Read full article on original website
Related
penbaypilot.com
Vicki Doudera’s experience, concern for District 41 residents, interpersonal skills are strong combination of assets
My wife and I will be voting for Vicki Doudera on November 8 to represent District 41 (Camden and Rockport) in Augusta and this is why:. We’ve spent our professional lives working to protect public health and the environment. We are aware of the challenges facing public servants when they work to balance the range of interests in these areas. Running for her third two-year term, we believe Vicki is up to this task. During her first two terms, she has been a leader both locally and at the State level in advancing meaningful environmental initiatives that also support sustainable economic development.
penbaypilot.com
Join me in voting for Adam Lachman for Rockland City Council
Please join me in voting for Adam Lachman for Rockland City Council this November 8. I was born in Rockland, grew up in the Midcoast, raised my family here, and work in the local community as a nurse. I trust Adam's values and dedication to our city, and feel confident...
Are Motorized Bicycles Taking Over Maine And The World?
When I was growing up, I loved riding my bicycle. As I road my bicycle I would sing, "Bicycle Race," by Queen. But there is now a phenomena that has taken over Lewiston/Auburn, pretty much all of Central Maine, from my point of view and I need to get your thoughts on it!
penbaypilot.com
Adam Lachman would be my first choice for Rockland City Council.
As colleague of Adam Lachman’s on the staff of Senator King, I can think of no better candidate for the Rockland City Council than Adam. Adam has been the driver of statewide efforts supporting the forest and seafood economies, leading to industry growth and innovation for the future. Adam...
penbaypilot.com
Oct. 26 update: Midcoast adds nine new COVID-19 cases
AUGUSTA — The Maine CDC has updated its list of COVID-19 cases, hospitalizations and deaths in the state of Maine. Maine CDC conducts case investigations and contact tracing Monday through Friday. As a result, COVID-19 case data will be updated Tuesday through Saturday. Case data will not be updated Sunday and Monday or on holidays.
penbaypilot.com
Chip Curry is obvious choice for Maine State Senator
As a Republican who recently changed my party affiliation to Democratic, I am enthusiastically supporting Chip Curry for Maine State Senator representing Waldo County. Chip supported legislation that funded 55% of K-12 education costs and supported property tax relief for seniors. As a senior and former educator these mean a...
penbaypilot.com
Fish farms, and the dire plight of our extraordinary natural heritage
On October 17, seafoodsource.com reported that Norway-based aquaculture company AquaCon canceled a $300 million land-based industrial fish farm to be built in Federalsburg, Maryland. The move followed a September 19 public meeting at which the company faced public opposition for its plans to discharge 2.3 million gallons of "treated water" into habitat of officially endangered Atlantic sturgeon.
WMTW
Maine Rep. Jared Golden receives U.S. Chamber award for small business advocacy
LEWISTON, Maine — Seeking a third term in Washington representing Maine’s 2nd Congressional District, Democratic Rep. Jared Golden is trying to burnish his business credentials. On Tuesday, Golden visited small businesses in his hometown of Lewiston, toured high-tech metal manufacturer Elmet Technologies, a locally owned, 175-employee company that...
Maine gov accused of spending like ‘drunken sailor’ as candidates square off during debate
Maine Gov. Janet Mills faced her Republican challenger, former Gov. Paul LePage Monday evening for their second televised debate ahead of the midterms.
penbaypilot.com
Re-elect Paige Zeigler to the State House
Every Saturday for the last two winters I've watched Paige Zeigler hover over a splitter, or doggedly push a very full wheelbarrow, in order to help stock Waldo County's free wood pantry. I've also had the pleasure of pounding nails with him, having him sincerely listen to my concerns and...
penbaypilot.com
Adam Lachman is more than qualified for his aspiring position on Rockland City Council
When I was asked to write this letter of recommendation for Adam Lachman, it was a very easy decision to say yes. Adam is heavily involved in our community, and is dedicated to coming up with new, innovative ideas for small businesses and those in the hospitality industry, like ourselves.
Drive on the Brunswick, Topsham, Maine, Bridge? Prepare for a Partial Closure
The Frank J. Wood bridge was built in 1932 to span the Androscoggin River between Brunswick and Topsham. After 90 years, it's showing its age and is scheduled for replacement as soon as bids on the new construction are sent out by the Maine DOT and a contract is awarded.
penbaypilot.com
Rockport Warrant articles 3 and 4 are ‘misguided effort to thwart will of voters expressed in citizens’ petitions’
We urge Rockport residents to vote no on Articles 3 and 4 in the upcoming election. These articles are a misguided effort to thwart the will of the voters expressed in the citizens’ petitions relating to the Rockport Harbor Hotel. Voters resoundingly approved these two petitions in August 2020, during the height of the pandemic.
penbaypilot.com
Some Rockland City Councilors not following code of ethics
I'm writing to you as a concerned citizen of the City of Rockland. There was a recent letter to the public from our Mayor/City Councilor Ed Glaser which clearly endorses Nate Davis in the upcoming election for city council. When reading the letter I found it odd that this was...
penbaypilot.com
Frances E. (Dickey) Twitchell, notice
CAMDEN — Frances Elaine (Dickey) Twitchell, 73, wife of Allen W. Twitchell, died on Tuesday, October 25, 2022. A complete obituary will be published later. The funeral service followed by a reception, will be held Friday, November 4, 2022, at 2 p.m., at the Church of Christ of Latter Day Saints, 100 Old County Road, Rockport.
5 Maine Police Departments Will Use Federal $ For New Hires
Have you noticed ads looking for policemen? Recently there have been recruitment ads for local police departments and county and state forces as well. And a Federal program will lead to more hiring in law enforcement also. Washington is spending $139 million for more policing in America. What does that...
penbaypilot.com
Why I am voting no on changes to Rockport Town Charter
I will be voting NO on both proposed amendments to the Rockport Town Charter (Articles 9 and 10 on the ballot). Article 9 proposes to completely replace the section of the Charter regarding the appointment of a Town Manager. This proposal essentially removes the requirement for the Select Board to establish a search committee composed of citizens to work with the board during the process by changing the wording from “shall” to “may”.
penbaypilot.com
Knox County Criminal Docket closed cases
ROCKLAND — The following cases were closed in Knox County Unified Court from Oct. 10-21. David Atwood, 53, of Rockport, burning prohibited material in Rockport June 13, 2022, $100 fine. Colby Beverage, 18, of Vinalhaven, minor consuming liquor on Vinalhaven July 10, 2022, $150 fine. Raymond Bowman, 55, of...
penbaypilot.com
Chip Curry will continue to put community first
I am an artist, community organizer, and a co-founder of Veggies For All and Waldo County Bounty— both food security organizations. I have known Chip Curry for over a decade through the Unity College community, as a neighbor, and by serving together on Maine Community Foundation’s Waldo County Fund advisory board. In these settings and others, I have found Chip to be a consistently curious, gentle, and thoughtful person. While the ability to listen compassionately and think critically are clearly his strengths– there is also something notable about Chip’s simple, strong willingness to continue showing up.
wabi.tv
Person admits setting nearly 2-dozen roadside fires in Maine
BALDWIN, Maine (WMTW) - Investigators from the State Fire Marshal’s Office and Maine Forest Service say they have found the person who set more than 20 roadside fires this summer throughout Oxford, Cumberland and York counties. Investigators spent a month looking into the fires and say each one had...
Comments / 0