Officers from the New Castle County Division of Police have arrested Chester Myers (25) of Wilmington in reference to firearm and drug-related charges. After being contacted during a previous investigation Myers began sending direct messages online to the Division’s social media account. The messages were threatening in nature and clearly depicted Myers brandishing a firearm. Officers continued their investigation into Myers when a search warrant was granted for a residence on the unit block of Maple Avenue in Elsmere. The search warrant was executed on October 21, 2022, with the assistance of the New Castle County Division of Police Special Weapons and Tactics Team. During the search, officers located MDMA pills, over 400 grams of THC, and $1,935.00 of United States Currency in suspected drug proceeds.

NEW CASTLE COUNTY, DE ・ 8 HOURS AGO