2 Fresno organizations partner in support of LGBTQ+ Community on this 'Spirit Day'

For the last year, the Mexican Consulate and Fresno Economic Opportunities Commission, have been working on a Memorandum of Understanding, or MOU, in support of the LGBT+ Community.

The MOU is finally signed and Mexican nationals in Fresno now have access to Fresno's EOC LGBTQ+ Resource Center.

The center in Downtown Fresno offers counseling, job referrals and a social network.

"They don't have to feel alone and they can actually get connected to the community, so having this partnership with the Mexican consulate is vital because most immigrants, when they come here, they don't know all of the services that are available to them," explains CEO of Fresno EOC, Emilia Reyes.

The Mexican Consulate of Fresno serves hundreds of LGBTQ+ community members each year.

Oscar Sanchez with the consulate says this MOU is long overdue.

"It means the opportunity to increase the resources available for our community."

Jennifer Cruz is the manager at Fresno EOC LGBTQ+ Resource Center.

"We are providing affirmation to the community that it is okay and there is support and for families that want to be supportive, but maybe don't know how it is important that they know where the resource center is," says Jennifer.

For Nuria Zuniga at the Mexican Consulate, this day means a lot since it falls on National Spirit Day, which is an effort to stop bullying against the LGBTQ+ Community.

"Stop the bullying of the LGBT youth, so we as counsel want to add to this message." mentions Nuria.

The Mexican Consulate and Fresno EOC both hope to continue this partnership for years to come.