TICKETS: STUBHUB, VIVID SEATS, TICKETSMARTER, TICKETMASTER. There’s some insight into the Phillies pitching plans now. The Athletic’s Matt Gelb reported Wednesday: Aaron Nola will start Game 1 of...
Aces are wild for Phillies to open World Series vs. Astros
PHILADELPHIA - Phillies manager Rob Thomson announced on Wednesday that Aaron Nola will start Game 1 of the World Series in Houston on Friday and Zack Wheeler will follow him in Game 2. The rest of the rotation will be determined after Thomson sees how Games 1 and 2 play...
N.J. play of the week: Bordentown High School presents ‘Puffs,’ a Harry Potter parody
For the next several weeks, NJ.com will be featuring one New Jersey high school drama club and their fall play as our play of the week. NJ.com subscribers may access free, high-res photo downloads from the gallery below! If you’d like to have your school’s program considered for this feature, get details here.
Red-tailed hawk with 4-foot wingspan stuck inside N.J. library for days
A red-tailed hawk with a 4-foot wingspan has been trapped inside the Ocean County Library in Toms River since Monday, and workers say the bird hasn’t shown any interest in flying out. “We were waiting to see if he would just come out on its own. As of right...
Trenton man charged in daylight killing
A 32-year-old Trenton man has been charged with shooting and killing a city resident earlier this month. Mack Williams gunned down Daquan Brown, 33, of Trenton, at about 3:10 p.m. on Oct. 9 in Kersey Alley off Ewing Street, the Mercer County Prosecutor’s Office said Tuesday. Brown was brought...
Driver carjacked at Wawa while waiting to use air pump, cops say
A driver was carjacked at a Wawa in Burlington County on Saturday afternoon while she waited to put air in her vehicle’s tires, officials said. One of the three men who approached the woman at about 2:30 p.m. at the convenience store on Route 70 in Medford “physically removed” her from her 2015 Nissan Rogue, Medford police said.
Popular N.J. butcher shop to appear on ‘Diners, Drive-ins and Dives’
If you tune into Food Network’s staple show “Diners, Drive-ins, and Dives” this Friday, you may see a familiar butcher shop on the screen. Brigantine’s Ernest and Son Old-Fashioned Butcher Shoppe will be making their second appearance on the show hosted by Guy Fieri, the shop announced Tuesday on social media.
Man killed in N.J. house fire is ID’d by authorities
Authorities have identified the man found dead in a house fire in Trenton early Sunday as a 57-year-old who was “staying at the residence.”. Brian Wharton, of Trenton, was already deceased when firefighters entered the home on the first block Summer Avenue shortly after midnight, the Mercer County Prosecutor’s Office said Monday.
2 N.J. school districts got $2.3M to buy electric buses
Two South Jersey school districts will receive a combined $2.3 million to purchase electric school buses as part of a federal program, officials announced Wednesday. The funds — provided through the U.S. Environmental Protection Agency’s (EPA) new Clean School Bus Program rebate competition — originate from President Joe Biden’s Bipartisan Infrastructure Law and are meant to help school districts in low-income, rural and Tribal communities purchase zero-emission and low-emission school buses.
Accused serial killer Sean Lannon pleads guilty in N.J. murder
An accused serial killer has pleaded guilty in a New Jersey murder case in return for a 35-year prison sentence. Sean M. Lannon, 47, is charged with five killings, including four in New Mexico and the March 8, 2021, beating death of his childhood mentor in South Jersey. Michael Dabkowski,...
AT&T store customer robs employee at gunpoint during argument
A 20-year-old man shopping at an AT&T store in Gloucester Township on Monday night stole an employee’s cell phone at gunpoint after the two got into an argument, authorities said. Nathan Jones, of Philadelphia, was arrested following a search of the area shortly after fleeing the store on Blackwood...
Boxer charged in fatal crash 3 years ago seeks to suppress evidence
The attorney for a professional bare-knuckle boxer charged in a fatal crash three years ago in Salem County has filed a motion to suppress evidence seized by police at the crash scene. Robert “Bobby” Gunn, 49, of Hackensack, was allegedly under the influence of fentanyl as he drove a pickup...
Cops not liable in death of N.J. man mauled by K9, jury finds
A federal jury last week sided with the city and police in a $10 million lawsuit over the 2015 death of a Vineland man who was tackled by officers and bitten by a police dog. Phillip White died in police custody in March 2015 after officers responded to a call of a man acting erratically. Authorities said White had PCP in his system at the time of the incident. Video of an officer sitting on White’s back as he ordered a police K9 to bite him went viral, spurring outrage.
Detectives investigating death of man found during house fire
Authorities are investigating the death of a man who Trenton firefighters found inside a burning home early Sunday. City fire companies arrived at the home on Summer Street shortly after 12 a.m. for a reported house fire and found flames shooting from the windows on both floors, Battalion Chief Gus Tackacs said.
Man charged with repeatedly stabbing woman in vehicle surrenders to police
A man sought by police after he allegedly stabbed a woman multiple times during a domestic attack in Gloucester County last month has been arrested. Joshua T. Sammons, 26, of Minotola, was charged with attempted murder and weapons offenses after the Sept. 2 incident in Franklin Township. He surrendered to...
NJ.com
NJ
226K+
Followers
130K+
Post
81M+
Views
ABOUT
NJ.com is New Jersey's largest website for local news, sports, entertainment, jobs, autos, real estate and information, affiliated with 12 New Jersey newspapers. No matter what part of the state you hail from, you can find news on NJ.com from your your town.https://www.nj.com
Comments / 0