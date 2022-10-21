ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Cinemablend

The Hunger Games Prequel Looks Like Its Coming Together Thanks To Set Video With Rachel Zegler, Peter Dinklage And More

By Sarah El-Mahmoud
Cinemablend
Cinemablend
 4 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2ihSlx_0ih7xslj00

With just over a year to go before The Hunger Games prequel The Ballad of Songbirds and Snakes is set to hit theaters, we finally have more than a single still that looks more like a romantic comedy than the dystopian thriller it will be. As the upcoming 2023 movie continues to shoot in Europe, an official video from the set of the movie has just come out.

The official TikTok account released a nearly minute video of one of the movie’s stars, West Side Story ’s Rachel Zegler, giving us a set tour of sorts on The Ballad of Songbirds and Snakes . Check it out:

I’ll admit, after the first image of the Hunger Games prequel came out, my interest waned for the book adaptation, but this video just got me super excited for the movie again. Of course, The Ballad of Songbird of Snakes is based off Suzanne Collins’ novel of the same name which follows President Snow before he led Panem. He is just a teen, and in the above video, we see him in his curly hair hanging around Panem back in the day.

Rachel Zegler brings a ton of personality to the video, making it look like a coming-of-age teen comedy, when in fact the end product will be a lot more dire and dramatic. At the beginning of the video, she goes up to the movie’s Snow, played by Tom Blyth, who looks like he’s already in character.

In the TikTok, Zegler takes us to video village, where it looks like Nina Jacobson is keeping a close eye on the footage as she has with all the other Hunger Games movies . You can also catch a glimpse of Peter Dinklage on set, who will play Casca Highbottom, dean of the Academy Snow attends. However, it looks like he was rehearsing rather than performing considering he was just in a t-shirt.

Zegler also introduced us to Josh Rivera, who was also her costar in West Side Story and is reportedly her real-life boyfriend. Rivera will play Sejanus Plinth, a close friend to Snow in The Ballad of Songbirds and Snakes . Zegler didn’t look to be in any costume in the video, and is unlikely to be in the shots being filmed in the set video. But as she says in the video, she’ll be playing Lucy Gray Baird in the movie. Lucy is the District 12 tribute who Snow is chosen to mentor for the 10th Hunger Games.

If you’ve yet to read The Hunger Games prequel, Lucy is so much different than Katniss, folks. Actually, the prequel will be different from the main franchise we know and love for a lot of reasons. As the franchise continues, Jennifer Lawrence has given her blessing to the new cast, advising them to “have the best time” which looks to be the case.

The Hunger Games: The Ballad of Songbirds and Snakes is set to hit theaters on November 17, 2023. We’ll keep you updated here on CinemaBlend as we learn more about the project.

Comments / 0

Related
EW.com

Brendan Fraser thinks Tom Cruise's Mummy reboot flopped because it wasn't fun: 'It's hard to make that movie'

Brendan Fraser has shared his thoughts on the 2017 reboot of The Mummy starring Tom Cruise, which flopped at the domestic box office with a $32.2 million debut. "It is hard to make that movie," Fraser told Variety in a new joint cover interview with The Whale director Darren Aronofsky. "The ingredient that we had going for our Mummy, which I didn't see in that film, was fun. That was what was lacking in that incarnation. It was too much of a straight-ahead horror movie."
Cinemablend

From Kevin Costner To Tom Hanks: Yellowstone's Kelly Reilly Has Landed Her Next Big Screen Role

With Yellowstone’s fifth season set to take over television in November, having just unveiled its first big trailer, viewers are ready to watch Kelly Reilly bring Beth Dutton’s delectably ruthless energy back to the small screen. It looks like we don’t even have to wait until it debuts to learn where Reilly will next bring her talents. She’ll be trading off one Hollywood legend co-star in Kevin Costner for another in Tom Hanks, as she’s been tapped to join the latter in the upcoming Miramax and Sony drama Here.
wegotthiscovered.com

A half-baked supernatural thriller finds a lot more support than it deserves

Any feature hailing from Roman Polanski is guaranteed to stir up a hornet’s nest of controversy and conversation, but even if we put the contentious filmmaker’s personal history to one side, it’s hard to fathom why his 1999 supernatural thriller The Ninth Gate has remained so enduringly popular since it was first released.
Us Weekly

Mila Kunis Thinks It’s ‘B.S.’ That Her and Ashton Kutcher’s Characters Are Still Together on ‘That ’90s Show’

Good and bad news for the Jackie and Kelso shippers. While Mila Kunis and Ashton Kutcher are gearing up to return to their That ‘70s Show roots on the forthcoming revival, there was one plot hole that left them confused. “My husband and I are together in [the new show], which is weird ‘cause we shouldn't have been,” the […]
WISCONSIN STATE
Popculture

Kaley Cuoco Pregnant, Expecting First Child With 'Ozark' Star Tom Pelphrey

Actors Kaley Cuoco and Tom Pelphrey are expecting their first child together. The couple broke the news on Instagram, sharing a slew of photos from recent weeks and confirming their baby is a girl. This will also be the first child for both stars, who made their first public appearance together at a Hollywood Walk of Fame ceremony for producer Greg Berlanti in May.
thedigitalfix.com

Arnold Schwarzenegger’s son is the spitting image of his dad

Two of Arnold Schwarzenegger’s five children have followed in his acting footsteps – Patrick Schwarzenegger and Joseph Baena. And five years ago, Baena recreated one of his father’s most memorable scenes from 1991’s Terminator 2: Judgement Day. Now on the set of his new movie, Baena is once again channelling his famous father.
HAWAII STATE
People

Keanu Reeves Jokes About Plans to Become a U.S. Citizen: 'Yeah, Man — Why Not?'

Keanu Reeves is down to become a U.S. citizen. During the 58-year-old John Wick star's Thursday appearance on Jimmy Kimmel Live, Reeves reflected briefly on his journey to Hollywood fame from his roots in Toronto, Canada before Jimmy Kimmel inquired whether Reeves would be interested in becoming a naturalized American citizen.
Cinemablend

Cinemablend

Saint Louis, MO
159K+
Followers
39K+
Post
72M+
Views
ABOUT

Providing the latest news, in-depth reviews and expert opinion on all the latest movies and TV shows, it's a constantly updated hub for fans to explore and discuss the best that cinema and streaming has to offer.

 https://www.cinemablend.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy