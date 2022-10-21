Read full article on original website
nbc15.com
NBC15 fans out for Share Your Holidays kickoff
MADISON, Wis. (WMTV) - Share Your Holidays returned Wednesday as donation barrels began rolling out across the community and members of the NBC15 News team were not far behind helping show how people can help in the fight against hunger. While many people may be under the impression that, with...
nbc15.com
Monroe elementary school adds vending machine filled with knowledge
MADISON, Wis. (WMTV) - A vending machine in the back of a Monroe elementary school library isn’t any old snack machine, it’s an instrument of knowledge. Kindergarten Teacher Erica Zentner wrote to the Monroe Excellence In Education Foundation for a grant and also used another grant to bring stories to life at Northside Elementary in Monroe.
nbc15.com
‘Every little bit counts’ during NBC15 Share Your Holidays National Guard Food Drive
MADISON, Wis. (WMTV) - There are many ways to get involved in the NBC15 Share Your Holidays Campaign, which kicks off Wednesday. One of the first ways to get involved is a donation drive-thru event Thursday hosted by the Wisconsin Army National Guard at ABS Global. Jeremy Duffy, ABS Global...
nbc15.com
UWPD releases photos of campus graffiti suspects
MADISON, Wis. (WMTV) - Pictures of two suspects accused of spray painting multiple items on the UW-Madison campus have been released by police in hopes that the public can identify them. The UW-Madison Police Department released several photos of the two suspects. Police explained that while the suspects were “well-covered...
nbc15.com
Former Lancaster High School student levels accusations against teacher
One teacher from Northside Elementary in Monroe saw the idea while scrolling through her phone.
nbc15.com
UW campus vandalized prior to conservative commentator’s visit
MADISON, Wis. (WMTV) - UW-Madison students and staff awoke Monday morning to find Memorial Union and other locations around campus vandalized with spraypainted graffiti as well as messages opposing the impending visit by conservative commentator Matt Walsh. Some of the messages, such as “Dude, Go Away” and “Hey, UW, the...
nbc15.com
Monroe teacher helps bring books into vending machines
The Lancaster School District is investigating one of its teachers in response to a Facebook post, according to a statement released by the district.
nbc15.com
Sunburst chairs packed up as Memorial Union Terrace closes for season
MADISON, Wis. (WMTV) - The days are getting cooler, the nights are coming sooner, sleeves are getting longer, and now another sign of summertime’s end is upon us: The Memorial Union’s Terrace Chairs are going back into storage. The Wisconsin Union’s Terrace closes for the season on Monday....
nbc15.com
Watertown foundation plans how it will use $5 million MacKenzie Scott donation
WATERTOWN, Wis. (WMTV) - A small town foundation recently received a real shot in the arm- a $5 million gift. The Greater Watertown Community Health Foundation was recognized by philanthropist MacKenzie Scott, who donated the grant. Board member Nate Salas says he is excited the organization’s hard work was acknowledged.
nbc15.com
Together, we can fight hunger during NBC15 Share Your Holidays
MADISON, Wis. (WMTV) - Wisconsinites are asked to come together this season to help fight hunger in South Central Wisconsin. The 27th NBC15 Share Your Holidays campaign’s theme this year is “Together.”. Help us meet our goal of raising five million meals for families facing hunger in our...
nbc15.com
Mercyhealth nurse hand makes NICU babies Halloween costumes
MADISON, Wis. (WMTV) - A Mercyhealth nurse in Rockford, Illinois is making sure parents don’t miss out on their baby’s first Halloween experience. While a traditional costume isn’t always an option for babies born prematurely, NICU nurse JoAnn Gorsline at Mercyhealth’s Javon Bea Hospital–Riverside hand made more than 52 Halloween costumes for the babies.
nbc15.com
Brooks convicted of killing 6 with SUV in Waukesha Christmas parade
MADISON, Wis. (AP) — A Wisconsin man was convicted Wednesday of killing six people and injuring dozens of others when he drove his SUV through a Christmas parade last year, ending a trial in which he defended himself erratically and sometimes confrontationally. It took the jury a little over...
nbc15.com
Verona police searching for endangered missing man
MADISON, Wis. (WMTV) - The Verona Police Department is asking for information on a 51-year-old man who has not been seen since Tuesday morning when he was at a department store in Fitchburg. The police department issued a missing, endangered person alert for John Ramseier late Wednesday morning. The alert...
nbc15.com
Early voting begins Tuesday in Madison
Creating affordable housing as the price of rent outpaces wage increases. With the price of rent outpacing wage increases, more and more people in Dane County are seeking affordable housing.
nbc15.com
Most needed items for NBC15 Share Your Holidays National Guard Food Drive
Creating affordable housing as the price of rent outpaces wage increases. With the price of rent outpacing wage increases, more and more people in Dane County are seeking affordable housing.
nbc15.com
Building permit details construction project being done before Oregon duplex explosion
One teacher from Northside Elementary in Monroe saw the idea while scrolling through her phone. The Lancaster School District is investigating one of its teachers in response to a Facebook post, according to a statement released by the district.
nbc15.com
Investigators determining structural integrity to Brodhead building after fire
Creating affordable housing as the price of rent outpaces wage increases. With the price of rent outpacing wage increases, more and more people in Dane County are seeking affordable housing.
nbc15.com
In-person early voting begins Tuesday, everything you need to know
MADISON, Wis. (WMTV) - Wisconsin’s early voting period begins Tuesday, marking two weeks until Election Day. Thirty-two early-voting locations will be available to voters throughout Madison, 18 of which open its doors beginning Tuesday. “A lot of folks like to vote early because the parking is ample, and there’s...
nbc15.com
MPD searching for motorcyclists
Manny Wilke first tried out for Young Bucks dance team at the age of 7. He didn't make the team them, but since then his mom Tiffany says it's been on his radar. This September that dream became reality.
nbc15.com
Police seek identity of man who allegedly followed jogger in Olin Park
MADISON, Wis. (WMTV) - Police are working to identify a man who allegedly followed a jogger Sunday afternoon in Olin Park. The jogger told police that the man was closely following them around 1 p.m. Sunday, according to a Madison Police Department incident report. The jogger was able to move away from the man and then report the incident to police.
