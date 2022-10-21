It seems life has never had more distractions. From social media to global pandemics–and not to mention all the daily struggles that come with relationships, school, work, and money–there’s a lot of things that can get in the way of your appreciation for the present moment. But luckily, with the right tools under your belt, you can cut out those distractions, get in touch with both yourself and your surroundings, and find a sense of presence no matter where you are or what’s going on in your life. To help you gather those tools and cultivate presence every day, we put together a list of tips on how to be more present. Find them all below!

1 DAY AGO