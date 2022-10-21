ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Spring Garden, AL

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
weisradio.com

Spring Garden advances to Class 1A volleyball Final Four

BIRMINGHAM – The Spring Garden Lady Panthers advanced to the Class 1A volleyball Final Four after sweeping Pleasant Home on Tuesday morning. The scores were 25-8, 25-18, 25-15. Outside hitter Ace Austin led the Lady Panthers (41-14) with 15 kills, eight digs and a block. Middle hitter Chloe Rule added nine kills and a block. Setter Avery Steward accumulated 23 assists. Libero Layla Ingram finished with nine digs.
SPRING GARDEN, AL
weisradio.com

Spring Garden getting set for state volleyball tournament

BIRMINGHAM – Spring Garden will be playing in the Class 1A state volleyball tournament at the Birmingham CrossPlex on Tuesday at 10:30 a.m. The Lady Panthers (39-14) take on South Super Regional runner-up Pleasant Home (18-12) at 10:30 a.m. The winner of that match will face the winner of...
BIRMINGHAM, AL
Calhoun Journal

Region champs X 2 in Calhoun County

Calhoun County, AL – Donoho sweeps Pleasant Valley to win Class 2A North, Ohatchee wins tense five-setter with Plainview to win Class 3A North; includes first-round pairings in Elite 8 involving area teams   Donoho and Ohatchee brought regional volleyball titles back to Calhoun County Friday after winning their respective championship matches at the Von Braun […]
CALHOUN COUNTY, AL
weisradio.com

No changes for area teams in latest ASWA football poll

Spring Garden, Piedmont and Cherokee County all maintained their rankings in the latest Alabama Sports Writers Association football poll. The latest rankings were released early Wednesday morning. Spring Garden (9-1) remains at No. 6 in Class 1A. Piedmont (7-2) holds steady at No. 3 in Class 3A, and Cherokee County...
CHEROKEE COUNTY, AL
Calhoun Journal

Running the Table in Calhoun County

Calhoun County, AL – Area games: Anniston ready for playoffs after completing first undefeated regular season since 2001; includes games reported to East Alabama Sports Today By Mark Everett Kelly On a clear, cold night at Lott-Mosby Memorial Stadium, the two participating teams’ outlooks couldn’t be more different. Anniston Bulldogs were playing for history and the […]
CALHOUN COUNTY, AL
High School Volleyball PRO

Anniston, October 25 High School 🏐 Game Notice

The Washington County High School volleyball team will have a game with Donoho School on October 25, 2022, 10:00:00. #sports_nfhsnetwork_notice_v1 img { margin: 0; } #sports_nfhsnetwork_notice_v1 div { margin: 0; } #sports_nfhsnetwork_notice_v1 p { margin: 24px 0; font-style: normal; font-weight: 400; font-size: 16px; line-height: 26px; letter-spacing: -0.24px; color: #333; } #sports_nfhsnetwork_notice_v1 .icon { background-repeat: no-repeat; background-position: center; background-size: 100% 100%; } #sports_nfhsnetwork_notice_v1 .item:last-child { border-bottom: none; } #sports_nfhsnetwork_notice_v1 .item { padding-bottom: 32px; border-bottom: 1px solid #f9f9f9; } #sports_nfhsnetwork_notice_v1 .contest-card { padding: 24px; border: 1px solid #F2F2F2; border-radius: 8px; } #sports_nfhsnetwork_notice_v1 .contest-card .teams { display: flex; margin-bottom: 26px; } #sports_nfhsnetwork_notice_v1 .contest-card .teams .team { display: flex; flex-direction: column; flex: 1; justify-content: flex-start; align-items: center; } #sports_nfhsnetwork_notice_v1 .contest-card .teams .vs { width: 40px; height: 97px; } #sports_nfhsnetwork_notice_v1 .contest-card .teams .team .logo { width: 120px; height: 120px; } #sports_nfhsnetwork_notice_v1 .contest-card .teams .team .name { margin-top: 11px; color: #333; font-weight: 600; font-size: 16px; line-height: 19px; text-align: center; letter-spacing: -0.31px; } #sports_nfhsnetwork_notice_v1 .contest-card .info-item { margin-left: -8px; margin-top: 8px; display: flex; align-items: center; font-weight: 400; font-size: 14px; line-height: 20px; letter-spacing: -0.15px; color: #888; } #sports_nfhsnetwork_notice_v1 .contest-card .info-item .icon { margin-right: 4px; width: 12px; height: 12px; background-repeat: no-repeat; background-position: center; background-size: 100% 100%; }
ANNISTON, AL
Alina Andras

