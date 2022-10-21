Read full article on original website
Related
Gizmodo
U.S. Claims Chinese Intelligence Seeking Confidential Huawei Information Were Duped by FBI Double Agent
Top U.S. law enforcement authorities revealed three newly unsealed cases Monday involving Chinese intelligence agents they say engaged in “malign influence efforts” targeting the United States. One allegedly involving a failed attempt to bribe a U.S official to give up confidential information related to Huawei, a global telecommunications company based in China.
decrypt.co
Chinese Intelligence Allegedly Tried to Bribe U.S. Official With Bitcoin
The spies, who appear to have used Wasabi Wallet, were hoping to meddle in the U.S. case against Huawei. The U.S. Department of Justice has accused two Chinese intelligence officers of obstruction of justice for allegedly attempting to bribe a U.S. government employee with $61,000 in Bitcoin to steal documents related to an investigation into Chinese tech giant Huawei.
Report: Binance Nears Identification of Those Behind Oct. 6 Hack
With help from law enforcement and using its own resources, cryptocurrency exchange Binance is reportedly closing in on identifying the person or people behind an Oct. 6 hack of the company’s BNB Chain blockchain. The crypto exchange has been working with law enforcement around the globe to identify those...
Engadget
Justice Department alleges Chinese spies tried to disrupt a criminal investigation into Huawei
Two spies from the People's Republic of China attempted to interfere in a criminal investigation by the US Department of Justice into a prominent Chinese telecommunications company, US Attorney General Merrick Garland announced on Wednesday. The two agents, Guochun He and Zheng Wang, were working for the benefit of Huawei, reports Bloomberg.
thecoinrise.com
Turkish authorities bust an illegal betting group, detain 46 individuals and seize $40M in crypto
According to recent reports, the Turkish government found an illegal betting company that was using cryptocurrencies to hide the proceeds from crime. Following the investigation, law enforcement officers detained 46 participants in the fraud and seized digital assets worth $40 million. A local report claims that the suspects have been...
Daily Beast
Russia Rages After Son of Putin Official Is Nabbed on U.S. Charges
The Kremlin is threatening retaliatory action after authorities arrested Artyom Uss, the son of a top Russian official, at the United States’ request, for allegedly participating in a sanctions evasion and money laundering scheme. Uss, who was detained in Milan, was charged in relation to a scheme to unlawfully...
Russia and OPEC Are Driving U.S. and China Into an Unlikely Partnership
The past seems to exercise its own gravitational pull. Even as progress keeps nudging us forward, with all our knowledge rooted in memory we tend to see contemporary events in the light of the past rather than of the future they are relentlessly ushering in. That can be a dangerous trap.
iheart.com
Drug Gang Kills 20 People, Including Mayor, At Town Hall Meeting
Twenty people, including the town mayor, were shot and killed by a drug gang during an incident in San Miguel Totolapan, Mexico on Wednesday (October 5), the Associated Press reports. The incident took place during a town hall meeting in the village of San Miguel Totolapan, which resulted in gang...
US military forces 'fully prepared' to cross into Ukraine
U.S. military forces are "fully prepared" to cross into Ukraine at a moment's notice to fight a war against Russia.
Philippines to shut 175 offshore gambling firms, deport 40,000 Chinese workers
The Philippines will stop operations of 175 offshore gambling firms and deport about 40,000 Chinese workers, a justice ministry official said on Monday, part of a crackdown on the notoriously opaque online gaming industry.
Mutiny in Putin's ranks? Conscripts drafted into Ukraine war 'threaten to topple Russian regime over spluttering invasion'
Dozens of mobilised soldiers have staged an extraordinary mutiny against Vladimir Putin amid mounting unrest over the spluttering Ukraine invasion. In footage taken inside a military camp, one uniformed conscript earns raucous cheers from his peers after suggesting soldiers should topple their leaders. The unnamed reservist spoke about the lack...
