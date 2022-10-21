ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Cinemablend

House Of The Dragon’s Fabien Frankel Reveals Which Actor Ser Criston Cole Was Supposed To Look Like

By Riley Utley
Cinemablend
Cinemablend
 4 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4XwHcG_0ih7xb0c00

Honestly, I’d say the last person I’d compare House of the Dragon’s Ser Criston Cole to is Game of Thrones’ Khal Drogo. As it turns out when they were casting the king's guard member for the prequel, Fabien Frankel, who plays Cole, said the casting directors were looking for an actor with the physique of Jason Momoa.

I do understand why they’d want someone built like the Aquaman actor for the role. Cole is one of the mightiest knights, he defeats Daemon in a dual, he kills multiple people, and he is for sure not afraid of a fight. While chatting with NYT Frankel discussed the casting process, and the original vision for his character, he said:

I did the audition, and heard nothing back other than that they were looking for a slightly more Jason Momoa type for the part. That certainly wasn’t me, and I really didn’t think about it again.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3mHkgH_0ih7xb0c00

(Image credit: HBO)

I think Frankel felt how I felt when I found out this information, because these two actors are not two people I would compare, especially when it comes to physique. Also, like me, the actor behind Ser Criston is curious why he got cast when they were looking for someone who looks like a superhuman, rather than a very in shape human. He continued his casting story, saying:

What I still don’t know, and I’m fascinated to know, is whether they couldn’t find their Jason Momoa type, or if they decided to change their casting brief. If the opportunity arises to ask them, I will.

I hope he does ask, and maybe we’ll get an answer come Season 2.

What is kind of cool about this comparison is Momoa’s past with the Game of Thrones franchise. He played Khal Drogo proudly in the early episodes of the hit show. Momoa also had great relationships with the cast, especially with Emilia Clarke who he greeted with “hey wifey” when they met the first time. Based on interviews and Instagram posts I’ve seen of the HOTD cast they seem to think Frankel is quite the fun-loving guy as well.

One comparison you can make between the two characters is they both have extremely brutal moments in the show. However, while Drogo was a loved character, Cole is by no means a fan favorite. One prime example of this is all the big reactions fans had after he killed a man at Rhaenyra’s wedding, and then the roast continued into the next week because of how angry fans were at the knight.

While Frankel might not be built like Momoa, he is perfect for the role. It’s clear that he is an accomplished and fit knight who is one of the mightiest of the king's guard.

To see Frankel and the rest of the HOTD ensemble in one of the more anticipated finales of the 2022 TV schedule you can tune in on Sunday at 9 p.m. on HBO or with an HBO Max subscription.

Comments / 1

Related
TODAY.com

King Joffrey spoiled the ‘House of the Dragon’ ending back in 2013

King Joffrey, one of the most memorable villains from HBO's “Game of Thrones" series, is long gone, but his cruel spirit lives on in the form of spoilers. "House of the Dragon," the latest HBO incarnation of the epic fantasy series and a prequel to "Thrones," just aired its sixth episode, featuring a major time jump. Some 10 years after the previous episode, Princess Rhaenyra Targaryen, the king's heir apparent, and Queen Alicent Hightower, King Viserys I Targaryen's wife, are portrayed by older actors and have gone from friends to frenemies to full-on foes.
shefinds

Fans Are Calling Johnny Depp’s Appearance At An Autograph Signing 'Scary': 'Looks Like Ozzy Osbourne'

Johnny Depp has been busy working on new movies Jeanne du Barry and Modigliani since winning his highly publicized defamation lawsuit against ex-wife Amber Heard – but he still found time to sign autographs for loyal fans at the Capitol Theater in Port Chester, New York on Saturday, October 8th, ahead of his performance with 78-year-old musician Jeff Beck.
PORT CHESTER, NY
Distractify

Jon Snow Was Revealed to Be a Targaryen in 'Game of Thrones' — How Is He Related to Rhaenyra?

The Game of Thrones universe is still kicking thanks to House of the Dragon. The new HBO series is set 200 years before the events of the original show and focuses on the Targaryens as they sit on the Iron Throne. Though they maintain a firm grip over Westeros, their rule is challenged from within as ambitious members of the family seek to take what is theirs with fire and blood. Much like the first series, there's plenty of fantasy drama and action to be had.
thedigitalfix.com

House of the Dragon: why did Alicent show Larys Strong her feet?

