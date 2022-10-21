Ottawa Hills executed to perfection against Genoa in a Division III boys soccer district semifinal on Wednesday as the Green Bears rolled to a 14-0 shutout. Ottawa Hills (15-4-1) came into the game ranked No. 6 in the final D-III state poll of the season. The Green Bears put on a clinic on their home turf in the first half, seizing a 6-0 lead. Ottawa Hills scored three goals over the game's first 13 minutes and scored three more over the final 11 minutes of the first half. OH then added eight more goals in the second half. “I'm really thrilled with it,” Ottawa Hills coach Brian Hanudel said. “Sometimes you come into games like this where it's cold and windy. You don't know what to expect. They came in with some really good numbers and results. So to see the guys just play a team, moving the ball around getting them off their game and our finishing — it was just clinical. We had a lot of Grade A chances that we put away.”

TOLEDO, OH ・ 5 MINUTES AGO