FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
Goodbye San Quentin: Scott Peterson Moves Off Death Row To A New PrisonChrissie MasseySan Quentin, CA
Earthquake Rocks San Francisco Bay AreaNews Breaking LIVESan Jose, CA
Check Out This Awesome Bowling Alley on the AlamedaThomas SmithAlameda, CA
The Uncomfortable Truth of The Californian Ellis IslandAmancay TapiaSan Francisco, CA
Opinion: Cal at the crossroads -- Part IClay KallamBerkeley, CA
berkeleyside.org
West Berkeley 99 Cents store to close, housing planned
The 99 Cents Only Store inside the 100-year-old Rivoli Theatre on San Pablo Avenue in West Berkeley will close in mid-November, according to the parent company, making way for a potential housing development. The chain said on its website that the store will close on Nov. 30, and employees have...
Man shot at long-problematic RV encampment in Richmond
A 36-year-old man was injured in a shooting Sunday at the Castro homeless encampment in North Richmond, where police say calls for service have been “consistent for many months now.”. The victim, described as a homeless man who was likely living at the encampment located in the areas of...
Multiple cars torched in San Leandro parking lot
SAN LEANDRO, Calif. (BCN) – Multiple cars were reportedly on fire in an underground parking garage in San Leandro on Tuesday evening, the Alameda County Fire Department reported at 10:40 p.m. The parking lot is part of an apartment complex on Hays Street. Alameda Fire said that “multiple” cars had been burning but the blaze […]
berkeleyside.org
Destination pop-up Koolfi Creamery opens East Bay ice cream shop
“Can you recommend a new place to eat?” That’s the question Nosh contributors get the most, and it’s a good one — while we all have our beloved standbys, exploring a new restaurant is one of life’s great pleasures. Watch this space every week for the newest restaurants to try in Berkeley, Oakland and the rest of the East Bay. As always, tips and recommendations are welcomed at editors@eastbaynosh.org.
KTVU FOX 2
San Francisco police said driver in fatal accident was going 60 mph in 25 mph zone
Police said the driver accused of killing one pedestrian and injuring another was speeding. Officers said 47-year-old Robert Green of Hayward took prescription drugs and cannabis before getting behind the wheel. He will appear in court Thursday.
Man identified as victim in Sunday’s Novato traffic fatality
NOVATO, Calif. (KRON) – A man from Penngrove, California, has been identified as the victim of a fatal single vehicle collision on Sunday, the Marin County Sheriff announced in a press release Tuesday. On Sunday October 23 at 3:27 p. m. Marley James Walrath, 40, was traveling northbound on Novato Highway 101 in what was […]
KTVU FOX 2
Deer in downtown Walnut Creek pursued by police
WALNUT CREEK, Calif. - There was an unusual slow-speed pursuit in Walnut Creek yesterday. A herd of deer was stalked by officers as the animals weaved their way through the downtown shopping area on Monday. Images caught by a Bay Area Newsgroup Photographer show them stopping at Petco on Botelho...
eastcountytoday.net
Driver Attempting to Pass Vehicles on Vasco Road Causes Head-on Crash
A driver is in critical condition after a head-on vehicle crash on Vasco Road near Marsh Creek Road in unincorporated Brentwood. The head-on crash occurred at approximately 2:34 pm Tuesday which prompted one person to be airlifted to a local hospital in critical condition and another person transported by ground AMR unit with moderate injuries.
Suspect in Oakland BART shooting arrested
OAKLAND, Calif. (KRON) — A man accused of shooting someone aboard a BART train in August is now in police custody, the BART Police Department announced Tuesday. Police identified 21-year-old Jordan Carter as the suspected gunman. On August 26 at around 1:25 p.m. police say a victim was shot multiple times between the Fruitvale and […]
KTVU FOX 2
Unusual suspects chased by police in downtown Walnut Creek
A few unusual suspects led police on a chase through Walnut Creek Monday. A herd of deer were caught wandering through the downtown shopping area.
berkeleyside.org
6 years after major fire, Berkeley church rebuilds community center
In 2016, a devastating fire started on the roof of the First Congregational Church of Berkeley, destroying the congregation’s 95-year-old Pilgrim Hall and scorching the sanctuary. Services resumed within a year in a repaired sanctuary, but only now is the congregation starting work on a project replacing Pilgrim Hall,...
