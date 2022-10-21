Read full article on original website
Columbia Police: murder suspect charged in shooting
COLUMBIA, S.C. (WOLO)— Columbia Police Department announced that 19 year-old Kevin Darnell Jowers, Jr. is charged with Murder and Possession of a Weapon during a Violent Crime. According to authorities, Jowers was charged following a fatal shooting that occurred August 23 at North Pointe Estates. The victim was identified...
Halloween safety tips, Richland County Sheriff’s Department warn parents
COLUMBIA, S.C. (WOLO) -During Halloween scary costumes, haunted houses and all things creepy are expected. However, fearing for your safety shouldn’t be one of them, says Richland County Sheriff’s Department. To keep safe while trick or treating, the sheriff’s department suggest carrying flashlights, wearing bright or reflective costumes,...
Deputies say shooting incident possible murder-suicide
COLUMBIA, S.C. (WOLO)— The Richland County Sheriff’s Department says they are investigating a possible murder-suicide that happened Oct. 25, before 2 a.m. Deputies reported to a home in the 600 block of Bur Oak Lane where they found an unresponsive man and woman who had both been shot.
Lexington Sheriff’s Dept. charge teen and family members in Swansea shooting
LEXINGTON, S.C. (WOLO) — The Lexington Sheriff’s Department says three individuals have been charged following a Saturday shooting that injured two people in Swansea. The victims suffered minor wounds. Authorities say a teen, his mother and his uncle are facing multiple charges related to the shooting that occurred...
UPDATE: Coroner Rutherford identifies shooting victim as 21 year-old Greenville man
COLUMBIA, S.C. (WOLO)—Richland County Coroner Naida Rutherford identified 21 year-old Sean M. Hakeem Jr., of Greenville, as the victim in a shooting that occurred Oct. 23 around 3 a.m., leaving another man injured. Deputies say they received reports of a shooting at an apartment complex at 1800 Killian Lakes...
Deputies respond to shots fired near the Sumter Co. Fair
Sumter Co., S.C. (WOLO)– On Saturday night deputies with the Sumter Co. Sheriff’s Office say they were patrolling the county fair when they responded to shots fired in the parking lot across the street. Investigators say the fair was briefly placed on lock down. According to authorities say...
Kershaw K9 officer passes away
Kershaw Co., S.C. (WOLO)– According to a post on the Kershaw Co. Sheriff’s Office Facebook page, one of its K9 officers has passed away. Deputies say K9 Kolbie was almost 13 when she passed away this past weekend. Investigators say Kolbie served in the department for ten years...
UPDATE: Identity of woman found dead in Columbia apartment released by coroner
COLUMBIA, S.C. (WOLO) – The identity of a woman found dead at a Columbia apartment complex has been released by Richland County Coroner Naida Rutherford. According to Coroner Rutherford, the victim was 27 year-old Sidney William of Columbia. On October 21 around 9:00 p.m., deputies responded to the 3400...
Orangeburg Dept. of Public Safety releases new details in weekend shooting
Orangeburg, SC (WOLO) — The Orangeburg Department of Public Safety is releasing new details surrounding a weekend shooting. Authorities say around 8:30 Sunday an officer doing routine patrols noticed a car parked in the 700 block of Riverside Drive. The officer says he did not notice a victim inside of the car until opening the passenger side door where officials say he noticed shell casings on the floor and the victim inside, slumped over the center console with no pulse and cold to the touch.
UPDATE: Missing 22 year-old with medical condition found safe
COLUMBIA, S.C. (WOLO)—The Richland County Sheriff’s Department says 22 year-old Danarius Heyward was found safe. It was previously reported he was last seen on Oct. 22 in the 400 block of McNulty Street. Deputies say Heyward’s vehicle was located on Old Oak Drive. He is 5’9″ and weighs...
Richland County deputy and man bond after routine traffic stop
COLUMBIA, S.C. (WOLO) – An intense race between a Richland County deputy and a young man but not the kind the public may be use to hearing about. Deputy Braylyn Salmond says he was conducting a routine traffic stop on Reelz: On Patrol Live when he smelled marijuana coming from Malcolm Carter’s vehicle but nothing was found. Deputy Salmond says the two began talking about life lessons and Carter’s passion for running track which resulted in them competing in a friendly race. The race ended with Carter coming in first.
Orangeburg police investigate fatal shooting
Orangeburg, S.C. (WOLO)– Officers with the Orangeburg Dept. of Public Safety say a nightly patrol lead to the discovery of a shooting death. Investigators say around 8:20 Sunday night while on patrol officers discovered a man with a gunshot wound to the head in a car parked on Riverside Dr.
Worker killed at Columbia Pepsi Bottling plant
Columbia, S.C. (WOLO)– An employee at the Columbia Pepsi Bottling facility has died. A spokesperson for PepsiCo sent the following statement to ABC Columbia News, “We are deeply saddened to confirm the passing of one of our colleagues at our Columbia, SC facility. We have been working closely with law enforcement and local officials regarding the matter, as the safety and well-being of our employees is our top priority. Our deepest condolences are with the family members and loved ones of the individual who has passed.”
Richland County Sheriff’s Department searching for missing 22 year-old with medical condition
COLUMBIA, S.C. (WOLO)—The Richland County Sheriff’s Department is asking the public’s help in finding 22 year-old Danarius Heyward. The missing man has a medical condition and was last seen on Oct. 22 in the 400 block of McNulty Street. Deputies say Heyward’s vehicle was located on Old...
“Black is a Rainbow Color” removed from school libraries,classrooms pending review
Lexington Co., S.C. (WOLO)– According to a statement released by Lexington-Richland School Dist. 5 the children’s book “Black is a Rainbow Color” has been removed from school libraries following a formal challenge. A district spokesperson for the district released the following statement to ABC Columbia News,...
Six-month-old girl dead, infant’s father in jail
COLUMBIA, S.C. (WOLO) — The Newberry County Sheriff’s Office says a six-month-old infant is dead and her father has been arrested. Just after midnight, deputies responded to a 911 call from the child’s mother in Prosperity regarding a domestic issue. Deputies were told the child’s father, 38-year-old...
Father arrested after his 6-month-old infant dies in Newberry
NEWBERRY CO., S.C. (WOLO) – A father has been arrested after his 6-month-old child died. Colie Dawkins was arrested on charges of unlawful conduct to a child and violation of the habitual offender act. According to investigators, shortly after midnight, Newberry County 911 received a call regarding a domestic...
Theft suspect caught on stolen security camera in Kershaw County
KERSHAW COUNTY, S.C. (WOLO) – Kershaw County Sheriff’s Office says a theft suspect was caught on stolen security footage. The sheriff’s office was investigating a burglary involving the theft of a safe containing multiple firearms. The investigation led to a search warrant on a suspect’s residence. During the search, investigators located evidence from the burglary as well as a stolen video surveillance system from another crime.
Local Living: Adopt a pet from Lexington Co., Animal Services
COLUMBIA, S.C. (WOLO)— Each week we’re proud to bring you the “pet of the week”. This morning, ABC Columbia’s Lindsey Goodwin sat down with Thunder, a shepard-lab mix from Lexington County Animal Services.
Lexington PD hosts annual Fall Festival
Lexington, SC (WOLO) — The Lexington Police Department had their annual fall festival tonight. The event featured fun and games for the whole family to enjoy. Costumes were allowed for kids who took part in trick or treating. Leaders say they are grateful for what this annual event does...