3 Great Seafood Places in Alabama

If you live in Alabama and you love going out with your loved ones from time to time, here is a list of three amazing seafood restaurants in Alabama that you should absolutely visit if you haven't already because all of them are known for serving absolutely delicious food, every day of the week.
ALABAMA STATE
Calhoun Journal

Trunk-Or-Treat at the Anniston Carver Center

Anniston, AL – Halloween is right around the corner! Join the Carver Community Center for the 3rd annual “DRIVE-THRU” TRUNK-OR-TREAT on THURSDAY, OCTOBER 27TH from 6:00 pm – 8:00 pm. The line-up will start at 5:45 pm in the parking lot of Carver Center. To ensure safety there will be no walk-ups. This is a drive-thru event only. *Any volunteers or organizations who would like to participate in giving out candy from their cars OR provide candy donations please contact Carver Community Center (256.231.7630)
ANNISTON, AL
weisradio.com

UPDATE On Missing Person Makenna Joy Purvis

FORT PAYNE, Ala. — UPDATE on Missing Person Makenna Joy Purvis. As of 10/22/2022 Makenna is still missing. Makenna’s family and friends are very worried about her. They ask that if Makenna sees this message, please come home or at least call someone to just let them know you are ok.
DEKALB COUNTY, AL
weisradio.com

More Than A Million Dollars Approved For Water Projects

The Cherokee County Commission on Monday approved three water infrastructure projects for Cedar Bluff, Gaylesville, and Leesburg. In the Cedar Bluff Project, Northeast Alabama Water and Sewer Board ask the commission to approve the $434,075 water line upgrade along Alabama highway 9. In Gaylesville, the Northeast Alabama Water and Sewer...
CHEROKEE COUNTY, AL
Calhoun Journal

Weekly Anniston Police Stats 10/17/2022 to 10/23/2022

Anniston, AL – The Anniston Police Department shares their weekly stats. The stats for the week of 10/17/2022 to 10/23/2022 follow below:Anniston Officers answered a total of 956 calls for service. There were 79 criminal incident/offense reports taken. There were 57 miscellaneous (minor) incident reports taken. There were eight felony arrests. There were 27 misdemeanor arrests. There were 15 traffic accidents, 175 traffic stops, and 46 traffic citations. 22 warrants were served. There were no animals picked up and no animal related citations issued.
ANNISTON, AL
wvtm13.com

Blount Co. man arrested on murder charges after woman found dismembered

SPRINGVILLE, Ala. — A Blount County man is under arrest after a woman was found dead inside a Springville home. Deputies with the Blount County Sheriff's Office went to 102 Bailey Drive around 5:30 p.m. Saturday after a neighbor requested a welfare check for Tammy Bailey. The neighbor called 911 concerned about a shooting at her neighbor's home.
BLOUNT COUNTY, AL
weisradio.com

CSAF – Child and Senior Advocacy Foundation, Inc. Announces New Name

Centre, AL – CSAF a Centre based Cherokee County nonprofit organization has changed its name to Children and Seniors Assistance Foundation, Inc. Keeping the acronym, CSAF, but changing the name better identifies the mission of this organization. CSAF is a nondenominational, 501(c)3 nonprofit organization that serves children and seniors...
CENTRE, AL

Comments / 0

Community Policy