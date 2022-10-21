Read full article on original website
nope
5d ago
Her entire debate focused on her rabid support of abortion. She has nothing else. Where he has stated he will follow the law whatever it is, it comes down to who’s the best candidate. Hands down, it’s diehl
23
chrisimbri
5d ago
All I can say is since heally brags about the 2 natural gas lines she prevented comming in to Massachusetts , YOU CAN ALL THANK HER FOR YOUR 64% ELECTRIC RATE HIKE, SINCE MUCH OF OUR POWER IS PRODUCED FROM GAS TURBINES, AND YOU WILL ALSO EXPIERIENCE AN INCREASE IN NATURAL GAS FOR YOUR HOMES AS WELL
12
Chris Grimm
5d ago
Healey wants the state to burn and all your rights to be violated. She doesn't care about the people.
9
Final questions with Maura Healey, the Democratic candidate for governor
"The choice in this election couldn’t be more clear." When she officially embarked on her campaign for governor in January, Democratic state Attorney General Maura Healey gave voters this reason to give her a shot: “Have a look at my record.”. Indeed the state’s top prosecutor has an...
Final questions with Geoff Diehl, the Republican candidate for governor
"I am the candidate who stands for individual freedom and individual choice." For Geoff Diehl, it’s about options. With two weeks until the Nov. 8 election and the early voting ballots already flowing into clerks offices across the state, the Republican nominee for Massachusetts governor is making his final pitch to voters as the defender of individual liberty — of, essentially, choices.
huntnewsnu.com
Northeastern students weigh in on the governor’s race
With the Nov. 8 Massachusetts governor’s race in full swing, fundraisers, events and speeches are scheduled daily, and Northeastern students are feeling everything from excited to uninformed about the election of the state’s next governor. As Northeastern is ranked one of the most liberal colleges, in one of...
Healey Rejects Third Massachusetts Gubernatorial Debate With Diehl
There will not be another debate between Republican Geoff Diehl and Democrat Maura Healey in the Massachusetts gubernatorial race that will be decided on November 8. Diehl and Healey sparred for a second time last Thursday, but Diehl wants one more debate. Healey said no. Healey, believed by most political...
WBUR
One step away? Mass. lawmakers move to reform prescribing practice
Editor's Note: This is an excerpt from WBUR's daily morning newsletter, WBUR Today. If you like what you read and want it in your inbox, sign up here. It's officially that time of year when local celebrities show off their best Halloween costumes. First up: the Boston Bruins as classic Nintendo characters.
Mail-in ballot: Find your nearest voting dropbox for the 2022 election
Massachusetts residents who’ve yet to cast a vote can place a ballot in their nearest voting dropbox. A list of voting dropboxes throughout the Commonwealth can be found online. Completed voting ballots must be placed in a voting dropbox by Nov. 3 at 8 p.m. Voters are able to track the status of their ballot using this voter tracker tool. The tracker tool tells voters whether their ballot has been accepted or rejected.
newbedfordguide.com
Massachusetts Gov. Baker joins military families, legislators to celebrate signing of SPEED Act
“The Baker-Polito Administration today joined military family members and legislators for a ceremonial signing of the SPEED Act, a comprehensive new law that makes Massachusetts a more welcoming place for military families and strengthens efforts to support and honor the Commonwealth’s veterans. Governor Charlie Baker held a ceremonial signing of the legislation today at Hanscom Air Force Base with Secretary of Veterans’ Services Cheryl Lussier Poppe, Massachusetts National Guard Adjunct General Major General Gary W. Keefe, and leaders from the military family community.
Heating and energy crisis: Mass. leaders ask for more federal help
Elected officials in Massachusetts are calling for continued federal funding to address the heating and energy crisis experts are predicting will hit the state this winter. U.S. Sens. Ed Markey and Elizabeth Warren, U.S. Rep. Stephen Lynch and state Sen. Michael Brady spoke at a statewide home heating awareness campaign launch by MASSCAP, Self Help Inc., community action agencies and the Massachusetts Energy Directors Association Wednesday morning.
fallriverreporter.com
Poll shows Massachusetts Dems leading in all statewide races
BOSTON – Attorney General Maura Healey’s position as the odds-on favorite to become the next governor of Massachusetts has been solidified three weeks out from the election with a poll showing the Democrat holding a 56-33 advantage over Republican Geoff Diehl. The Suffolk University/Boston Globe/NBC10 poll released Tuesday...
