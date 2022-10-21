Read full article on original website
Shawn Webb
5d ago
Biden Harris Biden and Harris are partially at fault for leaving our borders wide open for the cartels to keep bringing it up over that's where it's all coming from people is Mexico
Reply(1)
9
shane mansfield
5d ago
my wife died three weeks ago from accidental overdose. she would have been 46 in Dec. her name was Sarah.
Reply(5)
5
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
Related
Missouri Amazon Driver May Have Been Mauled to Death by Dogs
Authorities aren't certain, but it appears that a Missouri Amazon driver that was found dead Monday night may have been mauled to death by dogs. Yahoo News broke the news about this driver who was found dead near the delivery vehicle somewhere in Ray County, Missouri. The Ray County Sheriff's Department has not released the name of the driver pending notification of family.
northwestmoinfo.com
St. Joseph Man Arrested In Buchanan County on Multiple Charges Tuesday
ST JOSEPH, MO – A St. Joseph man was arrested in Buchanan County on multiple charges tuesday. Shortly after 6:15 P.M. the Missouri State Highway Patrol arrested 28-year-old Christian L. Cross on an outstanding misdemeanor St. Joseph Police Department warrant for a failure to appear charge. He was also...
krcgtv.com
Divers look in Lake of the Ozarks for missing veteran nine years after disappearance
Camden County — Donnie Erwin was last seen by his wife on December 29th, 2013 after waking her up at 6 am to use a gift card to buy cigarettes at a gas station nearly 5 miles from his house. “She gave him the gift card and went back...
Authorities: Amazon driver may have died in animal mauling in Excelsior Springs
Authorities in Excelsior Springs are investigating after an Amazon driver was killed after possibly being mauled by dogs on Monday.
kttn.com
Missouri man pleads guilty to $4.1 million meth conspiracy linked to two murders. and distributing 1146 pounds of methamphetamine
A Missouri man pleaded guilty in federal court to his role in a $4.1 million drug-trafficking conspiracy, which is linked to two murders, and which distributed 1146 pounds (520 kilograms) of methamphetamine in the metropolitan area. Gerald Lee Ginnings, 42, of Kansas City, pleaded guilty before U.S. District Judge Greg...
abc17news.com
Miller County judge orders forfeiture of more than $12,000 in asset seizure
MILLER COUNTY, Mo. (KMIZ) A Miller County judge ordered the forfeiture of $12,412.00 in a lawsuit filed by the Miller County Prosecuting Attorney. The lawsuit was filed under Missouri’s Criminal Activity Forfeiture Act (CAFA). Property and money seized under Missouri’s CAFA law, is distributed to public schools after it is paid out from investigating law enforcement agencies.
KYTV
1 worker killed, others injured in bridge collapse near Kearney
CLAY COUNTY, Mo. (KCTV) - A bridge collapse near Kearney, Missouri, led to one worker’s death Wednesday afternoon. The bridge is near NE 148th Street and Shady Grove Road. That is near Carroll Creek and south of State Route 92. It’s reportedly in Washington Township. The collapse reportedly...
KYTV
All Missourians will decide Kansas City Police Department money issue
KANSAS CITY, Mo. (KY3) - There is only one police department controlled by the state, not by its local city government, and that’s the Kansas City Police Department. That’s why a Kansas City issue will be on your ballot as you head to the polls on November 8.
ksal.com
Missouri Man Injured In Semi-Truk Accident
A 44-year-old Missouri man sustained non-life threatening injuries after veering off the interstate early this morning. Captain Melander of the Saline County Sheriff’s Office tells KSAL News that at approximately 4:07 AM deputies were called to I-70 mile marker 248. A 1998 Peter built semi-truck with an empty 53ft box trailer was going east, when the driver crossed into the median, struck the center turn around, continued across west bound lanes of traffic, and drove into the north ditch were the truck struck a concrete culvert. The semi was disabled with serious damage including a cracked frame, damage to the underside, a broken front axle, and the box was leaning.
