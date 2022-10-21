Read full article on original website
'The Crown' Actress Believes Princess Diana Was 'So Queer'
Emma Corrin, who starred as Princess Diana in The Crown, has an interesting theory about the late royal. During an interview with The Sunday Times, Corrin, who is nonbinary and uses they/them pronouns, said that they believe that Diana was queer "in so many ways." Elizabeth Debicki will take over the role of Diana in Season 5 of The Crown, which premieres on Nov. 9 on Netflix.
Emma Corrin, who played Princess Diana in 'The Crown,' says the royal was 'queer' in many ways
Emma Corrin said Princess Diana was "so queer" in many ways during an interview with The Sunday Times. The British actor, who identifies as non-binary, played the late royal in season 4 of "The Crown." They also touched on the upcoming fifth season, which will see Elizabeth Debicki take over...
Princess Diana flashes a flirty look at Dodi Al-Fayed following the breakdown of her marriage to Prince Charles in an explosive trailer for The Crown's fifth series
The trailer for series five of The Crown appears to show Princess Diana flashing a flirty look at Dodi Al-Fayed. The Crown fans have gone wild online after Netflix released the explosive trailer for the royal drama's much anticipated fifth series. The trailer showed the moment the Princess, sitting beside...
The Crown season 5: New photos show Princess Diana on holiday with William and Harry
New images from the forthcoming season of The Crown have been released, including scenes depicting Princess Diana on holiday with her young sons, Prince William and Prince Harry. The popular Netflix series follows the events of the British royal family during the reign of Queen Elizabeth II. Following on from...
The heartbroken Queen holds Philip in ashes of the Windsor Castle fire... Except this image is yet another case of pure Netflix fiction
Standing in the charred ruins of Windsor Castle, and comforted by Prince Philip, the Queen is moved to tears in a new scene from controversial drama The Crown. The Netflix show recreates the blaze of November 20, 1992, when 115 rooms were destroyed in a fire started by a faulty spotlight in Queen Victoria's private chapel. It took five years to rebuild the castle.
'Sadistic and wicked': Netflix in fresh The Crown row as close friend of Princess Diana hits out at series over scene showing royal in a limo before fatal Paris crash - as she accuses show of 'forcing' sons William and Harry to 'relive the pain and agony'
A close friend of Princess Diana has slammed Netflix as 'sadistic and wicked' over its depiction of her final hours in the latest series of The Crown. Simone Simmons was highly critical of the show's decision to recreate the moments before Diana's death in a Paris car crash in 1997.
Why Princess Diana's Friend Is Furious Over The New Season Of The Crown
If there were one season of "The Crown" that would receive a significant amount of controversy, it would be the one covering the most dramatic period in British royal history. Season 5 of the Netflix series takes place in the 1990s — a decade that saw the divorce of King Charles III and Princess Diana as well as her tragic death.
DODI & DIANA Makes for an Adventurous Night Out
Dodi & Diana is a freaking trip. For the characters, through an astrological shift. For the audience, an experience just as fascinating. The latest from Colt Coeur and playwright Kareem Fahmy is a speeding, high-stakes, episode of The Twilight Zone where sitting in the audience feels like a star-crossed coincidence.
Netflix bosses branded ‘sadistic and wicked’ for recreating Princess Diana’s final hours for The Crown
SHAMELESS Netflix bosses were last night branded “sadistic and wicked” for recreating Princess Diana’s final hours for The Crown. Haunting scenes show Di — played by Elizabeth Debicki — in a limo before her horrific crash in a Paris tunnel. Her close friend Simone Simmons...
Royal Family Friend Slams ‘The Crown’ For “Vilifying” The Royals
Season five of Netflix’s The Crown will premiere on November 9 and it has generated praise for its cinematography, acting, production value, and directing. When criticism has been leveled at the historical drama, it has been against its historical inaccuracies. Indeed, one friend of the royal family feels that the show is going out of its way to portray the royal family in a bad light.
