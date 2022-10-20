ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Get to Know ‘I Am Jazz’ Star Jazz Jennings’ Family: Details on Her Parents, Siblings and More

By Kayla Aldecoa
 4 days ago
Jazz Jennings has been in the public eye since she was just a child. From television specials to a successful YouTube channel to a reality TV series, Jazz has made a name for herself with the support of her family. Keep scrolling for details on Jazz’s parents and siblings.

Who Are Jazz Jennings’ Parents?

Jazz’s parents, Jeanette and Greg Jennings, became public figures when their then-6-year-old daughter began appearing on television. Her story of the challenges of growing up as a transgender child was covered on 20/20 and The Rosie O’Donnell Show.

At the time, her parents went by the pseudonyms Renee and Scott. After the debut of their TLC reality series, I Am Jazz, in 2015, the couple began using their real first names in public. However, after seven seasons, the family’s legal last name is still a mystery.

“We try to hide our real last name as much as possible. Our last name is a very Jewish, long last name. We found it easier at this point,” Jeanette previously told The Miami Herald. “She’s known as Jazz Jennings. With the TV show, they’re not going to tell anybody where we live. The TV show is not going to reference our true last name.”

While they prefer to lead a private life despite being chronicled on TV, Jeanette and Greg are the cofounders of TransKids Purple Rainbow Foundation which focuses on helping transgender youth.

Jazz has credited her parents’ support for her “natural confidence.”

“I think because my family has showered me with love and support right from the start, I’ve been able to display that confidence throughout my life,” she previously said.

Does Jazz Jennings Have Siblings?

Jazz is the youngest of Jeanette and Greg’s four children.

Her older sister, Ari Jennings, attended the University of Florida for college before receiving her PhD from the University of Arkansas. Twin brothers Griffen and Sander Jennings followed in Ari’s footsteps and became Gators. Upon graduation, Griffen accepted an offer to study law at his alma mater. He is expected to graduate from law school in 2023. Sander appears to be the head of marketing for a startup called Check In.

Brains clearly run in the Jennings family as Jazz was accepted into Harvard University after graduating valedictorian from her high school.

Who Is Jazz Jennings’ Grandma?

In addition to her immediate family members, Jazz’s maternal grandmother, Jacky, often appears on their reality TV show.

During a season 7 episode, when Jazz was struggling to control her weight gain, Jacky stepped in with a shocking revelation from her childhood.

“In early adolescence, mom and dad decided I needed to be smaller so I was given bad medication — I guess what they call uppers — and that’s how my weight was controlled,” she told her granddaughter, adding that her husband eventually helped her ditch the pills.

