Read full article on original website
Related
local21news.com
Armed woman threatens church patrons before service, now facing charges
CUMBERLAND COUNTY, Pa. — Pennsylvania State Police were called to Bethel Assembly of God Church on Holly Pike, South Middleton Township on October 23, just after 10 a.m., for a reported armed individual making threats to patrons of the church walking in before their service. Police say the patrons...
local21news.com
Man convicted of second-degree murder for role in 2019 vehicle theft following arson
LANCASTER COUNTY, Pa. (WHP) — A Lancaster County man was convicted of second-degree murder, arson endangering other persons, and robbery of motor vehicle after a three-day trial on October 14 in Lancaster County Court. Javen T. Jackson, 24, was found guilty of setting a fire to a New Holland...
local21news.com
Burglar armed with knife lawfully shot by Harrisburg homeowner
HARRISBURG, Pa. (WHP) — Police have arrested a man who was shot after attempting to break into a person's home, armed with a butcher knife, according to Harrisburg Bureau of Police. Officials say that Keon Washington had tried to rob a house in the area of Disbrow and Carnation...
local21news.com
Man threatens to stab people at York County Walmart over $58 theft
A man threatened to hurt people at a Walmart with a knife while also threatening to slit any officers' throats who attempted to stop him, according to West Manchester Township Police Department. Police say that the incident happened at the Walmart on 1000 Town Center Dr on Oct. 22 at...
local21news.com
Pair allegedly steals wallet then uses cards to make $10,000 in purchases: police
DAUPHIN COUNTY, Pa (WHP) — Police in Dauphin County are seeking the identity of two people who allegedly stole a wallet from a woman's purse at the Home Goods store on Jonestown Road and used the cards to make around $10,000 in purchases. According to authorities it happened on...
local21news.com
Thief steals over $3000 from multiple cars in York County
YORK COUNTY, Pa. (WHP) — Police are searching for a thief caught on video, who walked off into the night after breaking into multiple cars and stealing over $3,000 worth of items. According to Northern York County Regional Police Department, several car thefts happened late at night on Oct....
local21news.com
Dog brutally shot in the face is saved by Susquehanna Township officer
DAUPHIN COUNTY, Pa. (WHP) — *WARNING THE FOLLOWING STORY CONTAINS GRAPHIC PHOTOS*. A Susquehanna Township police officer is being praised for a tremendous act of kindness towards a dog who was shot in the face and left to die. The officer, Tim Rogers, says that he discovered a dog...
local21news.com
Progressive Auto Salvage verdict announced by AG Shapiro, consumer laws violated
HARRISBURG, Pa. — A verdict was announced by Attorney Josh Shapiro regarding Progress Auto Salvage, Inc., in Harrisburg, as well as the owner, Emeka K. Oguejiofor as they've violated Pennsylvania Consumer protection laws, according to the office of Attorney General Josh Shapiro. “This junkyard and its owner scammed people...
local21news.com
Harrisburg man arrested after TSA officer spots loaded gun in carry-on at HIA
DAUPHIN COUNTY, Pa (WHP) — A Transportation Security Administration (TSA) officer at Harrisburg International Airport stopped a Harrisburg resident with a handgun in his carry-on bag at the airport security checkpoint on Friday, Oct. 21. The 9mm gun was loaded with nine bullets. It was the eighth gun that...
local21news.com
Security guard shoots needle-wielding shoplifter in the face, police say
BALTIMORE (WBFF) — A case of shoplifting turned into a shooting in Maryland after a man tried to stab a security guard with a needle, according to authorities. The Baltimore Police Department said officers were called to a scene in East Harbor for reports of a shooting around 9 a.m. EDT on Friday.
local21news.com
Motorist never stopped car after killing pedestrian in Berks County
BERKS COUNTY, Pa. (WHP) — Police are asking for the public's help in identifying and finding the driver of a 2008-2012 red Jeep Liberty who hit and killed a man today. Officials were called to the scene on Oct. 24 at around 8:16 a.m. after receiving a call from a motorist who passed by the accident.
local21news.com
Caitlyn's Smiles works with Central PA Kings to bring smiles to millions of children
HARRISBURG, Pa. (WHP) — The nonprofit Caitlin’s Smiles helps kids in the hospital and on Oct. 22, they had some extra special help from the American Basketball Association team, the Central Pennsylvania Kings. An unlikely duo between a basketball team and a mother honoring her daughter, but they're...
local21news.com
Drunk woman crashes car into house after police chase in Dauphin Co.
DAUPHIN COUNTY, Pa. (WHP) — A woman has been arrested early this morning after drunkenly crashing her car into a residence following a police chase, according to Lower Paxton Township Police Department. Police say that on Oct. 22 at around 3 a.m., 22-year-old Kennedy Jackson-Foucher attempted to evade authorities...
local21news.com
Central PA school district makes mental health a priority as data shows students' struggle
DAUPHIN COUNTY, Pa (WHP) — According to a recent poll from the Kaiser Family Foundation, an overwhelming majority of people believe the country is experiencing a mental health crisis. One of the biggest concerns, mental health issues among children and teenagers. Mental health concerns for students rapidly increasing in...
local21news.com
18-year-old pedestrian flown to hospital after severe accident, York Co.
YORK COUNTY, Pa. (WHP) — Officials are investigating an incident where an 18-year-old was hot by a car on the 1000 block of Carlisle St. on Oct. 22, according to Hanover Borough Police. Police say that the accident occurred around 9:11 p.m. last night when the teen attempted to...
local21news.com
Dauphin County Commissioners say county-owned bridges are in good condition
DAUPHIN COUNTY, Pa (WHP) — The Dauphin County Commissioners say that all of the county-owned bridges are in good condition. This comes as a number of bridges had to be repaired after multiple flooding events. "Roads and bridges are a key function of county government. They are a vital...
local21news.com
Fire truck hit by car while assisting in another crash in Bucks Co.
BUCKS COUNTY, Pa. (WHP) — Officials were in disbelief yesterday as a car smashed into a fire truck that was already on scene for another car accident, according to Cornwells Fire Company. Police say that the initial incident that they were called to was for a tractor trailer overturn...
local21news.com
Plane crash at Thomasville airport in York County, Pa.
YORK COUNTY, Pa. (WHP) — Authorities are currently investigating a plane crash that occurred today at around 12:52 p.m. at the Thomasville airport between Airport Road and S. Grant Road, according to dispatch operators. Numerous crews are on the scene to assist including hazmat, rescue, and fire teams. According...
local21news.com
Catherine Hershey School for Early Learning opens second location
DAUPHIN COUNTY, Pa. (WHP) — The Catherine Hershey Schools (CHS) for Early Learning broke ground in Harrisburg where their new center will open off North Sixth Street in 2024. The center will for children up to five years old whose families are at an economic disadvantage due to poverty.
local21news.com
NAEP report shows lowest reading and math test scores in the nation since 2019
DAUPHIN COUNTY, Pa. (WHP) — The National Assessment of Educational Progress (NAEP) has released a full report that ranks the nation at some concerning lows for math and reading. Pennsylvania however, seems to be in the clear, for the most part. The full report shows the overall math and...
Comments / 0