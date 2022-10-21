Read full article on original website
Wallace: Climate And The County
Climate change is the most daunting challenge to humanity today – the impacts of human activities on our planet are extraordinary, and are driving changes in the biosphere at rates that have only been observed in the geologic record coincident with major extinction events. Although the phrase “climate change” has a broad purview in the world of science investigations, the popular perception is focused on CO2 emissions and consequent temperatures — in particular, “hot days”. Unfortunately, this simple shorthand grossly misrepresents the much broader portfolio of change, including acidification of the oceans, melting of the ice packs, sea level rise, changing the nature of seasonal storms (in particular, storm frequency and severity), and reducing or driving migration of flora and fauna (this includes forests being replaced with grassland, and a measurable decrease in biodiversity). These changes are not “opinion” but facts. The science of climate change is actually fairly well understood: the physics are very well understood, the chemistry moderately well, the feedback processes are an area of active research. The work on climate change involves 10s of thousands of scientists, with results reported in journals like Nature (see an example from this month here https://www.nature.com/nclimate/).
Community Meeting Wednesday At Fuller Lodge To Discuss Legacy Waste Cleanup At Los Alamos National Lab
The Department of Energy’s Environmental Management Los Alamos Field Office and its legacy environmental cleanup contractor, N3B Los Alamos, are hosting a hybrid community meeting from 5:30 p.m. to 7:30 p.m. MT, Wednesday, October 26, at Fuller Lodge in Los Alamos and using the Webex platform. Topics will include the project to retrieve and ship off-site radiologically contaminated corrugated metal pipes from Technical Area 54, Area G.
County: Canyon Road Reopens To Traffic
Canyon Road reopened to traffic Monday 1t 3 p.m. Photo Courtesy LAC. Los Alamos County Public Works Department is pleased to announce that TLC Plumbing and Utility has reached substantial completion on the Canyon Road Reconstruction Project. The roadway and sidewalks will be open today, Oct. 24 at 3 p.m.
Open Letter To Los Alamos County Councilor David Izraelevitz
If you don’t read more than the first six bullets of this letter, that’s OK. Here is what you need to know:. 1. Energy is the ONLY currency. Whoever controls your energy supply controls you, and your babies. And your babies’ babies. 2. One hundred years ago...
Support For Suzie Havemann For County Council
Yvonne and I would like to share why we will vote for Suzie Havemann for County Council. Suzie is a bright penny, down to earth, but often very original in solving problems. Having worked for years in Los Alamos real estate, she understands the economics of our town, its strengths and challenges. She however is also interested in preserving our environment and supported the creation of the Los Alamos Nature Center. Recently she also worked on the Los Alamos County Energy and Sustainability Task Force. A lifelong resident, Suzie understands our County and works with others to improve it. We think she would be a great asset to the upcoming Council.
Where Candidates Stand On The Nuisance Code
A large tree that fell on Lisa Shin’s property in 2019. Photo by Lisa Shin. The CDD and its contractor Dekker/Perich/Sabatini (DPS) have completed a final draft of the Chapter 18 nuisance code. You can read it here: https://www.lacchp18update.org/post/final-chapter-18-draft-available. Revisions have been made based on discussions and public comment....
Kiersten Steck Of Farmers Insurance Los Alamos Presents $1,750 To LAHS Athletics Department
Kiersten Steck of Farmers Insurance Los Alamos, left, presents a check for $1,750 to Los Alamos High School Athletics Director Ann Stewart Friday evening at Sullivan Field. Courtesy photo.
Sad Moment In Time For Some…
Los Alamos resident Sharon Allen took several photos Sunday morning of what remains of the former Hilltop House structure. ‘The sun was coming up and it hit me that this view would never happen again. I knew today the structure so familiar to all of us when we enter Los Alamos would be gone for good,’ Allen said. Photo by Sharon Allen.
Santa Fe Snowshoe Classic To Be Held In-Person And Virtually In 2023
The annual Santa Fe Snowshoe Classic is back! Register at runsignup.com to receive great swag, win prizes, and support Santa Fe Search and Rescue. The registration fee is $35 (increasing to $40 on January 1), and proceeds will go to Santa Fe Search and Rescue. In addition to volunteering at the Snowshoe Classic, Santa Fe Search and Rescue provides trained teams to participate in wilderness searches for people who are missing, injured, or lost.