NECN
Maura Healey Declines Invitation From Geoff Diehl for Third Debate
Democratic candidate for Massachusetts Governor Maura Healey has declined an invitation for a third debate from Republican candidate Geoff Diehl. Healey's running mate, Kim Driscoll, canceled an invitation for a radio debate scheduled for Monday against Diehl's running mate, Leah Allen, according to the Diehl campaign. On Friday, Diehl challenged...
RSV cases surging in Massachusetts
By Jordyn Jagolinzer, WBZ-TVCONCORD - Cases of the respiratory infection, respiratory syncytial virus (RSV), are surging in Massachusetts. Doctors said if it's this bad in October, they're worried about what things could look like when flu season peaks. "This is the worst outbreak of RSV I've seen in the past 25 years I've been practicing," said Dr. Hope Ring, Emerson Urgent Care Physician. Governor Charlie Baker said the National Guard has been very helpful in the past to health care workers who have needed their assistance. He said if it reached a point where they were needed, the...
Mass. agrees to pay NH $3.5M in Merrimack River property tax dispute settlement
Massachusetts has agreed to pay about $3.5 million to New Hampshire to settle a yearslong dispute over lost property taxes caused by infrastructure in New Hampshire that helps to prevent Merrimack River flooding that primarily benefits Massachusetts, authorities said Wednesday. Some of the 15 flood control facilities constructed by the...
So-called ‘nightmare COVID variant’ suspected in Massachusetts by some experts
Boston – A new COVID subvariant nicknamed by some as the ‘nightmare variant’ is on the radar of doctors across Massachusetts. The strain is so new that it isn’t showing up yet on the CDC’s variant tracker. Dr. Shira Doron, epidemiologist with Tufts Medical Center,...
WCVB
Calls for action continue following Massachusetts judge's custody decision in Montgomery case
BOSTON — Child welfare advocates who say the tragedy of Harmony Montgomery started in a Massachusetts courtroom are still pushing for change. The Massachusetts Office of the Child Advocate blasted the state's handling of Montgomery's case in a scathing report that was released in May. In January, 5 Investigates...
commonwealthmagazine.org
For safety and fairness, vote yes on Question 4
OPPONENTS OF DRIVER’S licenses for undocumented immigrants are hammering one message – fear. Yet, every day we all drive safely next to undocumented workers who legally travel to Massachusetts from neighboring states. Vermont, Rhode Island, Connecticut, and New York have all passed laws giving their undocumented residents the ability to pass a driving test and earn a driver’s license.
thelocalne.ws
Column: Who wants to be a millionaire? In Massachusetts, maybe no one.
When I was a student at the University of Wisconsin, during the days of radical protest in the late ‘60s, I would occasionally see the slogan “Eat the rich” scrawled in bright red paint on campus walls. My first thought was that someone was cleverly playing off...
Massachusetts inspection sticker changes take effect November 1
The Massachusetts Registry of Motor Vehicles is changing the procedure for inspection stickers beginning next week.
Harvard Crimson
Cambridge Becomes First Massachusetts City to Fully Abolish Parking Minimums
The Cambridge City Council on Monday eliminated all minimum parking space requirements from the city’s zoning code, citing declining car ownership and the need for more open space and housing construction. The Council voted 8-1 to amend Cambridge’s Zoning Ordinance — which details regulations for new construction in Cambridge...
ABC6.com
Massachusetts residents will no longer be able to trash old mattresses or box springs
TAUNTON, Mass. (WLNE) — Massachusetts residents looking to get rid of their old mattress or box spring can no longer put it in their trash starting Nov. 1. The Commonwealth is implementing new waste ban disposal regulations that require mattresses and box spring boxes to be recycled or donated.
COVID mandate: Nearly 50 fired Mass. state workers could be rehired
Roughly 50 state workers who lost their jobs last year over Gov. Charlie Baker’s COVID-19 vaccine mandate have been offered the opportunity to return to their posts, a state official told MassLive Tuesday evening. The disclosure comes hours after the Baker administration had confirmed a “small number of positions”...
