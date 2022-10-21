ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
U.S. Claims Chinese Intelligence Seeking Confidential Huawei Information Were Duped by FBI Double Agent

Top U.S. law enforcement authorities revealed three newly unsealed cases Monday involving Chinese intelligence agents they say engaged in “malign influence efforts” targeting the United States. One allegedly involving a failed attempt to bribe a U.S official to give up confidential information related to Huawei, a global telecommunications company based in China.
Chinese Intelligence Allegedly Tried to Bribe U.S. Official With Bitcoin

The spies, who appear to have used Wasabi Wallet, were hoping to meddle in the U.S. case against Huawei. The U.S. Department of Justice has accused two Chinese intelligence officers of obstruction of justice for allegedly attempting to bribe a U.S. government employee with $61,000 in Bitcoin to steal documents related to an investigation into Chinese tech giant Huawei.
Report: Binance Nears Identification of Those Behind Oct. 6 Hack

With help from law enforcement and using its own resources, cryptocurrency exchange Binance is reportedly closing in on identifying the person or people behind an Oct. 6 hack of the company’s BNB Chain blockchain. The crypto exchange has been working with law enforcement around the globe to identify those...
Russia Rages After Son of Putin Official Is Nabbed on U.S. Charges

The Kremlin is threatening retaliatory action after authorities arrested Artyom Uss, the son of a top Russian official, at the United States’ request, for allegedly participating in a sanctions evasion and money laundering scheme. Uss, who was detained in Milan, was charged in relation to a scheme to unlawfully...
Drug Gang Kills 20 People, Including Mayor, At Town Hall Meeting

Twenty people, including the town mayor, were shot and killed by a drug gang during an incident in San Miguel Totolapan, Mexico on Wednesday (October 5), the Associated Press reports. The incident took place during a town hall meeting in the village of San Miguel Totolapan, which resulted in gang...
Mutiny in Putin's ranks? Conscripts drafted into Ukraine war 'threaten to topple Russian regime over spluttering invasion'

Dozens of mobilised soldiers have staged an extraordinary mutiny against Vladimir Putin amid mounting unrest over the spluttering Ukraine invasion. In footage taken inside a military camp, one uniformed conscript earns raucous cheers from his peers after suggesting soldiers should topple their leaders. The unnamed reservist spoke about the lack...
U.S. grants Philippines $100 million in foreign military financing

ABOARD USS RONALD REAGAN, Oct 14 (Reuters) - The United States has made available $100 million in foreign military financing to the Philippines, its ambassador in Manila said on Friday, part of efforts to boost the Southeast Asian country's defence capabilities and military modernisation.
Austrian Police Chief Says Investigations By Indian Agencies Reduced Crypto Scams

Investigations by Indian law enforcement agencies helped reduce cryptocurrency scams in Austria and other European countries. Austria’s Federal Police and Director of Criminal Intelligence Service, General Mag Andreas Holzer, told this and complimented the representatives of India’s Central Bureau of Investigation (CBI) on the sidelines of the Interpol general assembly held during October 18-21 in New Delhi, the Economic Times said in a report.
Korean Regulators to Probe Stablecoin, Money Laundering Link

In a bid to stop money launderers, South Korea’s Financial Services Commission (FSC) is planning a probe into the amount of stablecoins being used on crypto exchanges. According to media reports Monday (Oct. 24), financial authorities in Korea say they consider stablecoins to be extremely susceptible to money laundering. Because of that, the FSC will investigate the number of stablecoins being used on exchanges to determine the threat of money laundering.
Ex-RAF Pilots Lured to Train Chinese Military, U.K. Says

China has recruited as many as 30 former fighter and helicopter pilots from Britain to pass on their knowledge to the People’s Liberation Army, according to officials in Britain’s Defense Ministry. One official told Sky News that the poached pilots—some of them enticed by contracts as lucrative as $270,000 a year—posed “a threat” to British national security. Third-party headhunters have been approaching British pilots since 2019 but have stepped up their efforts as pandemic restrictions have eased in recent months, an official said. A spokesperson for the Defense Ministry told The New York Times that “decisive steps” were being taken to curb the headhunting of British pilots, some of whom flew for the Royal Air Force. There is no evidence yet that any ex-pilots have broken the Official Secrets Act in providing services to China, but the ministry on Tuesday issued a rare “threat alert” to warn active and retired military personnel against the practice. It was unclear how many other current or former British military personnel are being targeted by Chinese interests, but as one source said to Sky News: “It is certainly more than just a trickle.”Read it at Sky News