Candidate Stradling Apology
My thanks to the Los Alamos Chamber of Commerce for hosting a Candidate Forum on Thursday. We have lost many county businesses over the decades, which should cause the Chamber great concern. However, it appears that our economy has stagnated just slowly enough that county leaders are not alarmed at this real and present crisis. However, with my vantage as a 41-year resident, I am alarmed. As always, my focus is on the need for Los Alamos County to develop housing for the many thousands of people forced to commute into the County daily, and for the many thousands more who would be working here in community-support jobs if reasonable housing were available. Commuters pay a high price to work here. LANL new hires are reported to have a 60% attrition rate within the first 5 years. These folks are making the big bucks, and still will not stay—whether because of their commute, or because of a stagnant local economy.
George Marsden Honored With Jimmy Carter Community Service Award Sunday During Democratic Party Chili Cook-Off
Los Alamos Teen Center Director George Marsden and his wife, Chandra at the Sunday’s Democratic Party of Los Alamos Chili Cook-Off at Fuller Lodge. George was presented with the Jimmy Carter Community Service. Watch for upcoming interview with Los Alamos Reporter. Photo by Maire O’Neill/losalamosreporter.com. Los Alamos County...
PAC 8 Video Of Chamber Of Commerce Oct. 20 County Council Candidates Forum Now Available
Candidates for Los Alamos County Council participating in Thursday’s Chamber of Commerce Forum are, from left, Randall Ryti, Suzie Havemann, Melanee Hand, Theresa Cull, Gary Stradling, Sharon Dry and James Wernicke. Candidate Reggie Page did not attend. The PAC 8 recording of the event may be reviewed at https://mail.google.com/mail/u/0/#inbox?projector=1.
Racism Has No Place In Our Schools
I was shocked to hear about the recent incident where members of the Los Alamos Middle School football team chanted a racist epithet directed at their Santa Fe Indian School opponents following a game. Since I heard about it, I have been struggling to gather information, make sense of the District response and figure how I could have better responded as a school board member.
Members Of LAMS Football Team Involved In Oct. 5 Chanting Incident Following Game At Santa Fe Indian School
An incident that occurred October 5 following a football game between Los Alamos Middle School and Santa Fe Indian School is causing concern among both parents of Los Alamos School District students and members of the community. Members of the LAMS team reportedly chanted, “Go back to the res” in their locker room following the game.
Applications For Sandoval County Online Master Gardener Classes Being Accepted
Applications for 2023 Sandoval County Extension Master Gardener Training Program are now being accepted. The classes for the training program are provided by New Mexico State University Extension Services and begin in mid-January. The training program follows a statewide standard curriculum and schedule of core horticulture classes over 15 weeks....
Dark Night Star Party Saturday At Spirio Fields One Hour After Sunset
Los Alamos County Parks, Recreation and Open Space Divisions have partnered up with the Pajarito Astronomers for the Dark Night program. Anyone with an interest in star gazing and the chance to look through a telescope is invited to come out to Spirio Soccer Fields Saturday night at Overlook Park in White Rock. Arrive at nightfall for viewing, or around sunset for setting up. Jupiter and Saturn will be visible most of the night as well as star clusters and deep space objects. If arriving at night and approaching Spirio Fields, please use parking lights if possible.Bring a red flashlight for safety. This gathering is weather permitting. Updates and more information available at: https://www.facebook.com/groups/229264765356234 Photo of the Triangulum Galaxy by Jeremy Best.
Community Concerns About Racism
We are deeply concerned about recent racist behavior witnessed at Los Alamos Public schools and addressed by Dr. Jose Delfin, LAPS superintendent, in an email on October 21. No matter how unintentional, there is no excuse for racist overtones or openly racist behavior, by students or adults alike. We, as citizens of this small town, must rally around anti-racism efforts – both in the schools and in the greater community.
Lisa Shin’s Distractions
This letter is in response to the recent letter by Lisa Shin “Where Candidates Stand On The Nuisance Code”. To be blunt and to the point: her letter is fearmongering and distraction techniques. The Republicans have had a rough couple of days in the papers, and this is a poor attempt to pivot away from that.
