penbaypilot.com
RGC men’s league Oct. 22 results
ROCKLAND — The Rockland Golf Club men’s league gathered Saturday, Oct. 22 for a golf outing. Below are the results from the gathering as submitted to our sports department. One Gross/One Net Results. 1. James Anderson, Mike Bonzagni, Rick Erickson, Warren Marshall 137.
penbaypilot.com
‘Maiden’ visits Camden Harbor before sailing to the Azores and Senegal
CAMDEN HARBOR — The sailing vessel Maiden, first made famous in 1989 during the Whitbread Round the World race as her first all-women crew distinguished themselves in a grueling competition, and again as a current ambassador for the empowerment of girls through education, made harbor in Camden last week, tying up at Lyman-Morse before embarking on a transatlantic voyage to West Africa.
penbaypilot.com
West Bay Rotary Accepting Grant Requests
CAMDEN, Maine—West Bay Rotary is once again accepting grant requests to support local causes. Twice a year, the Club, through its Charitable Foundation, provides financial support to organizations that work to improve the lives of people in Knox County and Lincolnville. Grants up to $1500 are awarded for specific projects that will be completed within 12 months of receipt of donation.
penbaypilot.com
Malcolm ‘Mac’ Smith, notice
VINALHAVEN — Malcolm “Mac” E. Smith, 86, husband of Hazel (Conary) Smith, 86, died on Friday, October 21, 2022 at the Sussman House in Rockport. A complete obituary will be published later. Services to be held in 2023 will also be announced later. Condolences may be shared...
penbaypilot.com
Waldo County YMCA Trunk or Treat and haunted trailer, Oct. 23
BELFAST — The Waldo County YMCA is partnering with Mathews Brothers, Waterfall Arts, the Faith Temple Church and more than 25 other businesses and individuals to create a fun Trunk or Treat experience for all. Waldo County children and families. On Sunday, Oct. 23, from 3 to 5 p.m.,...
penbaypilot.com
Thomaston Grammar School fifth graders, municipal public works crew create new rock garden
On Wednesday, October 19, Thomaston Public Works collaborated with teacher Lynn Snow and the Thomaston Grammar School fifth graders to begin a special project — a new rock garden. Snow’s science classes have been studying geology this fall. Students have learned about the different types of rocks, the various...
mainebiz.biz
Lee Auto expands ownership ranks with addition of longtime employee
Lee Auto Malls, Maine’s largest car dealership group by volume, said it has named a new equity partner. Tom Santospago is now the fifth equity partner in the Topsham-based dealership group — and just the third partner not named Lee. Santospago joins a small ownership group made up...
penbaypilot.com
Knox County deed transfers
ROCKLAND — The following deed transfers were recorded in the Knox County Registry of Deeds Oct. 17-21. Appleton. Toni Clark to Joanne G. Scata and Philip G. Scata. Town of Camden to Darlene M. Richards and Duane C. Richards. Cushing. Joseph D. Nestor and Saresa R. Nestor to Kathryn...
penbaypilot.com
Julianne Jones Edmondson, obituary
Julianne Jones Edmondson, 78, of Camden, Maine, died Sunday, October 9, 2022, at Sussman House in Rockport, Maine. A memorial service will be held Saturday, October 29, 2022, at 1 p.m., at the First Congregational Church in Camden, Maine. Internment will be private. Julianne is survived by her brother, Thomas...
wabi.tv
Martha Stewart stops by downtown Ellsworth mural
ELLSWORTH, Maine (WABI) - A familiar face was in Ellsworth admiring newly completed community artwork. Martha Stewart stopped by to see the finished mural on Water Street. A photo was taken and posted by Heart of Ellsworth on Friday afternoon. They say Coastal Interiors building owner and project partner Lori...
This Spot In Maine Named #1 Fall Foliage Destination In The U.S.
