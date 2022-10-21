ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Brown County, WI

Fox11online.com

Public invited to vote on new Pamperin Park playground design

HOWARD (WLUK) -- What should Pamperin Park's new playground look like?. Members of the public will have a chance to share their input Wednesday afternoon. The Brown County Parks Department is hosting an event at the Pamperin Park Dance Hall from 3-5 p.m. It will include a 10-minute presentation, repeated every half-hour.
Fox11online.com

Appleton school board approves 2022-23 budget to balance anticipated net loss

APPLETON (WLUK) -- With a budget of nearly $244 million, Appleton school board members say they need more state help to account for challenges like high costs and staffing shortages. “We're going to need an increase in the revenue limit," Appleton School Board Treasurer James Bowman said. "This revenue limit...
APPLETON, WI
Fox11online.com

Clouds of smoke continue to roll out from Manitowoc structure fire

MANITOWOC (WLUK) -- Smoke continues to billow out from a building in Manitowoc. The call came in around 3:20 a.m. Wednesday for a structure fire at 102 Revere Drive. Josh Schindler could see the glow of the flames from his work a quarter mile away. "You could see there was...
MANITOWOC, WI
Fox11online.com

Governor seeks applicants for Waupaca County District Attorney

(WLUK) -- The Waupaca County District Attorney position is open. Governor Tony Evers is seeking applicants for the job after D.A. Veronica Isherwood announced her resignation. The new district attorney will serve after Dec. 17 through the remainder of the unexpired term that ends January of 2025. To apply, email...
WAUPACA COUNTY, WI
Fox11online.com

Shawano businesses bring Halloween fun to Main Street

SHAWANO (WLUK) -- Students in Shawano got a little taste of Halloween Wednesday. The students and staff of Sacred Heart Catholic School held their Halloween Spirit Parade. Students and staff got into their Halloween costumes and trick-or-treated at businesses near the school. Stubborn Brothers, Old Glory Candy, Associated Bank, Fire...
SHAWANO, WI
Fox11online.com

Hazardous materials leak cleaned up on Fond du Lac highway

FOND DU LAC (WLUK) -- Hazardous material was cleaned up after it was found leaking out the back of a semi-tractor in Fond du Lac. The semi-tractor was traveling south on Highway 41 around 8:30 p.m. Monday when law enforcement noticed a leaking substance coming from the rear cargo doors.
FOND DU LAC, WI
Fox11online.com

Rising ingredient costs push Appleton bakery to raise prices

(WLUK) -- Prices have been rising across the nation, and consumers and businesses are feeling the impact. Owner of Whisk and Arrow Nea Hahn says the price increase in baking ingredients has caused her bills to climb. “Last year at this time, my bill for eggs and butter was anywhere...
APPLETON, WI
Fox11online.com

Pumpkin Spice Eggnog now available at Lamers Dairy

Shari from Lamers Dairy joins the show to share some of the great items they have in store right now including pumpkin spice eggnog to celebrate the fall season. Take a look. Stop by their shop at N410 Speel School Rd. in Appleton for some great ideas or visit their website at lamersdairyinc.com.
APPLETON, WI
Fox11online.com

Halloween has brought wide range of weather to Northeast Wisconsin

(WLUK) -- Halloween has seen a huge range of weather in Northeast Wisconsin, with one of those extremes having been just in the last few years. "Typical" weather on Halloween in Green Bay is what you would expect for the middle of the fall. The 30-year average high is 50.4...
GREEN BAY, WI
Fox11online.com

Spook yourself this Halloween with a visit to The Grand Oshkosh

OSHKOSH (WLUK) -- The Grand is a rich part of Oshkosh's history, but many may not know about what lies behind its theater curtains. Haunted Happenings will take place in October featuring ghost tours that highlight the 139-year history of The Grand and the spirit stories within. There are ghost...
OSHKOSH, WI
Fox11online.com

2 hospitalized following crash near Seymour High School

TOWN OF OSBORN (WLUK) -- Two people have been taken to the hospital following a crash near Seymour High School, including a juvenile. Outagamie County officials say the crash between a pickup truck and a minivan happened at the intersection of State Highway 54 and French Road in the town of Osborn.
SEYMOUR, WI
Fox11online.com

Health Benefits of Collagen

Erika from Natural Healthy Concepts in Appleton joins Living with Amy to talk about the benefits of collagen supplements and how to use it. Take a look. Natural Healthy Concepts is located at 310 N. Westhill Blvd. in Appleton. Visit their website www.nhc.com or call (920) 968-2350 for more information.
APPLETON, WI
Fox11online.com

Coleman gym finding success on the powerlifting stage

(WLUK) -- A gym in Coleman is finding success on the powerlifting stage. The Grind has members who recently placed in state meets, and qualified for nationals. Members say The Grind has a family-like feel. It's encouraging people to get fit and get stronger. To check out The Grind Gym...
COLEMAN, WI
Fox11online.com

How to safely inspect your child's Halloween candy

(WLUK) -- The countdown to Halloween is on. Soon many kids will be heading door-to-door and local officials want to make sure parents aren't tricked this year when it comes to their kids' candy. Officer Joseph Benoit the Community Policing Coordinator with the Neenah Police Department offers some tips. You...
NEENAH, WI
Fox11online.com

AG Kaul promotes Wisconsin's Drug Take Back Day in Green Bay

GREEN BAY (WLUK) -- It's that time of year again to check your medicine cabinets. Saturday is Drug Take Back Day in Wisconsin where residents can safely dispose of expired, unused, and unwanted prescription drugs or over-the-counter medications at multiple locations around the state. Attorney General Josh Kaul was at...
GREEN BAY, WI
Fox11online.com

Oconto County receives new Harm Reduction Kits to prevent drug overdose

(WLUK) -- Oconto County is finding new ways to combat drug overdoses in Northeast Wisconsin. Last Tuesday, the county's public health office began making free "harm reduction kits" available. Oconto County Health Officer Debra Konitzer believes this kit will save lives. “It includes two doses of Narcan as a nasal...
OCONTO COUNTY, WI

