Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
4 Great Steakhouses in PennsylvaniaAlina AndrasPennsylvania State
Holy 'Que Smokehouse Celebrates Second Anniversary With $2 Tacos and Cheesesteak SlidersMarilyn JohnsonBucks County, PA
Christmas Village in Philadelphia Returns to Love Park and City Hall for 2022 SeasonMarilyn JohnsonPhiladelphia, PA
Kalaya and Fiore Hosting Collab Popup DinnersMarilyn JohnsonPhiladelphia, PA
Quiet Kindness: The Upstanding Gentleman Known As Dick AllenIBWAACooperstown, PA
Related
fox29.com
Woman carjacked while waiting to use air pump at Medford Wawa, police say
MEDFORD, N.J. - Authorities are looking for a group of suspects accused of carjacking a woman while she waited in line to use an air pump at a Burlington County Wawa. Medford Township Police Chief Arthur Waterman told FOX 29 that the broad daylight carjacking happened at the Wawa off of Route 70 when around 2:30 p.m. last Saturday.
fox29.com
DA: Man charged with murder for killing FedEx worker in 'retaliation' shooting at Philadelphia Airport
PHILADELPHIA - A Philadelphia man has been charged with murder for a shooting that claimed the life of an innocent man, and boiled over into an unprovoked attack on police, according to the Delaware County District Attorney's office. Keith Lamont Blount, 59, is accused of shooting and killing a FedEx...
fox29.com
Police: Double shooting leaves teen boy, man shot in North Philadelphia residence
PHILADELPHIA - The Philadelphia Police Department is investigating a double shooting that left a teen and a man injured on Monday night. Authorities say the shooting occurred on the 2300 block o Diamond Street around 10:31 p.m. According to police, a 16-year-old boy was found inside the second-floor front bedroom...
fox29.com
Police: Man dies at the hospital after being shot in the head, jaw in Kensington
PHILADELPHIA - Philadelphia Police are investigating after a fatal shooting in Kensington on Wednesday morning. According to investigators, the shooting occurred at 5:27 a.m. on the 3100 block of Weymouth Street. Police say a man, believed to be about 30 years old, was shot in the head and jaw. MORE...
fox29.com
Police: More than 20 shots fired in Kensington shooting that left 2 injured
PHILADELPHIA - The Philadelphia Police Department's Shooting Investigation Group is working on learning more about a shooting that left two people injured. Authorities say the shooting occurred on E Clearfield Street in the city's Kensington neighborhood on Monday around 10:29 p.m. According to police, more than 20 shots were fired.
nccpdnews.com
SUSPECT THREATENS POLICE WITH A FIREARM THROUGH SOCIAL MEDIA AND IS ULTIMATELY ARRESTED
Officers from the New Castle County Division of Police have arrested Chester Myers (25) of Wilmington in reference to firearm and drug-related charges. After being contacted during a previous investigation Myers began sending direct messages online to the Division’s social media account. The messages were threatening in nature and clearly depicted Myers brandishing a firearm. Officers continued their investigation into Myers when a search warrant was granted for a residence on the unit block of Maple Avenue in Elsmere. The search warrant was executed on October 21, 2022, with the assistance of the New Castle County Division of Police Special Weapons and Tactics Team. During the search, officers located MDMA pills, over 400 grams of THC, and $1,935.00 of United States Currency in suspected drug proceeds.
fox29.com
Amber Alert: Arrest warrant issued for mother who abducted daughter, 6, in Downingtown, officials say
DOWNINGTOWN, Pa. - Pennsylvania State Police issued an Amber Alert for a missing 6-year-old girl who was last seen with her mother on Tuesday night in Chester County. Authorities say 37-year-old Vanessa Gutshall and Zoe Moss, 6, were last seen around 8 p.m. at the Rivertowne Restaurant & Bar in Wrightsville, about an hour west of Downingtown.
fox29.com
Shooting in Kensington leaves 1 man dead, police say
PHILADELPHIA - Homicide detectives with the Philadelphia Police Department are investigating the fatal shooting of a man in Kensington, according to police. Authorities say the shooting occurred on the 400 block of E Tusculum Street in Philadelphia's Kensington neighborhood around 5:27 a.m. Police say a man in his 30s to...
