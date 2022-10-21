Read full article on original website
Need for foster parents is crucial in Virginia
(WDBJ) - Here @ Home is highlighting the nation’s youth mental health crisis. Natalie & Kate sat down with Holly Coates from United Methodist Family Services (UMFS), offering insight into the increasing need for mental health services for youth. She specifically addressed the need for foster parents in Southwest Virginia.
Foster Fuels asking for public help donating gently used winter coats to kids in Virginia
LYNCHBURG, Va. (WDBJ) -Foster Fuels is asking for the public’s help in donating gently used winter coats is as part of the company’s annual “Spread the Warmth” coat drive. The goal of the drive is to provide kids in areas like Bedford and Lynchburg a chance to enjoy warm coats throughout the winter.
7 schools receive bomb threats in Hampton Roads
HAMPTON ROADS, Va. (WWBT) - Bomb threats forced students at seven schools in the Hampton Roads area to evacuate Monday. WAVY reports the threats were called into schools in Norfolk, Portsmouth, and Chesapeake. Emergency teams scoured all of the schools, and no bombs were found in any of them. Police...
Southwest Virginia receiving federal assistance to aid in flood recovery
ROANOKE, Va. (WDBJ/Youngkin Team Release) - Virginia has received a Small Business Administration declaration to assist with recovery efforts due to severe flooding in July, according to Governor Glenn Youngkin’s team. The declaration applies to Buchanan County, Dickenson County, Russell County and Tazewell County. “We are grateful that additional...
Attorney General Miyares plans to curb violent crime in Virginia
LYNCHBURG, Va. (WDBJ) - Attorney General Jason Miyares spoke at Liberty University’s 2nd annual law enforcement appreciation lunch Wednesday. Miyares touched base on operation cease fire, a statewide program aimed at decreasing gun violence. He aims to reduce violence, lower gang activity and protect those who are willing to...
Grown Here at Home: Bland County farmer with cerebral palsy gets help from AgrAbility Virginia
BLACKSBURG, Va. (WDBJ) - AgrAbility Virginia is a program that supports farmers experiencing illness, injury, or disability. They’ve been a great help to David King; a beef cattle farmer in Bland County. His story is one of many highlighted on AgrAbility Virginia’s website. David contacted them because he was having trouble getting off his tractor.
VDOT working with construction contractors to decrease collisions along I-81 work zones
ROANOKE, Va. (WDBJ) - The Virginia Department of Transportation is working with construction contractors along I-81 between exits 137 and 141 to decrease the number of crashes, which have led to traffic backups along the highway stretch. Crews are starting to put out more messages and warning signs at highway...
Youngkin calls for education system reform following ‘dismal’ report card
RICHMOND, Va. (WWBT) - Virginia’s Governor is calling for education reforms following a dismal report card from The National Assessment of Education Progress. “These scores should be a shocking wake-up call for every Virginian. We are on the cusp of losing a generation of our children,” said Aimee Guidera, Virginia Secretary of Education.
Institute for Advanced Learning and Research holds first Controlled Environment Agriculture Summit
DANVILLE, Va. (WDBJ) - The CEA Summit East is the first of its kind on the east coast, bringing together hundreds of indoor farmers from all over the country. The CEA Summit East took place at the Institute for Advanced Learning and Research Tuesday and Wednesday. Over 200 members of...
Grant money aiding job recovery in southwest VA
RADFORD, Va. (WDBJ) - $1.4 million is headed to the New River and Mount Rogers Workforce Consortium Board to help get people back to work. This money comes from the Appalachian Regional Commission and the U.S. Department of Labor. Funding will be used for the “New Beginnings” program to provide...
Drink Tea for Justice to help Legal Aid Society
ROANOKE, Va. (WDBJ) - The Legal Aid Society provides free legal services in civil matters to qualifying low-income Virginians, and has been doing so for 50 years. Lisa Uhl is one of the organizers of the upcoming Tea for Justice event, a fundraiser for the society. It’s scheduled for November...
Campaigns ramp up efforts to get out the vote
ROANOKE, Va. (WDBJ) - With early voting underway in Virginia, and Election Day just two weeks away, campaigns are ramping up their efforts to get out the vote. Monday night, Roanoke Democrats gathered in support of four candidates for city council: Luke Priddy, Joe Cobb, Vivian Sanchez-Jones and Peter Volosin.
Public comment period ends Wednesday for proposed transgender policy
RICHMOND, Va. (WWBT) - The public comment period on Gov. Glenn Youngkin’s proposed transgender policy for schools is just days away from ending. On Sunday, people demonstrated against the proposal at the Capitol Bell Tower. Those protestors are saying that the policy would severely limit transgender students’ rights.
Candidates Speak At Community Forum Tuesday Evening
Republican Kristi Noem's campaign took to social media to draw attention to remarks made by her Democratic opponent Jamie Smith during a discussion with the Sioux Falls Rotary Club. In the remarks, Smith says he is looking for new things to tax, which Noem's campaign takes issue with. However, Smith points out that the question he was answering was about taxing recreational marijuana if it passes, that he doesn't want to raise taxes, and that Noem's campaign is taking him out of context for political gain. Livestream and VOD for Dakota News Now.
Michigan teen pleads guilty to killing 4 in school shooting
PONTIAC, Mich. (AP) — A teenager pleaded guilty Monday to terrorism and first-degree murder in a Michigan school shooting that killed four students and may be called to testify against his parents, who’ve been jailed on manslaughter charges for their alleged role in the tragedy. Ethan Crumbley, 16,...
Candidate Forums in Lexington
