FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
4 Great Pizza Places in GeorgiaAlina AndrasGeorgia State
Unless You're A Ghostly Inhabitant, Don't Plan to Visit Savannah's Historic Colonial Park Cemetery at NightDeanLandSavannah, GA
3 ways TyBEE Happy in GeorgiaRachelle WrightTybee Island, GA
This Savannah, GA landmark was just named one of America's "Best Haunted Hotels"Ellen EastwoodSavannah, GA
The historic Andrew County Courthouse built in 1899 provides a command performance with its architectureCJ CoombsSavannah, MO
wtoc.com
A path to education with The Savannah Baptist Center
SAVANNAH, Ga. (WTOC) - “We service adults who have literacy needs, learning disabilities or people coming to work on their GED.”. The Savannah Baptist Center teaming up with the Royce Learning Center to help create a path to education and a better life. “It is a way for them...
wtoc.com
South Georgia State Fair returns this week
SAVANNAH, Ga. (WTOC) - The South Georgia State Fair is returning to Savannah this week. It will go on from Thursday, Oct. 27 through Sunday. Nov. 6 at 105 Fort Argyle Road. This year there will be magic shows, a petting zoo, rides, games, food and more for the entire family!
wtoc.com
Early voting location offered at Georgia Southern’s campus in Statesboro
STATESBORO, Ga. (WTOC) - As early voting continues, a temporary voting site on Georgia Southern’s campus gives thousands of people a different convenient option to the usual polling place in downtown Statesboro. Bulloch County voters can come to Georgia Southern’s Russell Student Union to vote, whether you’re GSU faculty,...
wtoc.com
200 Club of the Coastal Empire holds annual Community Heroes Golf Tournament
SAVANNAH, Ga. (WTOC) - First responders are not called to the golf course often, but Wednesday, several have been invited there as the guests of honor at the 200 Club of the Coastal Empire’s annual Community Heroes Golf Tournament. This is a fundraising event for the 200 Club, but...
wtoc.com
Celebration of life events planned for former WTOC news director and friend, Scott Galloway
SAVANNAH, Ga. (WTOC) - Two celebration of life events are planned for former WTOC news director and friend, Scott Galloway. Scott passed away on Oct. 12 at the age of 56. He was diagnosed with Parkinson’s disease in June 2022. Scott started his journalism career at WFIE in Evansville,...
wtoc.com
INTERVIEW: SCAD film student Kaley Carter
SAVANNAH, Ga. (WTOC) - SCAD Film Students have been soaking up the atmosphere here the 25th Anniversary celebration. WTOC’S Becky Sattero sat down with SCAD film student Kaley Carter.
wtoc.com
Skilled to Work: Statesboro High Construction
SAVANNAH, Ga. (WTOC) - A team of students at Statesboro has more than a big game on their agendas. This team may not where cleats or shoulder pads, but they’re practicing for competition. Construction students from Statesboro High get ready for their next meet in such skills as plumbing,...
wtoc.com
Bulloch Schools hosting job fair
SAVANNAH, Ga. (WTOC) - The Bulloch County School District is having an open job fair. They’re looking to fill non-teaching positions across the district’s 19 schools and offices. This is happening from 5 p.m. to 7:30 p.m. at Sallie Zetterower Elementary School. You can apply for numerous hands...
wtoc.com
Bank of America announces winner of 2022 Neighborhood Champions program
SAVANNAH, Ga. (WTOC) - Bank of America named its winner of Neighborhood Champions program in Savannah. America’s Second Harvest of Coastal Georgia took home the title today. The local non-profit will now receive a $50,000 grant that could go towards virtual leadership training. Bank of America’s program strengthens the...
wtoc.com
Gov. Kemp speaks at State of the Region expo in Statesboro
STATESBORO, Ga. (WTOC) - Communities that could see growth from the plant and its suppliers are getting ready. Business and industrial leaders in Bulloch County hosted a “State of the Region” expo tonight. Leaders from Bryan, Bulloch, Chatham, and Effingham gathered to discuss teamwork and how they can...
wtoc.com
Truckers in Savannah treated to a free meal
SAVANNAH, Ga. (WTOC) - Some truckers in Savannah were treated to a free meal Monday all thanks to the Feed a Trucker campaign. The project was started last year by Veteran Carriers to show appreciation to truck drivers for all of their work during the COVID-19 pandemic. And they partnered...
wtoc.com
Savannah Pride Festival returns
SAVANNAH, Ga. (WTOC) - Musical performances, carnival games, costumes and a parade - The Savannah Pride Festival returns this weekend with three days of events and entertainment all celebrating inclusion. Lawrence Appenzeller is the director of the Savannah First City Pride Center and Dusty Church is the Board Chair for...
wtoc.com
WTOC wins Station of the Year award, other honors at 2022 GABBY Awards banquet
ATLANTA, Ga. (WTOC) - WTOC was honored to receive multiple awards from the Georgia Association of Broadcasters. The 2022 GABBY Awards banquet was held over the weekend in Atlanta. WTOC earned the Station of the Year award in the small market television category, as well as Best Community Service Project.
wtoc.com
Savannah State University partners with United States Coast Guard
SAVANNAH, Ga. (WTOC) - An official collaboration with Savannah State and the United States Coast Guard was signed into effect on Friday afternoon at the Science and Technology center on campus. The two organizations say they have partnered to increase engagement and advance opportunities. The partnership offers tuition savings and...
wtoc.com
INTERVIEW: Academy Award-Winning Filmmaker Ron Howard
SAVANNAH, Ga. (WTOC) - Legendary film maker Ron Howard chatted with WTOC’S Becky Sattero. He was honored with the lifetime achievement in Directing Award.
wtoc.com
Halloween safety tips with the Savannah Police Department
SAVANNAH, Ga. (WTOC) - Spooky season is here and Halloween is just five days away. That means kids and families will walk the neighborhoods to get their hands on delicious treats. Police Corporal Barry Lewis from the Savannah Police Department joined WTOC on Morning Break to give you some safety...
wtoc.com
Interview: Dr. Ben Stabbe Bright Life Chiropractic
SAVANNAH, Ga. (WTOC) - It’s National Chiropractic month. The purpose is to raise public awareness of the benefits of chiropractic care and its natural, whole-person, patient-centered and drug-free approach to health and wellness. Dr. Ben Stabbe from Bright Light Chiropractic shared his approach to Chiro care.
wtoc.com
Celebration event held for the new Hyundai site coming to Bryan Co.
SAVANNAH, Ga. (WTOC) - Hyundai officials held a community celebration at Enmarket Arena on Tuesday. The events at Enmarket Arena were a welcoming home of sorts for Hyundai Motor Group as the company broke ground on its first fully dedicated plant for electric vehicle and battery production. Hyundai held an...
wtoc.com
New mental health clinic for military families opening Tuesday
SAVANNAH, Ga. (WTOC) - Mental health care for veterans and military families in Hinesville will take another step forward when Cohens Veterans Network and Aspire Health open a new clinic Tuesday afternoon. Dignitaries including Governor Brian Kemp will be on-hand for the grand opening. Dr. Anthony Hassan will cut the...
wtoc.com
Hyundai teaches students at Richmond Hill Middle School how to build hydrogen cars
RICHMOND HILL, Ga. (WTOC) - Ever since Hyundai announced the mega site they’re building in Bryan County, which they’re calling Metaplant America, they’ve been looking to make their mark in the community - not just by bringing jobs and business, but also helping enhance the education of local students.