Police ID Pedestrian Killed In Berks Hit-Run
The pedestrian killed in a hit-and-run in Berks County Sunday night has been identified, authorities announced. James Falasca-Carter Jr., 33, of Boyertown, was walking along Powder Mill Hollow Road in Earl Township at around 11:30 p.m. on Sunday, Oct. 23 when a southbound car struck him, state police said in a press release.
fox29.com
Police: Man injured in overnight shooting in Kensington
PHILADELPHIA - Investigators with the Philadelphia Police Department are working on learning more about a shooting in Kensington. Authorities say the shooting occurred on the 2600 block of E Hagert Street in the early hours of Monday morning. According to officials, officers responded to the area and found a man...
fox29.com
Police: Suspect breaks front glass door of Center City nail salon, steals money from register
PHILADELPHIA - The Philadelphia Police Department is asking for the public's help in identifying a burglary suspect. According to police, the incident occurred on Friday, October 21, at the Nails Envy Spa on 8th Street around 1 a.m. Authorities say a male suspect broke the front glass door and, once...
fox29.com
Officials: Child rescued, firefighter injured after blaze breaks out in Kensington rowhome
PHILADELPHIA - A fire completely engulfed a home in Kensington Tuesday morning, leaving both a child and firefighter injured. Officials say crews arrived on-scene to heavy fire bursting from a two-story rowhouse on the 3100 block of Custer Street around 7 a.m. Authorities say a 7-year- old girl was rescued...
WFMZ-TV Online
Person found dead on rural Berks road in apparent hit-and-run
EARL TWP., Pa. - Authorities are investigating a fatal incident in Berks County and say they are searching for the driver of a Jeep Liberty. Police and the coroner were called shortly after 8 a.m. Monday to the 1100 block of Powder Mill Hollow Road in Earl Township, authorities said.
fox29.com
Amber Alert issued in Pennsylvania for missing 6-year-old girl last seen with woman
Pennsylvania State Police issued an Amber Alert for a 6-year-old girl who they believe "may be at special risk of harm or injury." Zoe Moss was last seen in Chester County with 43-year-old Vanessa Gutshall.
fox29.com
State police: Suspect waited for victim in Acme parking lot, shot him in the neck
WILMINGTON, Del. - Delaware State Police are investigating after a man was shot in the parking lots of an Acme store in Wilmington Friday night. The 36-year-old victim was shot in the neck on his way back to his car at an Acme on Concord Pike around 7 p.m. He was transported to local hospital for treatment, but his condition is not known at this time.
fox29.com
Ethan Crumbley, accused Oxford High School mass shooter pleads guilty to murder, terrorism
PONTIAC, Mich. (FOX 2) - Ethan Crumbley pled guilty to all 24 counts against him, withdrawing an insanity defense and instead accepting guilt for his involvement in the mass shooting at Oxford High School in 2021. The 16-year-old accepted guilt to four counts of murder, one count of terrorism, seven...
SEEN THEM? South Jersey Police Seek Public's Help Identifying Alleged Shoplifters
Police in Burlington County seek the public's help identifying a pair of shoplifting suspects. On Thursday, Oct. 20, October 20, Evesham police investigated a shoplifting at Ulta Beauty, 720 S. Route 73, where the man and woman shown above allegedly stole $4,000 worth of merchandise. If anyone knows their identities,...
Suspect in West Philly hit-and-run that injured 2 children surrenders to police
Police say the suspected hit-and-run driver who struck three people including two children in West Philadelphia last month has turned himself in.
fox29.com
Police: Man, 24, shot and killed inside Kensington corner store
PHILADELPHIA - A young man has died after police say he was shot twice inside a Philadelphia corner store on Friday afternoon. Investigators say the deadly shooting happened at Erie Candy Store on the 3900 block of Kensington Avenue around 2:30 p.m. The 24-year-old victim was struck in the chest...
Police investigating overnight shooting in Hunting Park
PHILADELPHIA (CBS) -- A man is in critical condition after being shot in Philadelphia's Hunting Park neighborhood. The shooting happened just after 2:30 a.m. Friday. Police say they found a man lying on the street at North 8th and Bristol Streets. They rushed him to Temple University Hospital with several gunshot wounds. Police have not released information about a suspect.
Comments / 2