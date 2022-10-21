ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Madison, WI

NBC15 fans out for Share Your Holidays kickoff

MADISON, Wis. (WMTV) - Share Your Holidays returned Wednesday as donation barrels began rolling out across the community and members of the NBC15 News team were not far behind helping show how people can help in the fight against hunger. While many people may be under the impression that, with...
MADISON, WI
Monroe elementary school adds vending machine filled with knowledge

MADISON, Wis. (WMTV) - A vending machine in the back of a Monroe elementary school library isn’t any old snack machine, it’s an instrument of knowledge. Kindergarten Teacher Erica Zentner wrote to the Monroe Excellence In Education Foundation for a grant and also used another grant to bring stories to life at Northside Elementary in Monroe.
MONROE, WI
UWPD releases photos of campus graffiti suspects

MADISON, Wis. (WMTV) - Pictures of two suspects accused of spray painting multiple items on the UW-Madison campus have been released by police in hopes that the public can identify them. The UW-Madison Police Department released several photos of the two suspects. Police explained that while the suspects were “well-covered...
MADISON, WI
Former Lancaster High School student levels accusations against teacher

One teacher from Northside Elementary in Monroe saw the idea while scrolling through her phone.
MONROE, WI
UW campus vandalized prior to conservative commentator’s visit

MADISON, Wis. (WMTV) - UW-Madison students and staff awoke Monday morning to find Memorial Union and other locations around campus vandalized with spraypainted graffiti as well as messages opposing the impending visit by conservative commentator Matt Walsh. Some of the messages, such as “Dude, Go Away” and “Hey, UW, the...
MADISON, WI
Monroe teacher helps bring books into vending machines

The Lancaster School District is investigating one of its teachers in response to a Facebook post, according to a statement released by the district.
MONROE, WI
Sunburst chairs packed up as Memorial Union Terrace closes for season

MADISON, Wis. (WMTV) - The days are getting cooler, the nights are coming sooner, sleeves are getting longer, and now another sign of summertime’s end is upon us: The Memorial Union’s Terrace Chairs are going back into storage. The Wisconsin Union’s Terrace closes for the season on Monday....
MADISON, WI
Together, we can fight hunger during NBC15 Share Your Holidays

MADISON, Wis. (WMTV) - Wisconsinites are asked to come together this season to help fight hunger in South Central Wisconsin. The 27th NBC15 Share Your Holidays campaign’s theme this year is “Together.”. Help us meet our goal of raising five million meals for families facing hunger in our...
MADISON, WI
Mercyhealth nurse hand makes NICU babies Halloween costumes

MADISON, Wis. (WMTV) - A Mercyhealth nurse in Rockford, Illinois is making sure parents don’t miss out on their baby’s first Halloween experience. While a traditional costume isn’t always an option for babies born prematurely, NICU nurse JoAnn Gorsline at Mercyhealth’s Javon Bea Hospital–Riverside hand made more than 52 Halloween costumes for the babies.
ROCKFORD, IL
Brooks convicted of killing 6 with SUV in Waukesha Christmas parade

MADISON, Wis. (AP) — A Wisconsin man was convicted Wednesday of killing six people and injuring dozens of others when he drove his SUV through a Christmas parade last year, ending a trial in which he defended himself erratically and sometimes confrontationally. It took the jury a little over...
MADISON, WI
Verona police searching for endangered missing man

MADISON, Wis. (WMTV) - The Verona Police Department is asking for information on a 51-year-old man who has not been seen since Tuesday morning when he was at a department store in Fitchburg. The police department issued a missing, endangered person alert for John Ramseier late Wednesday morning. The alert...
MADISON, WI
Early voting begins Tuesday in Madison

Creating affordable housing as the price of rent outpaces wage increases. With the price of rent outpacing wage increases, more and more people in Dane County are seeking affordable housing.
MADISON, WI
Most needed items for NBC15 Share Your Holidays National Guard Food Drive

Creating affordable housing as the price of rent outpaces wage increases. With the price of rent outpacing wage increases, more and more people in Dane County are seeking affordable housing.
MADISON, WI
In-person early voting begins Tuesday, everything you need to know

MADISON, Wis. (WMTV) - Wisconsin’s early voting period begins Tuesday, marking two weeks until Election Day. Thirty-two early-voting locations will be available to voters throughout Madison, 18 of which open its doors beginning Tuesday. “A lot of folks like to vote early because the parking is ample, and there’s...
MADISON, WI
MPD searching for motorcyclists

Manny Wilke first tried out for Young Bucks dance team at the age of 7. He didn't make the team them, but since then his mom Tiffany says it's been on his radar. This September that dream became reality.
MADISON, WI
Police seek identity of man who allegedly followed jogger in Olin Park

MADISON, Wis. (WMTV) - Police are working to identify a man who allegedly followed a jogger Sunday afternoon in Olin Park. The jogger told police that the man was closely following them around 1 p.m. Sunday, according to a Madison Police Department incident report. The jogger was able to move away from the man and then report the incident to police.
MADISON, WI