Israel Strikes Major Deal to Bolster Europe's Oil and Gas Supplies
Israeli Prime Minister Yair Lapid described the deal as a "historic achievement" that would "strengthen Israel's security" and boost Israel's economy.
Biden's first formal National Security Strategy identifies China as 'America's most consequential geopolitical challenge'
President Joe Biden's first formal national security strategy identifies China as "America's most consequential geopolitical challenge" while stressing the importance of rebuilding alliances in order to effectively compete over the coming decade.
The US Coast Guard's biggest ship made a rare trip to the North Pole amid warnings about Russian and Chinese moves in the Arctic
"We have not built a polar security cutter since the mid-'70s," the US Coast Guard's top admiral said in July. "It is a complex ship to build."
UAE president's visit to Russia to help reach 'solutions' to Ukrainian crisis -ministry
Oct 10 (Reuters) - The United Arab Emirates foreign ministry said on Monday that President Sheikh Mohammed bin Zayed al-Nahyan's visit to Russia aims to help reach "effective political solutions" to the Ukrainian crisis, state news agency WAM reported.
U.S. grants Philippines $100 million in foreign military financing
ABOARD USS RONALD REAGAN, Oct 14 (Reuters) - The United States has made available $100 million in foreign military financing to the Philippines, its ambassador in Manila said on Friday, part of efforts to boost the Southeast Asian country's defence capabilities and military modernisation.
US Citizen Jailed for 16 Years in Saudi Arabia for Tweets He Sent From Florida
A 72-year-old US citizen has been sentenced to 16 years in jail by a court in Saudi Arabia for tweets he sent while living in the US. Saad Ibrahim Almadi, who has dual US and Saudi nationality and lives in Florida, was detained in November 2021 after arriving in Riyadh for a family visit.
zycrypto.com
Austrian Police Chief Says Investigations By Indian Agencies Reduced Crypto Scams
Investigations by Indian law enforcement agencies helped reduce cryptocurrency scams in Austria and other European countries. Austria’s Federal Police and Director of Criminal Intelligence Service, General Mag Andreas Holzer, told this and complimented the representatives of India’s Central Bureau of Investigation (CBI) on the sidelines of the Interpol general assembly held during October 18-21 in New Delhi, the Economic Times said in a report.
Korean Regulators to Probe Stablecoin, Money Laundering Link
In a bid to stop money launderers, South Korea’s Financial Services Commission (FSC) is planning a probe into the amount of stablecoins being used on crypto exchanges. According to media reports Monday (Oct. 24), financial authorities in Korea say they consider stablecoins to be extremely susceptible to money laundering. Because of that, the FSC will investigate the number of stablecoins being used on exchanges to determine the threat of money laundering.
Ex-RAF Pilots Lured to Train Chinese Military, U.K. Says
China has recruited as many as 30 former fighter and helicopter pilots from Britain to pass on their knowledge to the People’s Liberation Army, according to officials in Britain’s Defense Ministry. One official told Sky News that the poached pilots—some of them enticed by contracts as lucrative as $270,000 a year—posed “a threat” to British national security. Third-party headhunters have been approaching British pilots since 2019 but have stepped up their efforts as pandemic restrictions have eased in recent months, an official said. A spokesperson for the Defense Ministry told The New York Times that “decisive steps” were being taken to curb the headhunting of British pilots, some of whom flew for the Royal Air Force. There is no evidence yet that any ex-pilots have broken the Official Secrets Act in providing services to China, but the ministry on Tuesday issued a rare “threat alert” to warn active and retired military personnel against the practice. It was unclear how many other current or former British military personnel are being targeted by Chinese interests, but as one source said to Sky News: “It is certainly more than just a trickle.”Read it at Sky News
PYMNTS
Boston, MA
17K+
Followers
26K+
Post
1M+
Views
ABOUT
Online coverage of payments news and top industry trends. Insight and reporting on payments, commerce, FinTech and innovation.https://www.pymnts.com
Comments / 0