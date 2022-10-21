By Jordyn Jagolinzer, WBZ-TVCONCORD - Cases of the respiratory infection, respiratory syncytial virus (RSV), are surging in Massachusetts. Doctors said if it's this bad in October, they're worried about what things could look like when flu season peaks. "This is the worst outbreak of RSV I've seen in the past 25 years I've been practicing," said Dr. Hope Ring, Emerson Urgent Care Physician. Governor Charlie Baker said the National Guard has been very helpful in the past to health care workers who have needed their assistance. He said if it reached a point where they were needed, the...

MASSACHUSETTS STATE ・ 1 DAY AGO