KMZU
Kathy Jeaneva (Bellington) Stockdall
Kathy Jeaneva (Bellington) Stockdall, 73, Independence, Missouri, passed away unexpectedly Friday, October 21, 2022, at Research Medical Center in Kansas City, Missouri. A visitation will be held from 6:00 p.m. to 7:00 p.m. on Thursday, October 27, 2022, at Ralph O. Jones Funeral Home 306 S. 2nd Street, Odessa, MO, 64076, 816-633-5524. A Celebration of Life will follow Thursday, October 27, 2022, at 7:00 p.m. at the funeral home. Kathy’s family request that anyone who has little children and will be attending the services please dress them in Halloween costume as this was Kathy’s favorite holiday. Inurnment will be held on Friday, October 28, 2022, at 10:00 a.m. at Greenton Cemetery 9345 Greenton Rd., Odessa, MO, 64076. Memorials are suggested to Wayside Waifs. Memories of Kathy and condolences for her family may be left at www.LedfordFamilyFH.com or on our Facebook Page.
KMZU
Pettis County Commission meets Tuesday
SEDALIA, Mo. – The Pettis County Commission meets in regular session Tuesday, October 25. A tentative agenda indicates at 9:30 a.m. a review and action regarding an excavation permit. At 9:45 a.m. the annual collector’s letter is reviewed, and action taken by the commission. The meeting is scheduled...
KMZU
Edward Lee Brockman
Edward Lee Brockman, age 81, of Brookfield, Missouri, passed away peacefully at his home in Brookfield, on Friday, October 21, 2022, surrounded by his family. Funeral services will be Wednesday, October 26, 2022, at 11:00 am. at Rhodes Funeral Home, Brookfield, Missouri with Ernie Brockman officiating. Burial will be in Parklawn Memorial Garden Cemetery, Brookfield, Missouri. Visitation will be held at Rhodes Funeral Home, Brookfield, Missouri on Tuesday, October 25, 2022 from 5:00 pm. until 7:00 pm. with family receiving friends at that time. Online condolences can be made at www.rhodesfh.com.
KMZU
Cooper County town ravaged by fire; no lives lost
A major fire devastated the city of Wooldridge on Saturday as a number of other fires burned across the area and state. The fire in Wooldridge, which is in Cooper County, started when a combine ignited a field it was harvesting, according to a deputy. Russell Schmidt, Cooper County Fire...
KMZU
Multiple fires reported in the KMZU listening area in the past twenty-four hours
MISSOURI -- KMZU listeners have reported multiple fires in the region over the last twenty-four hours. Areas affected include Linneus, Hale, Brunswick and Boonville. Reportedly, 24 Highway was shut down between Highway 41 and Brunswick Saturday evening, October 22. High winds are also making it difficult for emergency personnel to control the fires. Drivers should use caution in these locations. KMZU will update this story as information becomes available.
KMZU
Wanted man arrested in Chillicothe
CHILLICOTHE, Mo. - A wanted man is arrested for multiple felonies at an abandoned home in Chillicothe, according to Police Chief Jon Maples. The incident reportedly occurred Saturday in the 700 block of Vine. An adult male suspect barricaded himself in the abandon home after avoiding law enforcement for several weeks. He claimed to be armed with multiple firearms and threatened to harm himself and others. Negotiators unsuccessfully attempted a surrender and officers forced their way into the residence. The suspect allegedly resisted arrest but was taken into custody.
KMZU
Driver hurt in Macon County UTV crash
MACON COUNTY, MO - A Bevier driver is hurt after a rollover UTV accident. The crash was reported by highway Patrol to have happened on Indigo Road, north of College Mound, where Calvin Wilson, 36, was found with moderate injuries early Sunday morning. The vehicle ran off the left side...
KMZU
Woodridge residents evacuate due to brush fires
The town of Woodridge, Mo was completely evacuated yesterday evening due to a number of brush fires that destroyed several structures. Cooper County Fire protection says around 20 buildings burned, including some residences, as flames spread over close to 4,000 acres in the Northwest part of the county. Statewide mutual aid brought over 30 agencies to the scene to respond.
KMZU
Esther E. Simmons
Richmond resident, Esther E. Simmons, 80, died Saturday October 22, 2022. Funeral service is 11 a.m. Wednesday October 26 at Thurman Funeral Home. Visitation is one day prior, from 6 - 8 p.m. Tuesday. Burial follows the service in Richmond Memory Gardens. Contributions suggested to Shirkey Hospice.
