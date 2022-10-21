ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Abbeville, LA

New and improved safety measures in place for sporting events in Abbeville

By Darcie Ortique
KATC News
KATC News
 5 days ago
Vermilion Parish School Board officials are finalizing new and improved safety policies.

Anyone attending a sporting event that pertains to any of the five high schools in Vermilion Parish, must follow some new rules.

Superintendent of Vermilion Parish School District, Tommy Byler said tighter security measures have been in the works for a while.

“It is our job and responsibility as inside defenses, we provide the safest atmosphere for all of our stake-holders," Byler said.

According to the Abbeville Police Department, several shots were fired on Friday near J.H. Williams Middle School, following a football game.

School Board officials confirm this shooting incident helped expedite these new policies to come into fruition.

“It’s unfortunate you hear a shooting at J.H. Williams, NO. It was on the streets," Byler said. "Yes, it happened after a football game and you saw some of the footage and our students took care of each other.”

Assistant Superintendent Marc Turner is partnering with Byler and several other board members to help keep student athletes and their supporters, safe.

“We’re going to have individuals once you enter the stadium, you can’t leave, we’re going to have clear backpacks and we’re going to have individuals walk through metal detectors," Turner said.

Turner said the goal is to have the same safety measures in place for all, five of the high schools in Vermilion Parish.

"It’s somewhat of an inconvenience," Turner said. "But that inconvenience yields a huge amount of safety for our students.”

