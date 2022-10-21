Read full article on original website
Spring Garden’s volleyball season ends in Final Four to defending state champion Addison
BIRMINGHAM – The standard in Class 1A volleyball is the Addison Lady Bulldogs. It’s a standard that Spring Garden coach Ricky Austin aspires to become. But the Lady Panthers aren’t quite there yet. Spring Garden’s season ended against the two-time defending state champions in three sets in...
Spring Garden advances to Class 1A volleyball Final Four
BIRMINGHAM – The Spring Garden Lady Panthers advanced to the Class 1A volleyball Final Four after sweeping Pleasant Home on Tuesday morning. The scores were 25-8, 25-18, 25-15. Outside hitter Ace Austin led the Lady Panthers (41-14) with 15 kills, eight digs and a block. Middle hitter Chloe Rule added nine kills and a block. Setter Avery Steward accumulated 23 assists. Libero Layla Ingram finished with nine digs.
Spring Garden getting set for state volleyball tournament
BIRMINGHAM – Spring Garden will be playing in the Class 1A state volleyball tournament at the Birmingham CrossPlex on Tuesday at 10:30 a.m. The Lady Panthers (39-14) take on South Super Regional runner-up Pleasant Home (18-12) at 10:30 a.m. The winner of that match will face the winner of...
Region champs X 2 in Calhoun County
Calhoun County, AL – Donoho sweeps Pleasant Valley to win Class 2A North, Ohatchee wins tense five-setter with Plainview to win Class 3A North; includes first-round pairings in Elite 8 involving area teams Donoho and Ohatchee brought regional volleyball titles back to Calhoun County Friday after winning their respective championship matches at the Von Braun […]
No changes for area teams in latest ASWA football poll
Spring Garden, Piedmont and Cherokee County all maintained their rankings in the latest Alabama Sports Writers Association football poll. The latest rankings were released early Wednesday morning. Spring Garden (9-1) remains at No. 6 in Class 1A. Piedmont (7-2) holds steady at No. 3 in Class 3A, and Cherokee County...
Running the Table in Calhoun County
Calhoun County, AL – Area games: Anniston ready for playoffs after completing first undefeated regular season since 2001; includes games reported to East Alabama Sports Today By Mark Everett Kelly On a clear, cold night at Lott-Mosby Memorial Stadium, the two participating teams’ outlooks couldn’t be more different. Anniston Bulldogs were playing for history and the […]
Anniston, October 25 High School 🏐 Game Notice
Spring Garden’s Chapel Pope Selected as the Alabama ONE Player of the Week
Congratulations for Player of the Week Chapel Pope from Spring Garden! Chapel had 13 carries for 196 yards and 2 touchdowns in Spring Garden’s victory over Donoho on October 14, 2022. He also had 5 tackles on defense.
Friday Scoreboard for Calhoun County
Calhoun County, AL – Here is a list of Friday night’s Alabama high school football games, includes Thursday night’s results. Gardendale 28, Mountain Brook 28 (corrected score)
Cedar Bluff’s 17th Annual Trunk-or-Treat in the Park Set for Halloween
Everyone is invited to the 17th Annual Trunk-or-Treat in the Park, hosted by the Town of Cedar Bluff. Activities will include an inflatable slide and haunted hayrides. The 20th Century Club will have concessions available with all proceeds going toward the expense of this event.
3 Great Seafood Places in Alabama
If you live in Alabama and you love going out with your loved ones from time to time, here is a list of three amazing seafood restaurants in Alabama that you should absolutely visit if you haven't already because all of them are known for serving absolutely delicious food, every day of the week.
Trunk-Or-Treat at the Anniston Carver Center
Anniston, AL – Halloween is right around the corner! Join the Carver Community Center for the 3rd annual “DRIVE-THRU” TRUNK-OR-TREAT on THURSDAY, OCTOBER 27TH from 6:00 pm – 8:00 pm. The line-up will start at 5:45 pm in the parking lot of Carver Center. To ensure safety there will be no walk-ups. This is a drive-thru event only. *Any volunteers or organizations who would like to participate in giving out candy from their cars OR provide candy donations please contact Carver Community Center (256.231.7630)
1 Person Died In a Motor Vehicle Crash In Floyd County (Floyd County, GA)
The Police officers reported a motor vehicle accident near Floyd County l on saturday. The crash involved a Chevrolet Silverado traveling westbound on Georgia 20, near mile marker 27.
Former coach arrested, banned from baseball park after confrontation during game
FLOYD COUNTY, Ga. — A former youth baseball coach is facing charges. Rodney Lynn Clemones is accused of cursing and becoming unruly during a game at Heritage Park, according to the Floyd County Police Department. [DOWNLOAD: Free WSB-TV News app for alerts as news breaks]. Investigators say he was...
UPDATE On Missing Person Makenna Joy Purvis
FORT PAYNE, Ala. — UPDATE on Missing Person Makenna Joy Purvis. As of 10/22/2022 Makenna is still missing. Makenna’s family and friends are very worried about her. They ask that if Makenna sees this message, please come home or at least call someone to just let them know you are ok.
Suspected DUI Causes Significant Damage to Centennial Memorial Park
Anniston, AL – A single vehicle crash has caused significant damage at the Centennial Memorial Park at 225 East 17th Street in Anniston. At approximately 4:00 pm the Anniston Police Department was dispatched to investigate the reports of the crash. Upon arrival they located a white Ford SUV driven by Franklin Henderson, 74, of Anniston. […]
More Than A Million Dollars Approved For Water Projects
The Cherokee County Commission on Monday approved three water infrastructure projects for Cedar Bluff, Gaylesville, and Leesburg. In the Cedar Bluff Project, Northeast Alabama Water and Sewer Board ask the commission to approve the $434,075 water line upgrade along Alabama highway 9. In Gaylesville, the Northeast Alabama Water and Sewer...
Weekly Anniston Police Stats 10/17/2022 to 10/23/2022
Anniston, AL – The Anniston Police Department shares their weekly stats. The stats for the week of 10/17/2022 to 10/23/2022 follow below:Anniston Officers answered a total of 956 calls for service. There were 79 criminal incident/offense reports taken. There were 57 miscellaneous (minor) incident reports taken. There were eight felony arrests. There were 27 misdemeanor arrests. There were 15 traffic accidents, 175 traffic stops, and 46 traffic citations. 22 warrants were served. There were no animals picked up and no animal related citations issued.
Blount Co. man arrested on murder charges after woman found dismembered
SPRINGVILLE, Ala. — A Blount County man is under arrest after a woman was found dead inside a Springville home. Deputies with the Blount County Sheriff's Office went to 102 Bailey Drive around 5:30 p.m. Saturday after a neighbor requested a welfare check for Tammy Bailey. The neighbor called 911 concerned about a shooting at her neighbor's home.
CSAF – Child and Senior Advocacy Foundation, Inc. Announces New Name
Centre, AL – CSAF a Centre based Cherokee County nonprofit organization has changed its name to Children and Seniors Assistance Foundation, Inc. Keeping the acronym, CSAF, but changing the name better identifies the mission of this organization. CSAF is a nondenominational, 501(c)3 nonprofit organization that serves children and seniors...
