Niles, OH

WFMJ.com

Water outages in Girard plague Trumbull Avenue neighborhoods

The replacement of a large water line in Girard is leading to some water woes for people who live along Trumbull Avenue. Matt Stone tells us people there are experiencing long hours of having no water service at all. People who live along Trumbull Avenue say they've been without water...
GIRARD, OH
WFMJ.com

Tree cutter dies after accident in Ellwood City

A man has died after an accident while cutting a tree in Ellwood City. It happened around 3 p.m. Tuesday while the tree cutter was about 30 feet in the air. The Ellwood City Fire Chief told 21 News the man was injured after a branch he was cutting fell and hit him.
ELLWOOD CITY, PA
WFMJ.com

Injury accident at Boardman intersection

At least one person was injured in a traffic accident at a busy intersection in Boardman. Morning commuters had to drive around emergency vehicles after a car and a commercial van collided along Route 224 and Tippecanoe Road just before 6 a.m. By 6:30 am traffic was moving along 224....
BOARDMAN, OH
beavercountyradio.com

Medical Issue Causes Accident in Center Township

(Center Twp., Beaver County, Pa.) An unidentified female driver was not injured in a one vehicle accident that occurred in the 3300 block of Brodhead Road in Center Township Monday afternoon. at 4:06 PM. Center Township Police Captain John Hall said Tuesday morning a female driver suffered a medical issue...
BEAVER COUNTY, PA
WFMJ.com

Girard residents voice water line concerns at council meeting

On 21 News at 6 on Monday, our team told you about the replacement of a large water line in Girard that's leaving some people without water who live in a certain neighborhood in the city. At Monday's city council meeting, a handful of those affected spoke up about their...
GIRARD, OH
WFMJ.com

Hazmat called for spill at truck rollover along state line

A hazardous material crew was called out Monday Morning after a dump truck tipped over along the state line between Trumbull and Mercer counties. A dump truck overturned at around 8:15 a.m., blocking State Line Road north of Ohio Street between Hermitage and Hubbard. A load of fill dirt spilled...
TRUMBULL COUNTY, OH
WFMJ.com

FirstEnergy blames circuit breaker for outage in Canfield

A spokesperson for FirstEnergy tells 21 News that a tripped circuit breaker is to blame for an outage affecting hundreds of homes and businesses in Canfield. The utility's website showed 943 outages in the city and township at around 8 a.m. Wednesday. Crews were working to make repairs which Ohio...
CANFIELD, OH
WFMJ.com

Five Valley communities get funds to find lead water pipes

Ohio Governor Mike DeWine announced $2.4 million in H2Ohio assistance to help 53 public water systems, including four cities and one village in the Valley to identify and map lead pipes in each community. The village of Leetonia, along with the cities of Youngstown, Columbiana, and Girard each received $50,000,...
HUBBARD, OH
WFMJ.com

Boardman Plaza businesses could be demolished to prevent flooding

The flooding in Boardman has been a significant issue over the years, damaging homes and businesses, especially those in Boardman Plaza. City officials are working to solve that problem by possibly demolishing some of the businesses there. "The Township was given the go ahead to apply for a brick grant...
cleveland19.com

Minerva farmhouse fire requires aid from 5 fire departments (photos)

MINERVA, Ohio (WOIO) - Minerva fire reported to a fire early Sunday morning, with several other departments supplying mutual aid. According to Minerva fire, the building on Watson Road was a vacant farmhouse. The two-story house required aid from Hanover Township fire, Homeworth fire, Great Trail fire and Augusta Township...
MINERVA, OH

