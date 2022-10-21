ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Chester County, PA

Burglar armed with knife lawfully shot by Harrisburg homeowner

HARRISBURG, Pa. (WHP) — Police have arrested a man who was shot after attempting to break into a person's home, armed with a butcher knife, according to Harrisburg Bureau of Police. Officials say that Keon Washington had tried to rob a house in the area of Disbrow and Carnation...
HARRISBURG, PA
Man threatens to stab people at York County Walmart over $58 theft

A man threatened to hurt people at a Walmart with a knife while also threatening to slit any officers' throats who attempted to stop him, according to West Manchester Township Police Department. Police say that the incident happened at the Walmart on 1000 Town Center Dr on Oct. 22 at...
YORK COUNTY, PA
Thief steals over $3000 from multiple cars in York County

YORK COUNTY, Pa. (WHP) — Police are searching for a thief caught on video, who walked off into the night after breaking into multiple cars and stealing over $3,000 worth of items. According to Northern York County Regional Police Department, several car thefts happened late at night on Oct....
Motorist never stopped car after killing pedestrian in Berks County

BERKS COUNTY, Pa. (WHP) — Police are asking for the public's help in identifying and finding the driver of a 2008-2012 red Jeep Liberty who hit and killed a man today. Officials were called to the scene on Oct. 24 at around 8:16 a.m. after receiving a call from a motorist who passed by the accident.
BERKS COUNTY, PA
Drunk woman crashes car into house after police chase in Dauphin Co.

DAUPHIN COUNTY, Pa. (WHP) — A woman has been arrested early this morning after drunkenly crashing her car into a residence following a police chase, according to Lower Paxton Township Police Department. Police say that on Oct. 22 at around 3 a.m., 22-year-old Kennedy Jackson-Foucher attempted to evade authorities...
DAUPHIN COUNTY, PA
Plane crash at Thomasville airport in York County, Pa.

YORK COUNTY, Pa. (WHP) — Authorities are currently investigating a plane crash that occurred today at around 12:52 p.m. at the Thomasville airport between Airport Road and S. Grant Road, according to dispatch operators. Numerous crews are on the scene to assist including hazmat, rescue, and fire teams. According...
THOMASVILLE, PA
Catherine Hershey School for Early Learning opens second location

DAUPHIN COUNTY, Pa. (WHP) — The Catherine Hershey Schools (CHS) for Early Learning broke ground in Harrisburg where their new center will open off North Sixth Street in 2024. The center will for children up to five years old whose families are at an economic disadvantage due to poverty.
HARRISBURG, PA

