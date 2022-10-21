Kathy Jeaneva (Bellington) Stockdall, 73, Independence, Missouri, passed away unexpectedly Friday, October 21, 2022, at Research Medical Center in Kansas City, Missouri. A visitation will be held from 6:00 p.m. to 7:00 p.m. on Thursday, October 27, 2022, at Ralph O. Jones Funeral Home 306 S. 2nd Street, Odessa, MO, 64076, 816-633-5524. A Celebration of Life will follow Thursday, October 27, 2022, at 7:00 p.m. at the funeral home. Kathy’s family request that anyone who has little children and will be attending the services please dress them in Halloween costume as this was Kathy’s favorite holiday. Inurnment will be held on Friday, October 28, 2022, at 10:00 a.m. at Greenton Cemetery 9345 Greenton Rd., Odessa, MO, 64076. Memorials are suggested to Wayside Waifs. Memories of Kathy and condolences for her family may be left at www.LedfordFamilyFH.com or on our Facebook Page.

