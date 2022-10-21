Read full article on original website
KCPD seek public assistance locating missing woman
KANSAS CITY, Mo. - Kansas City Police request public assistance in locating an adult missing person showing signs of suicidal ideations. According to the department, 32-year-old Viviane Cerritos was last seen early this morning driving a 4-door Chevrolet Impala from the area of 28th St. and Van Brunt Blvd. It is possible she traveled to the Cameron area.
MODOT's roadwork listing for the week of October 24
Route DD – CLOSED for a culvert replacement from Route T to Park Avenue, Oct. 26, 7:45 a.m. to 3:30 p.m. Interstate 29 – Bridge replacement project over the Nishnabotna River (mile marker 122 – 124) through November. Traffic is head-to-head in the northbound lanes and a 15-foot width restriction is in place. (Contractor: Phillips Hardy, Inc.) More info: https://www.modot.org/atchison-county-interstate-29-nishnabotna-river-bridge-rehabilitation *
Kathy Jeaneva (Bellington) Stockdall
Kathy Jeaneva (Bellington) Stockdall, 73, Independence, Missouri, passed away unexpectedly Friday, October 21, 2022, at Research Medical Center in Kansas City, Missouri. A visitation will be held from 6:00 p.m. to 7:00 p.m. on Thursday, October 27, 2022, at Ralph O. Jones Funeral Home 306 S. 2nd Street, Odessa, MO, 64076, 816-633-5524. A Celebration of Life will follow Thursday, October 27, 2022, at 7:00 p.m. at the funeral home. Kathy’s family request that anyone who has little children and will be attending the services please dress them in Halloween costume as this was Kathy’s favorite holiday. Inurnment will be held on Friday, October 28, 2022, at 10:00 a.m. at Greenton Cemetery 9345 Greenton Rd., Odessa, MO, 64076. Memorials are suggested to Wayside Waifs. Memories of Kathy and condolences for her family may be left at www.LedfordFamilyFH.com or on our Facebook Page.
