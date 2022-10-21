ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Philadelphia, PA

Comments / 2

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
fox29.com

Woman carjacked while waiting to use air pump at Medford Wawa, police say

MEDFORD, N.J. - Authorities are looking for a group of suspects accused of carjacking a woman while she waited in line to use an air pump at a Burlington County Wawa. Medford Township Police Chief Arthur Waterman told FOX 29 that the broad daylight carjacking happened at the Wawa off of Route 70 when around 2:30 p.m. last Saturday.
MEDFORD, NJ
nccpdnews.com

SUSPECT THREATENS POLICE WITH A FIREARM THROUGH SOCIAL MEDIA AND IS ULTIMATELY ARRESTED

Officers from the New Castle County Division of Police have arrested Chester Myers (25) of Wilmington in reference to firearm and drug-related charges. After being contacted during a previous investigation Myers began sending direct messages online to the Division’s social media account. The messages were threatening in nature and clearly depicted Myers brandishing a firearm. Officers continued their investigation into Myers when a search warrant was granted for a residence on the unit block of Maple Avenue in Elsmere. The search warrant was executed on October 21, 2022, with the assistance of the New Castle County Division of Police Special Weapons and Tactics Team. During the search, officers located MDMA pills, over 400 grams of THC, and $1,935.00 of United States Currency in suspected drug proceeds.
NEW CASTLE COUNTY, DE
fox29.com

Shooting in Kensington leaves 1 man dead, police say

PHILADELPHIA - Homicide detectives with the Philadelphia Police Department are investigating the fatal shooting of a man in Kensington, according to police. Authorities say the shooting occurred on the 400 block of E Tusculum Street in Philadelphia's Kensington neighborhood around 5:27 a.m. Police say a man in his 30s to...
PHILADELPHIA, PA
Daily Voice

Police ID Pedestrian Killed In Berks Hit-Run

The pedestrian killed in a hit-and-run in Berks County Sunday night has been identified, authorities announced. James Falasca-Carter Jr., 33, of Boyertown, was walking along Powder Mill Hollow Road in Earl Township at around 11:30 p.m. on Sunday, Oct. 23 when a southbound car struck him, state police said in a press release.
BERKS COUNTY, PA
fox29.com

Police: Man injured in overnight shooting in Kensington

PHILADELPHIA - Investigators with the Philadelphia Police Department are working on learning more about a shooting in Kensington. Authorities say the shooting occurred on the 2600 block of E Hagert Street in the early hours of Monday morning. According to officials, officers responded to the area and found a man...
PHILADELPHIA, PA
WFMZ-TV Online

Person found dead on rural Berks road in apparent hit-and-run

EARL TWP., Pa. - Authorities are investigating a fatal incident in Berks County and say they are searching for the driver of a Jeep Liberty. Police and the coroner were called shortly after 8 a.m. Monday to the 1100 block of Powder Mill Hollow Road in Earl Township, authorities said.
BERKS COUNTY, PA
fox29.com

State police: Suspect waited for victim in Acme parking lot, shot him in the neck

WILMINGTON, Del. - Delaware State Police are investigating after a man was shot in the parking lots of an Acme store in Wilmington Friday night. The 36-year-old victim was shot in the neck on his way back to his car at an Acme on Concord Pike around 7 p.m. He was transported to local hospital for treatment, but his condition is not known at this time.
WILMINGTON, DE
fox29.com

Police: Man, 24, shot and killed inside Kensington corner store

PHILADELPHIA - A young man has died after police say he was shot twice inside a Philadelphia corner store on Friday afternoon. Investigators say the deadly shooting happened at Erie Candy Store on the 3900 block of Kensington Avenue around 2:30 p.m. The 24-year-old victim was struck in the chest...
PHILADELPHIA, PA
CBS Philly

Police investigating overnight shooting in Hunting Park

PHILADELPHIA (CBS) -- A man is in critical condition after being shot in Philadelphia's Hunting Park neighborhood. The shooting happened just after 2:30 a.m. Friday. Police say they found a man lying on the street at North 8th and Bristol Streets. They rushed him to Temple University Hospital with several gunshot wounds. Police have not released information about a suspect. 
PHILADELPHIA, PA

Comments / 0

Community Policy