Time is running out to get a look at beautiful Maine fall foliage!. Fall is a great time to get outdoors, take in some fresh air and enjoy the amazing and colorful foliage here in Maine. Our state parks, mountains, farms and the coast are the ideal setting for leaf peeping.
Be the Change In Ellsworth is Back for the 3rd Year
Be the Change in Ellsworth is back for the 3rd consecutive year, looking with your help to positively impact the Ellsworth and Downeast Maine community! They will be at Friends and Family Market in Ellsworth every Saturday from 9 to 11:30 a.m. through December 10th collecting donations. This year, 3...
Epic Mile Long Maine Holiday Light Display Sets 2022 Opening Date
In 2021, one of the most talked about Holiday attractions was tucked away down a side road in the town of Winthrop, Maine. Located at Augusta West Kampground, Winter Wonderland was a mile long drive through (or walk through) Christmas lights display. The attraction featured lights that danced along the trees, vehicles and farm equipment illuminated by hundreds of twinkling lights, and buildings that were lit by lights. And, like similar attractions, a synchronized soundtrack was piped out through speakers and a low power FM transmitter (so you could get it in your car).
penbaypilot.com
No one better suited to represent District 43 in Maine Legislature than Ann Matlack
Here are a few of the many reasons for a vote to return Ann Matlack to the Maine House of Representatives from District 43, Cushing, Owls Head, S. Thomaston, St. George and Thomaston. Ann Matlack has had a passion for government and prepared herself for the job nearly all of...
penbaypilot.com
New memoir by Camden resident recounts a journey from Appalachia to Maine
In a new memoir, Marilyn Moss Rockefeller brings readers along for the ride to witness what she calls a “well-lived” life that saw her use smarts and spunk to rise from an improvised youth in the mountains of West Virginia to lead an iconic Maine company. According to...
This Maine Home for Sale is 2 Houses Down the Street From Stephen King
Ever wanted to live near someone who writes about a clown that lives in the sewers and eats children?. Now’s your chance if you swoop in quickly enough, like Pennywise. A home just down the street from legendary author Stephen King is on the market, and could be yours if the offer is high enough. Or, you and your family could look for a job taking care of a hotel in the wintertime.
Things to Do in Maine This Weekend 10/22 and 10/23
Welcome to the weekly edition of things to do this weekend. Whether you are just visiting Maine for the weekend or you live here, you can always find something to get you out of the house with my weekly things to do around Maine. This weekend there are family-friendly events; opportunities for you to start your holiday shopping with several craft fairs; and a few car shows. There is even a dog wash fundraiser if you are near Palmyra. I've kept the Halloween events separate, so if you are looking for something for the kids or even the adults, check out my Halloween happenings. Everyone, enjoy the weekend!
penbaypilot.com
Massive duck returns to Belfast Harbor with an updated message: Greater Joy
BELFAST — The mysterious Joy duck that appeared first appeared in Belfast Harbor in August 2021 has made an autumn return, reappearing sometime before dawn Oct. 21. The only difference between the two appearances appears to be the name; whereas a single Joy originally adorned the duck, this time around the message is greater joy.
wiscassetnewspaper.com
Boyds to retire after 40 years
Bob and Kitty Boyd will be moving on after 40 years owning and running Boothbay Harbor Greenhouses. After closing the business on Oct. 29, the Boyds said they expect about six months of paperwork which they plan to work on when not enjoying themselves this winter on Islamorada in the Florida Keys.
mainebiz.biz
$10.2M sale of apartment complex is Lewiston’s largest in years
Thought to be Lewiston’s largest multifamily sale price in several years, an apartment complex at 1 Tourmaline Drive sold for $10.2 million in an off-market transaction. The Bluffs is a 65-unit townhouse-style complex. Each unit consists of two bedrooms and 1.5 bathrooms, with two parking spaces. The sale also featured a 10.51-acre parcel, previously approved for 65 garage storage units, that have potential to be a value-add opportunity.
