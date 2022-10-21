ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Massachusetts State

Comments / 49

nope
5d ago

Her entire debate focused on her rabid support of abortion. She has nothing else. Where he has stated he will follow the law whatever it is, it comes down to who’s the best candidate. Hands down, it’s diehl

Reply(3)
23
chrisimbri
5d ago

All I can say is since heally brags about the 2 natural gas lines she prevented comming in to Massachusetts , YOU CAN ALL THANK HER FOR YOUR 64% ELECTRIC RATE HIKE, SINCE MUCH OF OUR POWER IS PRODUCED FROM GAS TURBINES, AND YOU WILL ALSO EXPIERIENCE AN INCREASE IN NATURAL GAS FOR YOUR HOMES AS WELL

Reply(7)
12
Chris Grimm
5d ago

Healey wants the state to burn and all your rights to be violated. She doesn't care about the people.

Reply(9)
9
Related
Boston

Final questions with Geoff Diehl, the Republican candidate for governor

"I am the candidate who stands for individual freedom and individual choice." For Geoff Diehl, it’s about options. With two weeks until the Nov. 8 election and the early voting ballots already flowing into clerks offices across the state, the Republican nominee for Massachusetts governor is making his final pitch to voters as the defender of individual liberty — of, essentially, choices.
MASSACHUSETTS STATE
huntnewsnu.com

Northeastern students weigh in on the governor’s race

With the Nov. 8 Massachusetts governor’s race in full swing, fundraisers, events and speeches are scheduled daily, and Northeastern students are feeling everything from excited to uninformed about the election of the state’s next governor. As Northeastern is ranked one of the most liberal colleges, in one of...
MASSACHUSETTS STATE
MassLive.com

Mail-in ballot: Find your nearest voting dropbox for the 2022 election

Massachusetts residents who’ve yet to cast a vote can place a ballot in their nearest voting dropbox. A list of voting dropboxes throughout the Commonwealth can be found online. Completed voting ballots must be placed in a voting dropbox by Nov. 3 at 8 p.m. Voters are able to track the status of their ballot using this voter tracker tool. The tracker tool tells voters whether their ballot has been accepted or rejected.
MASSACHUSETTS STATE
newbedfordguide.com

Massachusetts Gov. Baker joins military families, legislators to celebrate signing of SPEED Act

“The Baker-Polito Administration today joined military family members and legislators for a ceremonial signing of the SPEED Act, a comprehensive new law that makes Massachusetts a more welcoming place for military families and strengthens efforts to support and honor the Commonwealth’s veterans. Governor Charlie Baker held a ceremonial signing of the legislation today at Hanscom Air Force Base with Secretary of Veterans’ Services Cheryl Lussier Poppe, Massachusetts National Guard Adjunct General Major General Gary W. Keefe, and leaders from the military family community.
MASSACHUSETTS STATE
MassLive.com

Heating and energy crisis: Mass. leaders ask for more federal help

Elected officials in Massachusetts are calling for continued federal funding to address the heating and energy crisis experts are predicting will hit the state this winter. U.S. Sens. Ed Markey and Elizabeth Warren, U.S. Rep. Stephen Lynch and state Sen. Michael Brady spoke at a statewide home heating awareness campaign launch by MASSCAP, Self Help Inc., community action agencies and the Massachusetts Energy Directors Association Wednesday morning.
MASSACHUSETTS STATE
fallriverreporter.com

Poll shows Massachusetts Dems leading in all statewide races

BOSTON – Attorney General Maura Healey’s position as the odds-on favorite to become the next governor of Massachusetts has been solidified three weeks out from the election with a poll showing the Democrat holding a 56-33 advantage over Republican Geoff Diehl. The Suffolk University/Boston Globe/NBC10 poll released Tuesday...
MASSACHUSETTS STATE
NECN

Maura Healey Declines Invitation From Geoff Diehl for Third Debate

Democratic candidate for Massachusetts Governor Maura Healey has declined an invitation for a third debate from Republican candidate Geoff Diehl. Healey's running mate, Kim Driscoll, canceled an invitation for a radio debate scheduled for Monday against Diehl's running mate, Leah Allen, according to the Diehl campaign. On Friday, Diehl challenged...
MASSACHUSETTS STATE
CBS Boston

RSV cases surging in Massachusetts

By Jordyn Jagolinzer, WBZ-TVCONCORD - Cases of the respiratory infection, respiratory syncytial virus (RSV), are surging in Massachusetts. Doctors said if it's this bad in October, they're worried about what things could look like when flu season peaks. "This is the worst outbreak of RSV I've seen in the past 25 years I've been practicing," said Dr. Hope Ring, Emerson Urgent Care Physician. Governor Charlie Baker said the National Guard has been very helpful in the past to health care workers who have needed their assistance. He said if it reached a point where they were needed, the...
MASSACHUSETTS STATE
commonwealthmagazine.org

For safety and fairness, vote yes on Question 4

OPPONENTS OF DRIVER’S licenses for undocumented immigrants are hammering one message – fear. Yet, every day we all drive safely next to undocumented workers who legally travel to Massachusetts from neighboring states. Vermont, Rhode Island, Connecticut, and New York have all passed laws giving their undocumented residents the ability to pass a driving test and earn a driver’s license.
MASSACHUSETTS STATE
Harvard Crimson

Cambridge Becomes First Massachusetts City to Fully Abolish Parking Minimums

The Cambridge City Council on Monday eliminated all minimum parking space requirements from the city’s zoning code, citing declining car ownership and the need for more open space and housing construction. The Council voted 8-1 to amend Cambridge’s Zoning Ordinance — which details regulations for new construction in Cambridge...
CAMBRIDGE, MA
MassLive.com

COVID mandate: Nearly 50 fired Mass. state workers could be rehired

Roughly 50 state workers who lost their jobs last year over Gov. Charlie Baker’s COVID-19 vaccine mandate have been offered the opportunity to return to their posts, a state official told MassLive Tuesday evening. The disclosure comes hours after the Baker administration had confirmed a “small number of positions”...
MassLive.com

MassLive.com

Springfield, MA
86K+
Followers
66K+
Post
32M+
Views
ABOUT

Breaking news, sports and entertainment for the Commonwealth of Massachusetts.

 https://www.masslive.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy