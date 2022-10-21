ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Justin Timberlake Posts Sweet Anniversary Tribute To Jessica Biel, Including A Video Of The Two Eating Spaghetti Ala Lady And The Tramp

By Sarah El-Mahmoud
 4 days ago
(Image credit: NBCUniversal)

This week 10 years ago, Justin Timberlake and Jessica Biel tied the knot in southern Italy. A decade later, the Hollywood couple are still going strong and now parents of two sons as they also continue to be big players in the entertainment industry. To celebrate, the couple shared a series of pictures and videos of each other, including a Lady and the Tramp-inspired video because they’re that kind of cute.

Justin Timberlake took to Instagram on his anniversary to Jessica Biel to say “10 years ain’t enough” and share a series of throwbacks from their time together. Take a look at the third slide, where the couple totally recreated the famous spaghetti sequence from the 1955 Disney movie:

These two are iconic and clearly still so in love after 15 years together. That’s right, the couple was first spotted together back in 2007 before getting hitched five years after dating. Justin Timberlake’s tribute to his decade married features the pair through different times of their lives, doing everything from eating cake, getting ready for industry events, traveling the world and posing on the red carpet in some seriously great fits. Jessica Biel also shared a post of her own with this:

In Biel’s own anniversary post, the actress and producer called being married to Justin Timberlake the “adventure of a lifetime.” On her Instagram story, Biel also revealed that the couple recently ventured back to Italy to renew their vows over the summer. These two are honestly the cutest and we wish them a continued lifetime of happiness.

Ahead of the couple’s decade as husband and wife, Jessica Biel opened up about being “really proud” of her relationship with Justin Timberlake and said they have their own ups and downs just like every married couple does. They share a seven-year-old named Silas Randall and a two-year-old named Phineas, whom they welcomed during 2020 quarantine and kept secret from the public.

Both Timberlake and Biel have lived most of their lives in the spotlight, the former once being the heartthrob of *NSYNC before leaving the band and keeping it big with his solo music. Biel started in Hollywood young, nabbing her role in 7th Heaven when she was just 14. Perhaps both of their experience in the spotlight has allowed both of them to navigate it with one another successfully among other things.

Most recently, Jessica Biel led the cast of Hulu’s Candy as the infamous housewife who was accused of murdering the wife of her lover in 1980. Justin Timberlake had a surprise cameo in the series which aired in May of this year. You can see them both in Candy, now streaming with a Hulu subscription. Congratulations to them both for 10 years married!

