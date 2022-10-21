Read full article on original website
Related
Fox11online.com
Menasha Public Library looks to incorporate community input in potential renovation
MENASHA (WLUK) -- Staff at the Menasha library said a future renovation is still in its early stages, but they already want to hear from those who will be using it. "There's going to be some things we disagree with, but we're going with what the community is asking of us," Menasha Library Director Brian Kopetsky said.
Fox11online.com
Public invited to vote on new Pamperin Park playground design
HOWARD (WLUK) -- What should Pamperin Park's new playground look like?. Members of the public will have a chance to share their input Wednesday afternoon. The Brown County Parks Department is hosting an event at the Pamperin Park Dance Hall from 3-5 p.m. It will include a 10-minute presentation, repeated every half-hour.
Fox11online.com
State to hold public hearings in Green Bay, discuss proposed electricity price increases
GREEN BAY (WLUK) -- The Public Service Commission of Wisconsin is looking for public feedback as it considers proposed energy utility rate increases. Wisconsin state law requires any utility rate changes to be approved by the state Public Service Commission. The proposed Northeast Wisconsin price adjustments would be for 2023...
Fox11online.com
Appleton school board approves 2022-23 budget to balance anticipated net loss
APPLETON (WLUK) -- With a budget of nearly $244 million, Appleton school board members say they need more state help to account for challenges like high costs and staffing shortages. “We're going to need an increase in the revenue limit," Appleton School Board Treasurer James Bowman said. "This revenue limit...
Fox11online.com
Clouds of smoke continue to roll out from Manitowoc structure fire
MANITOWOC (WLUK) -- Smoke continues to billow out from a building in Manitowoc. The call came in around 3:20 a.m. Wednesday for a structure fire at 102 Revere Drive. Josh Schindler could see the glow of the flames from his work a quarter mile away. "You could see there was...
Fox11online.com
Pulaski FFA's haunted trail exceeds goal of raising money for burn victims
PULASKI (WLUK) -- A haunted trail in Pulaski exceeded its goal in raising money for victims of a bonfire explosion. The Pulaski FFA held its haunted trail over the weekend, hoping to raise at least $500 for the burn victims. Its original plan was to donate proceeds to Children's Hospital,...
Fox11online.com
Governor seeks applicants for Waupaca County District Attorney
(WLUK) -- The Waupaca County District Attorney position is open. Governor Tony Evers is seeking applicants for the job after D.A. Veronica Isherwood announced her resignation. The new district attorney will serve after Dec. 17 through the remainder of the unexpired term that ends January of 2025. To apply, email...
Fox11online.com
Shawano businesses bring Halloween fun to Main Street
SHAWANO (WLUK) -- Students in Shawano got a little taste of Halloween Wednesday. The students and staff of Sacred Heart Catholic School held their Halloween Spirit Parade. Students and staff got into their Halloween costumes and trick-or-treated at businesses near the school. Stubborn Brothers, Old Glory Candy, Associated Bank, Fire...
Fox11online.com
Hazardous materials leak cleaned up on Fond du Lac highway
FOND DU LAC (WLUK) -- Hazardous material was cleaned up after it was found leaking out the back of a semi-tractor in Fond du Lac. The semi-tractor was traveling south on Highway 41 around 8:30 p.m. Monday when law enforcement noticed a leaking substance coming from the rear cargo doors.
Fox11online.com
Rising ingredient costs push Appleton bakery to raise prices
(WLUK) -- Prices have been rising across the nation, and consumers and businesses are feeling the impact. Owner of Whisk and Arrow Nea Hahn says the price increase in baking ingredients has caused her bills to climb. “Last year at this time, my bill for eggs and butter was anywhere...
Fox11online.com
Pumpkin Spice Eggnog now available at Lamers Dairy
Shari from Lamers Dairy joins the show to share some of the great items they have in store right now including pumpkin spice eggnog to celebrate the fall season. Take a look. Stop by their shop at N410 Speel School Rd. in Appleton for some great ideas or visit their website at lamersdairyinc.com.
Fox11online.com
Halloween has brought wide range of weather to Northeast Wisconsin
(WLUK) -- Halloween has seen a huge range of weather in Northeast Wisconsin, with one of those extremes having been just in the last few years. "Typical" weather on Halloween in Green Bay is what you would expect for the middle of the fall. The 30-year average high is 50.4...
Fox11online.com
Spook yourself this Halloween with a visit to The Grand Oshkosh
OSHKOSH (WLUK) -- The Grand is a rich part of Oshkosh's history, but many may not know about what lies behind its theater curtains. Haunted Happenings will take place in October featuring ghost tours that highlight the 139-year history of The Grand and the spirit stories within. There are ghost...
Fox11online.com
2 hospitalized following crash near Seymour High School
TOWN OF OSBORN (WLUK) -- Two people have been taken to the hospital following a crash near Seymour High School, including a juvenile. Outagamie County officials say the crash between a pickup truck and a minivan happened at the intersection of State Highway 54 and French Road in the town of Osborn.
Fox11online.com
Money expert breaks down ways to save and budget ahead of the holiday shopping season
GREEN BAY (WLUK) -- Many people have holiday spending on their minds. Brad Roethlisberger, a financial advisor with Capital Credit Union, joined FOX 11's Emily Deem on Good Day Wisconsin to share some helpful advice when it comes to budgeting this holiday season:. Plan, plan, plan, budget, budget, budget. Start...
Fox11online.com
Health Benefits of Collagen
Erika from Natural Healthy Concepts in Appleton joins Living with Amy to talk about the benefits of collagen supplements and how to use it. Take a look. Natural Healthy Concepts is located at 310 N. Westhill Blvd. in Appleton. Visit their website www.nhc.com or call (920) 968-2350 for more information.
Fox11online.com
Coleman gym finding success on the powerlifting stage
(WLUK) -- A gym in Coleman is finding success on the powerlifting stage. The Grind has members who recently placed in state meets, and qualified for nationals. Members say The Grind has a family-like feel. It's encouraging people to get fit and get stronger. To check out The Grind Gym...
Fox11online.com
How to safely inspect your child's Halloween candy
(WLUK) -- The countdown to Halloween is on. Soon many kids will be heading door-to-door and local officials want to make sure parents aren't tricked this year when it comes to their kids' candy. Officer Joseph Benoit the Community Policing Coordinator with the Neenah Police Department offers some tips. You...
Fox11online.com
AG Kaul promotes Wisconsin's Drug Take Back Day in Green Bay
GREEN BAY (WLUK) -- It's that time of year again to check your medicine cabinets. Saturday is Drug Take Back Day in Wisconsin where residents can safely dispose of expired, unused, and unwanted prescription drugs or over-the-counter medications at multiple locations around the state. Attorney General Josh Kaul was at...
Fox11online.com
Oconto County receives new Harm Reduction Kits to prevent drug overdose
(WLUK) -- Oconto County is finding new ways to combat drug overdoses in Northeast Wisconsin. Last Tuesday, the county's public health office began making free "harm reduction kits" available. Oconto County Health Officer Debra Konitzer believes this kit will save lives. “It includes two doses of Narcan as a nasal...
Comments / 0