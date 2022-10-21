ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Plainfield, IL

Plainfield, October 21 High School 🏈 Game Notice

 5 days ago

There are 3 high school 🏈 games in Plainfield.

The Romeoville High School football team will have a game with Plainfield East High School on October 21, 2022, 14:30:00.

Romeoville High School
Plainfield East High School
October 21, 2022
14:30:00
Sophomore Football

The Joliet Central High School football team will have a game with Plainfield Central High School on October 21, 2022, 14:30:00.

Joliet Central High School
Plainfield Central High School
October 21, 2022
14:30:00
Sophomore Football

The Joliet West High School football team will have a game with Plainfield South High School on October 21, 2022, 15:00:00.

Joliet West High School
Plainfield South High School
October 21, 2022
15:00:00
Sophomore Football

Community Policy