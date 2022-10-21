Read full article on original website
Power restored after outage in Mahoning County
Over 900 people are without power in Mahoning County right now.
WFMJ.com
Water outages in Girard plague Trumbull Avenue neighborhoods
The replacement of a large water line in Girard is leading to some water woes for people who live along Trumbull Avenue. Matt Stone tells us people there are experiencing long hours of having no water service at all. People who live along Trumbull Avenue say they've been without water...
explore venango
Pickup Truck Experiences Mechanical Failure, Crashes into Guide Rail Off Route 8
IRWIN TWP., Pa. (EYT) – Franklin-based State Police say an accident happened on Monday evening after a pickup truck experienced a mechanical failure on State Route 8. According to PSP Franklin, the crash occurred at 5:47 p.m. on Monday, October 24, on Route 8 in Irwin Township, Venango County.
WFMJ.com
Tree cutter dies after accident in Ellwood City
A man has died after an accident while cutting a tree in Ellwood City. It happened around 3 p.m. Tuesday while the tree cutter was about 30 feet in the air. The Ellwood City Fire Chief told 21 News the man was injured after a branch he was cutting fell and hit him.
WFMJ.com
Injury accident at Boardman intersection
At least one person was injured in a traffic accident at a busy intersection in Boardman. Morning commuters had to drive around emergency vehicles after a car and a commercial van collided along Route 224 and Tippecanoe Road just before 6 a.m. By 6:30 am traffic was moving along 224....
beavercountyradio.com
Medical Issue Causes Accident in Center Township
(Center Twp., Beaver County, Pa.) An unidentified female driver was not injured in a one vehicle accident that occurred in the 3300 block of Brodhead Road in Center Township Monday afternoon. at 4:06 PM. Center Township Police Captain John Hall said Tuesday morning a female driver suffered a medical issue...
WFMJ.com
Girard residents voice water line concerns at council meeting
On 21 News at 6 on Monday, our team told you about the replacement of a large water line in Girard that's leaving some people without water who live in a certain neighborhood in the city. At Monday's city council meeting, a handful of those affected spoke up about their...
‘Hard to take showers, flush toilets’: Residents frustrated over water issues
Residents of a Girard neighborhood say for weeks they've been dealing with sporadic water outages that come without warning.
explore venango
Police: Motorcyclist ‘Distracted by Local Scenery’ Slams into Back of Pickup Truck on Franklin Road
JACKSON TWP., Pa. (EYT) – A 39-year-old man was injured after he crashed his motorcycle into the back of a pickup truck in Jackson Center Borough on Saturday afternoon. According to Mercer-based State Police, the crash occurred at 1:02 p.m. on Saturday, October 22, on Franklin Road, in Jackson Center Borough, Mercer County.
Newton Falls man charged after deputies called to fire hazard
Deputies and fire crews were sent to a Newton Falls home early Wednesday morning to deal with a potentially hazardous situation after gasoline was dumped all over the floor of the basement.
WFMJ.com
Hazmat called for spill at truck rollover along state line
A hazardous material crew was called out Monday Morning after a dump truck tipped over along the state line between Trumbull and Mercer counties. A dump truck overturned at around 8:15 a.m., blocking State Line Road north of Ohio Street between Hermitage and Hubbard. A load of fill dirt spilled...
Man dies after tree-trimming accident in Lawrence County
ELLWOOD CITY, Pa. — A man has died after his ladder fell out from under him while he was cutting trees in Ellwood City. According to officials, the man was 30 feet in the air when a branch he was cutting fell and struck him, causing his ladder to fall to the ground.
Boardman flooding solution includes partial plaza demo
Boardman Trustees learned Monday that leaders with Anchor Cleveland, owners of the Boardman Plaza, are interested in a plan to demolish a section of the plaza to help control flooding.
WFMJ.com
FirstEnergy blames circuit breaker for outage in Canfield
A spokesperson for FirstEnergy tells 21 News that a tripped circuit breaker is to blame for an outage affecting hundreds of homes and businesses in Canfield. The utility's website showed 943 outages in the city and township at around 8 a.m. Wednesday. Crews were working to make repairs which Ohio...
Why the South Side? Police explain how violence moved through Youngstown
Capt. Rod Foley calls it The Bermuda Triangle, but it's not a place where people disappear without a trace. It's just the South Side.
Warren Twp. Fire Department announces death of its first female firefighter
The Warren Township Fire Department announced the passing of the department's first female firefighter/EMT.
WFMJ.com
Five Valley communities get funds to find lead water pipes
Ohio Governor Mike DeWine announced $2.4 million in H2Ohio assistance to help 53 public water systems, including four cities and one village in the Valley to identify and map lead pipes in each community. The village of Leetonia, along with the cities of Youngstown, Columbiana, and Girard each received $50,000,...
WFMJ.com
Boardman Plaza businesses could be demolished to prevent flooding
The flooding in Boardman has been a significant issue over the years, damaging homes and businesses, especially those in Boardman Plaza. City officials are working to solve that problem by possibly demolishing some of the businesses there. "The Township was given the go ahead to apply for a brick grant...
New assisted living facility coming to Columbiana
Plans are in the works to bring a new assisted living facility to Columbiana.
cleveland19.com
Minerva farmhouse fire requires aid from 5 fire departments (photos)
MINERVA, Ohio (WOIO) - Minerva fire reported to a fire early Sunday morning, with several other departments supplying mutual aid. According to Minerva fire, the building on Watson Road was a vacant farmhouse. The two-story house required aid from Hanover Township fire, Homeworth fire, Great Trail fire and Augusta Township...
