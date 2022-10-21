ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Layton, UT

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
kslnewsradio.com

Road rage incident leads to one dead in shooting

SANDY, Utah — The Sandy Police Department has confirmed that one person died after a shooting in Sandy Wednesday morning that began with a road rage incident. Police said authorities responded to the shooting at 9:33 a.m. at 106 South Holiday Park Drive in Sandy. The victim was a...
SANDY, UT
kslnewsradio.com

Semi truck and train collide in Tooele County

TOOELE, Utah — A semi-truck and a Union Pacific train have collided in Tooele County. The crash happened at Canyon Road and Foothill Drive in Lake Point, Utah. KSL TV’s Derek Peterson reported from the scene that a train hit a semi that had stalled on the tracks.
TOOELE COUNTY, UT
kslnewsradio.com

Lehi Fire Truck collision ends in fatal accident

LEHI, Utah — A Lehi Fire Truck traveling westbound on SR-92 collided with a Chevy Spark traveling southbound from the I-15 off-ramp on October 21, around 12:37 p.m. The Utah Department of Public Safety said in a release the collision occurred on SR-92 at the intersection of the I-15 interchange.
LEHI, UT
kslnewsradio.com

Student athlete from USU Eastern killed in crash on SR-6

SALT LAKE CITY — The Utah Highway Patrol and Utah State University East have confirmed that an accident Saturday, Oct. 22, killed 18-year-old Lauren Bradshaw. The UHP said Lauren Bradshaw was driving a Toyota Corolla eastbound on SR-6 near mile marker 211. For an unknown reason, Bradshaw left the eastbound lane and struck, head on, a Ford-350 pulling a camper in the westbound lane.
SALT LAKE CITY, UT
ABC4

Utah woman charged after fleeing police with daughter in car

WEST JORDAN, Utah (ABC4) – A 39-year-old Utah woman has been arrested after reportedly ramming into a patrol car and fleeing at high speeds with her nine-year-old daughter in the back seat. Police say the woman was “arguing and causing a scene” with employees at a fast food restaurant on Saturday, Oct. 22, which prompted […]
WEST JORDAN, UT
KUTV

Utah couple, 2-year-old daughter rescued after vehicle gets stuck in snow on closed road

PAYSON, Utah (KUTV) — Search and Rescue crews late Sunday rescued an Orem family stranded on a closed canyon road when their vehicle became stuck in the snow. The Utah County Sheriff's Office stated the couple and their 2-year-old daughter were driving the Nebo Scenic Bypass on Sunday when they turned into Santaquin Canyon, reportedly expecting it to lead them back toward Utah Valley.
OREM, UT
kslnewsradio.com

Missing Millcreek woman found dead in Wyoming

MILLCREEK, Utah — A missing 78-year-old Millcreek woman was found dead in Wyoming Monday morning. The Unified Police Department believes weather conditions caused the woman’s death. The UPD initially sent out a Silver Alert for Victoria Acoba on Oct. 21, though she had been missing since Oct. 19.
MILLCREEK, UT
kslnewsradio.com

Taylorsville babysitter arrested for allegedly causing death of baby

TAYLORSVILLE, Utah — A 47-year-old Taylorsville babysitter has been arrested for allegedly causing the death of an infant she was babysitting. Taylorsville Police Department responded to a report of an unresponsive female infant on Thursday, Oct. 13, according to a probable cause statement. At the time of the incident,...
TAYLORSVILLE, UT

Comments / 0

Community Policy