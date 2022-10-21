Read full article on original website
Gephardt Daily
Utah County man arrested following police pursuit in Millard, Juab counties
SCIPIO, Utah, Oct. 25, 2022 (Gephardt Daily) — A 29-year-old Utah County man was arrested Tuesday after allegedly fleeing law enforcement in Millard and Juab counties in a stolen vehicle. Shane Poulson, of Saratoga Springs, was booked into the Millard County Jail for investigation of possession of a stolen...
kslnewsradio.com
Road rage incident leads to one dead in shooting
SANDY, Utah — The Sandy Police Department has confirmed that one person died after a shooting in Sandy Wednesday morning that began with a road rage incident. Police said authorities responded to the shooting at 9:33 a.m. at 106 South Holiday Park Drive in Sandy. The victim was a...
Sandy I-15 road rage incident leaves one dead, one in custody
One person is dead and another is in police custody after an alleged road rage incident on I-15 spilled over on Sandy city streets, according to police.
Gephardt Daily
Davis County detectives seeking information on vandalism at South Weber park
SOUTH WEBER, Utah, Oct. 25, 2022 (Gephardt Daily) — Detectives in Davis County are asking for the public’s help identifying suspects in recent vandalism at a South Weber park. The Davis County Sheriff’s Office shared surveillance photos Tuesday on Facebook of persons of interest in vandalism discovered Oct....
kslnewsradio.com
Woman arrested for attempted assault of a West Jordan police officer
WEST JORDAN, Utah — A 39-year-old woman was taken into custody over the weekend after fleeing the scene of a police investigation. Her attempt to flee resulted in the near assault of a West Jordan police officer. West Jordan Police received a call about a disorderly individual on Saturday....
kslnewsradio.com
Semi truck and train collide in Tooele County
TOOELE, Utah — A semi-truck and a Union Pacific train have collided in Tooele County. The crash happened at Canyon Road and Foothill Drive in Lake Point, Utah. KSL TV’s Derek Peterson reported from the scene that a train hit a semi that had stalled on the tracks.
kjzz.com
Residents terrified as more than dozen shots ring out in northern Utah neighborhood
HOOPER, Utah (KUTV) — The Weber County Sheriff’s Office is investigating after more than a dozen gunshots rang out in a Hooper neighborhood early Sunday morning. Deputies said it happened around 2:45 a.m. and when they got to the scene, people were seen fleeing the area. Some people were detained according to deputies.
kslnewsradio.com
Lehi Fire Truck collision ends in fatal accident
LEHI, Utah — A Lehi Fire Truck traveling westbound on SR-92 collided with a Chevy Spark traveling southbound from the I-15 off-ramp on October 21, around 12:37 p.m. The Utah Department of Public Safety said in a release the collision occurred on SR-92 at the intersection of the I-15 interchange.
kjzz.com
4-alarm fire at Sugar House construction site forces hundreds nearby to evacuate
SALT LAKE CITY (KUTV) — A 4-alarm fire that broke out just before midnight Tuesday kept fire crews and police busy overnight and forced nearby residents in Sugar House to evacuate. The incident sparked shortly before 11:30 p.m. at an apartment development at 1040 E., 2200 South in Salt...
kslnewsradio.com
Student athlete from USU Eastern killed in crash on SR-6
SALT LAKE CITY — The Utah Highway Patrol and Utah State University East have confirmed that an accident Saturday, Oct. 22, killed 18-year-old Lauren Bradshaw. The UHP said Lauren Bradshaw was driving a Toyota Corolla eastbound on SR-6 near mile marker 211. For an unknown reason, Bradshaw left the eastbound lane and struck, head on, a Ford-350 pulling a camper in the westbound lane.
Utah woman charged after fleeing police with daughter in car
WEST JORDAN, Utah (ABC4) – A 39-year-old Utah woman has been arrested after reportedly ramming into a patrol car and fleeing at high speeds with her nine-year-old daughter in the back seat. Police say the woman was “arguing and causing a scene” with employees at a fast food restaurant on Saturday, Oct. 22, which prompted […]
KUTV
Utah couple, 2-year-old daughter rescued after vehicle gets stuck in snow on closed road
PAYSON, Utah (KUTV) — Search and Rescue crews late Sunday rescued an Orem family stranded on a closed canyon road when their vehicle became stuck in the snow. The Utah County Sheriff's Office stated the couple and their 2-year-old daughter were driving the Nebo Scenic Bypass on Sunday when they turned into Santaquin Canyon, reportedly expecting it to lead them back toward Utah Valley.
Woman killed in crash with fire truck in Lehi
A woman died after her car was hit by a fire engine that was responding to a call in Lehi Friday afternoon.
kslnewsradio.com
Missing Millcreek woman found dead in Wyoming
MILLCREEK, Utah — A missing 78-year-old Millcreek woman was found dead in Wyoming Monday morning. The Unified Police Department believes weather conditions caused the woman’s death. The UPD initially sent out a Silver Alert for Victoria Acoba on Oct. 21, though she had been missing since Oct. 19.
Stockton Police Department left without officers after chief resigns
The now-former chief of the Stockton Police Department left his post a week and a half ago after taking a job at another agency. He was the only officer in the department at the time.
One dead, another injured after fatal three-car crash in Layton
A crash involving three cars in Layton shortly before 5:00 p.m. Thursday turned fatal as one man died at the scene.
kslnewsradio.com
Taylorsville babysitter arrested for allegedly causing death of baby
TAYLORSVILLE, Utah — A 47-year-old Taylorsville babysitter has been arrested for allegedly causing the death of an infant she was babysitting. Taylorsville Police Department responded to a report of an unresponsive female infant on Thursday, Oct. 13, according to a probable cause statement. At the time of the incident,...
Man arrested for taking videos of others at Home Depot restroom in West Jordan
A 42-year-old man has been arrested after an individual alerted West Jordan Police Department that he has been taking videos of others at the bathroom of Home Depot, located at 1538 West 9000 South, on Sunday, Oct. 23.
ksl.com
Police say suspects in Salt Lake killing are linked to unsolved 2020 Millcreek killing
MILLCREEK — Unified police detectives believe they are closer to solving the fatal shooting of a man near a Millcreek car wash in 2020. And they say one of their key suspects is a man currently charged with murder for allegedly shooting and killing a man outside the Salt Palace Convention Center last month.
WEBER FIRE: Blaze engulfs horse corral housing animals
A fire that was prompted by exploding propane tanks engulfed a large horse tack building and corral lodging animals on Highway 89 in Pleasant View Tuesday morning.