Suspect arrested in fatal weekend stabbing in East San Jose
SAN JOSE -- A San Jose man was arrested over the weekend in the fatal stabbing of another man, police announced Tuesday.The stabbing was reported at 2:06 a.m. Saturday on the 1700 block of McKee Road in East San Jose. Arriving officers found an adult male suffering from at least one stab wound. He was pronounced dead at the scene despite life-saving efforts, police said.Homicide investigators identified San Jose resident Nhan Vinh Chi, 44, as the suspect. On Sunday, the police department's undercover unit took Chi into custody at a residence in Sunnyvale. He was booked into the Santa Clara County Main Jail for homicide.Police did not release any details on the motive or circumstances surrounding the fatal stabbing. The victim was withheld pending the notification of his family. It was San Jose's 29th homicide of 2022. Anyone with information about the stabbing was asked to contact San Jose Police Detective Sergeant Martinez #3934 or Detective Ancelet #4173 at 3934@sanjoseca.gov and/or 4173@sanjoseca.gov or at 408-277-5283.
berkeleyside.org
Magnitude 5.1 earthquake rattles Berkeley on Tuesday
A magnitude 5.1 earthquake shook Berkeley on Tuesday morning, according to preliminary information from the U.S. Geological Survey. The quake’s epicenter is listed in Joseph D. Grant County Park near San Jose, which is about 50 miles southeast of Berkeley. The earthquake was reported at 11:42 a.m. with a depth of about 4.3 miles. (It was followed five minutes later by a 3.1 earthquake near the same location, which people did not report feeling in Berkeley.)
KTVU FOX 2
Family seeks answers in death of 16-year-old killed on San Jose freeway
SAN JOSE, Calif. - The family of a 16-year-old girl, who was struck and killed on Interstate 680 in San Jose earlier this month, was making a desperate plea to the public to help them find answers. Danielle Jasmine Lopez was killed on Oct. 3 in the southbound direction of...
Antioch mayor physically attacked at event; witness says he was 'shoved really hard' under neck
"He raised up his hand and just shoved the mayor really hard under his neck," Antioch city councilmember who witnessed the incident described. Mayor Thorpe says he was "exceptionally blown away" by the incident, as he believes there are racial undertones present as police reforms and other measures are taking place within the city.
Motorcyclist killed after losing control and crashing on Highway 101 in Petaluma
PETALUMA (CBS SF) -- A motorcyclist was killed after losing control of his bike and crashing on Highway 101, in Petaluma, according to the California Highway Patrol.It happened Tuesday at 1:11 p.m., north of Pepper Road exit, according to Santa Rosa CHP.Investigators said the biker was traveling northbound and veered sharply, losing control of his Harley-Davidson. The bike went across the right shoulder and crashed into a drainage culvert, ejecting the biker several feet.Emergency medical personnel pronounced the man dead at the scene. His identity has not been released, pending notification of the next of kin.CHP Santa Rosa asks anyone with more information to contact their office at (707) 588-1400.
NBC Bay Area
Teens Attack, Rob 79-Year-Old in San Francisco's Mission District
An elderly woman was attacked and robbed by three teens in San Francisco over the weekend as she got off a Muni bus in the Mission District, police said. One girl and two boys assaulted and injured the 79-year-old Asian woman on Saturday afternoon at the 16th and Mission exit -- one of many attacks on members of the AAPI community in recent years.
Bay Area police sideshow response is tale of two cities
VALLEJO -- Big sideshows with a few hundred spectators erupted in two Bay Area cities overnight but the responses from the Oakland and Vallejo police departments were very different.Neighbors said Vallejo police went in and broke up a sideshow very quickly. Over in Oakland, neighbors said the police watched a sideshow from a distance and did nothing."Spinning and making a lot of noise, a lot of noise," said Vallejo resident Enrique Sigui.Screeching tires woke up Sigui. It happened in front of his corner house at the intersection of Columbus Parkway and Georgia Street at around 10:40 p.m. Saturday."It's...
KTVU FOX 2
1 woman killed, another injured by driver in San Francisco
SAN FRANCISCO - A driver struck and killed one woman and sent another pedestrian to the hospital with life-threatening injuries on Monday morning, San Francisco police said. Police said they are looking into the possibility that the driver blew through a Sunset District stop sign and hit two women in the crosswalk.
Atherton buried car investigation takes another twist, police say
Police in the Bay Area's wealthiest enclave have found no human remains in the stolen car buried in the backyard of a $15 million home after cadaver dogs detected there might be. The Atherton Police Department said Monday morning that officers concluded their investigation of the scene on Sunday, three days after landscapers discovered a car buried as far as five feet underground, and filled with unused concrete bags, at 351 Stockbridge Ave. ...