Why did Alicent show Larys Strong her feet? Warning spoilers for House of the Dragon episode 9 ahead. So it’s come to this. Only nine episodes in, and our new favourite fantasy series (sorry, Rings of Power fans) has already devolved into explainers about feet. Ahh, well, at least I’m not writing about the Targaryens and their proclivities…
wegotthiscovered.com

A half-baked supernatural thriller finds a lot more support than it deserves

Any feature hailing from Roman Polanski is guaranteed to stir up a hornet’s nest of controversy and conversation, but even if we put the contentious filmmaker’s personal history to one side, it’s hard to fathom why his 1999 supernatural thriller The Ninth Gate has remained so enduringly popular since it was first released.
Popculture

'Game of Thrones' Jon Snow Spinoff: A Guide to Kit Harington's Upcoming Return

House of the Dragon has given fans a triumphant return to Westeros, but one project in the works could be much more closely related to Game of Thrones. Back in June, fans were floored by the news that Kit Harington himself had pitched a sequel series about his character, Jon Snow. Here's a run-down of everything we know about the project, and how likely it is that we'll ever get to see it for ourselves.
ScreenCrush

Which ‘Game of Thrones’ Characters Will Appear in the ‘House of the Dragon‘ Finale?

House of the Dragon is a prequel to Game of Thrones, set hundreds of years before the events of George R.R. Martin’s main Westeros novels and the TV series adapted from them. But this is Game of Thrones, a universe that contains dragons, Wargs, White Walkers, plus assorted prophecies, myths, and magic. So the typical rules of time and aging do not necessarily apply there. While there are some Game of Thrones characters who logistically couldn’t appear in House of the Dragon, there are plenty others who could.
iheart.com

Here's How Michael Jackson, Princess Diana Would Look Today If Still Alive

An AI-generated image of the late Princess Diana's potential appearance if she were alive today has stirred much controversy online. The Princess of Wales' image was published on Instagram as part of a collection by Turkish photographer and artist Alper Yesiltas. The image shows Diana, who would be 61 this...
The Independent

House of the Dragon: ‘Harrowing’ episode 10 scene leaves viewers feeling traumatised

House of the Dragon featured yet another “traumatising” birth scene in its season one finale.When the series began, the showrunners. Ryan Condal and Miguel Sapochnik, said they would not “shy away” from several births that take place in George RR Martin’s source material, Fire & Blood.One such scene featured in the opening episode, and ended in the death of Queen Aemma (Sian Brooke). A second followed in episode six, when Rhaenyra (Emma D’Arcy) gives birth to Joffrey. *Spoilers follow – you have been warned*In episode 10, Rhaenyra, shortly after learning her father King Viserys (Paddy Considine) has died, goes...
toofab.com

Harvey Weinstein Accuser Ashley Judd Reveals Late Mom Naomi Told Her to 'Go Get Him'

The actress shared why it was a "simple" decision to star as herself in the film, "She Said," which centers on The New York Times journalists who exposed Harvey Weinstein. Ashley Judd has revealed her late mother, Naomi Judd, offered her support when she decided to come forward with her allegations against Harvey Weinstein.
The Independent

House of the Dragon’s one true villain has been hiding in plain sight

Joffrey. Cersei. Ramsay Bolton. In Game of Thrones, the villains were obviously and deliciously detestable. The audience knew who to root for – Jon Snow, Daenerys – because of their morality in a crowd of reprobates. In House of the Dragon, the villainy question is a little more complicated. Everyone is so evil, in fact, that it’s hard to care about the fight for the Iron Throne - a view expressed by my colleague Amanda Whiting last week. That was until the most recent two episodes when the show’s true villain emerged from the shadows.At first, it looked like Matt...
Cinemablend

Cinemablend

Saint Louis, MO
159K+
Followers
39K+
Post
72M+
Views
ABOUT

Providing the latest news, in-depth reviews and expert opinion on all the latest movies and TV shows, it's a constantly updated hub for fans to explore and discuss the best that cinema and streaming has to offer.

 https://www.cinemablend.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy