spectrumnews1.com
School district in OC serves up plant-based food on Wednesdays
Earlier this year, California became the first state to financially support plant-based school meals. The Santa Ana Unified School District has dedicated one day a week to serving up plant-based food on Plant-Based Wednesdays. Jonathan Park had to come up with plant-based meals teenage kids would like: He is the...
$3 million rental aid program launches for LA's 13th District
LOS ANGELES (CNS) — A new $3 million rental aid program for tenants and landlords in the 13th District opened Monday. Councilman Mitch O'Farrell's program is expected to provide up to $5,000 per household for renters in his district who make 80% or less of the area median income, or AMI.
Cappy's Cafe in Newport Beach gets high-tech makeover
NEWPORT BEACH, Calif. — In the nook between the office full of monitors and the bustling kitchen of Cappy’s Cafe, Tim Campbell crouched enough for the face-recognition reader to capture his features. “I’m 6’4”, so it’s not easy,” the restaurant owner said. “It’s how we do payroll.”...
New permanent supportive housing coming to Santa Ana
SANTA ANA, Calif. — A nonprofit is transforming its old building into a permanent supportive housing development. WISEPlace, a nonprofit that offers housing and support services for homeless women, and Jamboree Housing Corp. are teaming up to renovate and expand WISEplace's current 26,000-square-foot headquarters at 1411 N. Broadway to a $30 million, 47,000-square-foot residential community.
LA Councilman Koretz sends forward potential changes to Animal Services
LOS ANGELES (CNS) — City Councilman Paul Koretz approved a series of his own motions requesting funding and adjustments to the Los Angeles Animal Services department through a committee Monday. Koretz, the chair of the Personnel, Audits, and Animal Welfare Committee, faces criticism that he took too long to...
Coroner: Examination pending to determine Leslie Jordan’s cause of death
LOS ANGELES (CNS) — Authorities Tuesday continued their investigation into the death of Emmy Award-winning actor and comedian Leslie Jordan, who died after the car he was driving crashed into a wall in Hollywood. Jordan, 67, was pronounced dead at the scene of the crash that occurred about 9:30...
Evening Briefing: LA City Council holds meeting amid protests, picks a date for District 6 special election; Gascón recall backers get an expedited hearing
Good evening, SoCal. We're wrapping up the day for you with the most important stories you need to know and your weather outlook. Sunny skies for your Tuesday with max temperatures slightly below normal. It will be a little cooler Wednesday as onshore flow and some marine layer returns. A...
Exclusive: Deputy speaks out about Murakami slur allegation
LOS ANGELES — It was nearly ten years ago, but it’s a day Lt. Tracy Stewart remembers well — walking into then Capt. Timothy Murakami’s office interviewing for a transfer. It didn’t sit right. “He never gave me eye contact,” Stewart recalled in a recent...
Altadena resident selected as Tournament of Roses Queen
PASADENA, Calif. (CNS) — Bella Ballard of Altadena was crowned Tuesday evening as the 2023 Rose Queen at Tournament House in Pasadena. Ballard is a senior at The Ogburn School, a distance learning school. She is a volunteer with Ronald McDonald House Charities, a volunteer soccer coach with Chelsea Football Club, a soccer player with the Santa Clarita Blue Heat Football Club and West Coast Football Club, a street soccer player with the Venice Beach Football Club and plays tennis at the Arroyo Seco and Flint Canyon tennis clubs.
LA City Council forges on with meeting amid chants from protesters
LOS ANGELES (CNS) — Protesters again attempted to disrupt Tuesday's Los Angeles City Council meeting, demanding the resignations of embattled Councilmen Kevin de León and Gil Cedillo for their role in the City Hall racism scandal before meetings resume, but the council persisted over chants that included: "We don't want you coming back."
Curren Price denies de León’s claim he was invited to 2021 meeting
LOS ANGELES (CNS) — City Councilman Curren Price Tuesday denied being invited to the October 2021 meeting between three of his colleagues and a top county labor official that led to the City Hall racism scandal, after embattled Councilman Kevin de León said on a radio show that Price was “supposed” to be at the meeting.
