Anniston, AL – Halloween is right around the corner! Join the Carver Community Center for the 3rd annual “DRIVE-THRU” TRUNK-OR-TREAT on THURSDAY, OCTOBER 27TH from 6:00 pm – 8:00 pm. The line-up will start at 5:45 pm in the parking lot of Carver Center. To ensure safety there will be no walk-ups. This is a drive-thru event only. *Any volunteers or organizations who would like to participate in giving out candy from their cars OR provide candy donations please contact Carver Community Center (256.231.7630)

ANNISTON, AL ・ 1 DAY AGO