Update: Escaped inmate from northeast Kansas prison apprehended
The search is underway for an escaped inmate out of a northeast Kansas prison.
abc17news.com
Three people injured in Osage County crash
LINN, Mo. (KMIZ) One woman and two girls were hurt in an Osage County crash Tuesday afternoon on Highway 50 near Highway 801. The Missouri State Highway Patrol said Theresa Heavin was driving a 15-year-old girl in her 2018 Cheverolet Malibu. The Highway Patrol said Heavin, 47, pulled into the path of a 2013 Toyota Scion driven by a 16-year-old girl.
Kansas City Police say missing woman was found safe
The Kansas City, Missouri, Police Department says they found a woman who had been missing since around 3:11 a.m. on Monday.
Man dead after head-on truck collision with allegedly drunk driver in Wright County
MANSFIELD, Mo. — A man was killed after he was struck in a head-on collision near Mansfield, Wright County. Norvil B. Lakey, 84, of Birch Tree was driving a 1990 Ford F-250 on Missouri Highway 5 about two miles south of Mansfield. According to a crash report, a Missouri State Highway Patrol trooper investigated a […]
Skeletal remains found near Van Brunt Boulevard in KCMO Monday night
Kansas City, Missouri, Police Department, says skeletal remains were found near the 3000 block on Van Brunt Boulevard.
myozarksonline.com
Buffalo Man Jailed Following Fatal Wright County Crash
A Birch Tree man is dead following a crash involving two pickup trucks at 2:20 Monday afternoon in Wright County. The Missouri Highway Patrol reports that a pickup driven by 25-year-old Dalton J. Sole-Parnosky of Buffalo crossed the center line of Highway 5, two miles south of Mansfield, and collided head-on with a pickup driven by 84-year-old Norvil B. Lakey of Birch Tree. Lakey was pronounced deceased by Wright County Coroner Ben Hurtt. Sole-Parnosky is facing charges of Driving While Intoxicated resulting in the death of another, careless and imprudent driving, and failure to drive on the right half of the road. He is now in custody in the Wright County Jail.
myozarksonline.com
Lebanon Man In Jail Facing Numerous Charges
A 29-year-old Lebanon man was taken into custody early Sunday morning and facing numerous charges, including property damage in both Laclede and Camden Counties, probation violation, possession of amphetamine, D.W.I., and several other charges. Joshua M. Harvey was taken to the Laclede County Jail by members of the Missouri Highway Patrol. No bond has been set.
lakeexpo.com
Healing Horses At Lake Of The Ozarks: Forget-Me-Not Needs Volunteers
It’s likely the largest herd of horses in the state of Missouri. Grazing the rolling hills of Linn Creek, only a stone’s throw from Lake of the Ozarks, approximately 200 horses make up the Forget-Me-Not herd, and each of them has a story. A 501(c)3, Forget-Me-Not Horse Rescue’s...
houstonherald.com
UPDATED: Wright County accident claims Birch Tree resident; one charged
A Birch Tree man was killed Monday afternoon in an accident in Wright County, the Missouri State Highway Patrol said. Cpl. Travis Brown said a northbound 2019 Ford F-350 driven by Dalton J. Sole Parnosky, 25, of Buffalo, crossed the center of the Highway 5 and struck a southbound 1990 Ford F-250 operated by Norvil B. Lakey, 84, of Birth Tree. Lakey was pronounced dead by the Wright County coroner. Next of kin has been notified.
Court documents show Blue Springs teen died during drug deal
Court Docs: Wyatt Conroy, of Blue Springs, and a friend met up with someone to buy marijuana when the 15-year-old was shot and killed,
abc17news.com
Missouri firefighters respond to several fires in Missouri: I-70 reopens at Route J after lanes were closed because of smoke in nearby brush fires
COLUMBIA, Mo. (KMIZ) Watch a replay of traffic in the video player below. Multiple departments and teams are currently responding to a large natural cover fire on the North side of Columbia. Both Columbia Fire Department and Boone Fire Department are on the scene near Big Bear Boulevard and Range...
