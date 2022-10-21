ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
NewsChannel 5 WTVF

How a fire safety plan saved a family of eight from a house fire

By Kelsey Gibbs
NewsChannel 5 WTVF
NewsChannel 5 WTVF
 5 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=206YvO_0ih7vOED00

All that's left of the Flake family home is just the foundation.

The house that once sat burned to the ground. But the family of eight made it out alive, and they say it's because they had a fire safety plan.

Chelsea Flake said a heat lamp on the back porch for the baby chicks got tipped over during the night sending the home up in flames.

Flake says all she and her husband could think about was getting their six boys out safely.

"I saw just straight fire across the porch, it was very, very scary," said 12-year-old Jace.

Younger brother Jaxon remembers the scene as well.

"I woke up, and dad was screaming fire, and I ran up to the front porch and walked out in looked at the front porch and it was a giant flame on the porch."

Flake says she believes a fire safety plan helped get them out alive.

"We have plans in place for everything. So, our fire drill was one that at the time I didn't have my youngest son. I just had the five and so what we taught them is that the older two grabs the youngest two and the middle one just worried about himself getting out the door."

The goal was to get out and run to the pear tree. Flake says this what they did.

"It always was the pear tree. The pear tree is our main focus. And so, we would practice. There were a few times where mom would yell 'fire,' and we did run out the front door to the pear tree and they did pretty good, but they thought I was silly in doing that," Flake said.

This drill became a lifesaver on Aug. 23 when flames shot from the home around 4 a.m.

"Ideally, no we would never want to have to actually implement it, you know, act on it. But we did. And I do think that's what kept our family, all eight of us, together that night."

They may have lost their home, but they walked away with the most valuable possessions — each other.

"Looking back, there are so many blessings I think in it, and being able to have a plan in place for my family," Flake said.

The family does plan to rebuild in the same spot.

And they will continue to practice their fire safety drills.

Get NewsChannel 5 Now , wherever, whenever, always free.

Watch the live stream below, and download our apps on Roku, Apple TV, Amazon Fire TV and more. Click here to learn more.

Comments / 0

Related
Upworthy

13 truck drivers parked side by side in the middle of the night to save a life.

This article originally appeared on 04.24.18 Around 1 a.m. on April 24, semi-truck drivers in the Oak Park area of Michigan received a distress call from area police: An unidentified man was standing on the edge of a local bridge, apparently ready to jump onto the freeway below. Those drivers then did something amazing. They raced to the scene to help — and lined up their trucks under the bridge, providing a relatively safe landing space should the man jump. Fortunately, he didn't.
OAK PARK, MI
102.5 The Bone

Photos: 73 cars destroyed by fire, explosions at pumpkin patch

73 cars destroyed by fire, explosions at pumpkin patch The owners of The Robinson Family Farm said 73 vehicles were destroyed by a fire that caused many of the vehicles to explode at their pumpkin patch on Oct. 15. The family said the fire may have been started by a cigarette and carried by strong winds. The farm hopes to reopen Oct. 22. (The Robinson Family Farm)
NewsChannel 5 WTVF

NewsChannel 5 WTVF

36K+
Followers
8K+
Post
5M+
Views
ABOUT

Read the latest Nashville, Tennessee news and weather from NewsChannel 5 WTVF, updated throughout the day.

 https://www.newschannel5.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy