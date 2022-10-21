ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Waynesville, MO

Shawn Webb
5d ago

Biden Harris Biden and Harris are partially at fault for leaving our borders wide open for the cartels to keep bringing it up over that's where it's all coming from people is Mexico

9
shane mansfield
5d ago

my wife died three weeks ago from accidental overdose. she would have been 46 in Dec. her name was Sarah.

KICK AM 1530

Missouri Amazon Driver May Have Been Mauled to Death by Dogs

Authorities aren't certain, but it appears that a Missouri Amazon driver that was found dead Monday night may have been mauled to death by dogs. Yahoo News broke the news about this driver who was found dead near the delivery vehicle somewhere in Ray County, Missouri. The Ray County Sheriff's Department has not released the name of the driver pending notification of family.
RAY COUNTY, MO
abc17news.com

Miller County judge orders forfeiture of more than $12,000 in asset seizure

MILLER COUNTY, Mo. (KMIZ) A Miller County judge ordered the forfeiture of $12,412.00 in a lawsuit filed by the Miller County Prosecuting Attorney. The lawsuit was filed under Missouri’s Criminal Activity Forfeiture Act (CAFA). Property and money seized under Missouri’s CAFA law, is distributed to public schools after it is paid out from investigating law enforcement agencies.
MILLER COUNTY, MO
KYTV

1 worker killed, others injured in bridge collapse near Kearney

CLAY COUNTY, Mo. (KCTV) - A bridge collapse near Kearney, Missouri, led to one worker’s death Wednesday afternoon. The bridge is near NE 148th Street and Shady Grove Road. That is near Carroll Creek and south of State Route 92. It’s reportedly in Washington Township. The collapse reportedly...
KEARNEY, MO
ksal.com

Missouri Man Injured In Semi-Truk Accident

A 44-year-old Missouri man sustained non-life threatening injuries after veering off the interstate early this morning. Captain Melander of the Saline County Sheriff’s Office tells KSAL News that at approximately 4:07 AM deputies were called to I-70 mile marker 248. A 1998 Peter built semi-truck with an empty 53ft box trailer was going east, when the driver crossed into the median, struck the center turn around, continued across west bound lanes of traffic, and drove into the north ditch were the truck struck a concrete culvert. The semi was disabled with serious damage including a cracked frame, damage to the underside, a broken front axle, and the box was leaning.
SALINE COUNTY, KS
abc17news.com

Three people injured in Osage County crash

LINN, Mo. (KMIZ) One woman and two girls were hurt in an Osage County crash Tuesday afternoon on Highway 50 near Highway 801. The Missouri State Highway Patrol said Theresa Heavin was driving a 15-year-old girl in her 2018 Cheverolet Malibu. The Highway Patrol said Heavin, 47, pulled into the path of a 2013 Toyota Scion driven by a 16-year-old girl.
OSAGE COUNTY, MO
myozarksonline.com

Buffalo Man Jailed Following Fatal Wright County Crash

A Birch Tree man is dead following a crash involving two pickup trucks at 2:20 Monday afternoon in Wright County. The Missouri Highway Patrol reports that a pickup driven by 25-year-old Dalton J. Sole-Parnosky of Buffalo crossed the center line of Highway 5, two miles south of Mansfield, and collided head-on with a pickup driven by 84-year-old Norvil B. Lakey of Birch Tree. Lakey was pronounced deceased by Wright County Coroner Ben Hurtt. Sole-Parnosky is facing charges of Driving While Intoxicated resulting in the death of another, careless and imprudent driving, and failure to drive on the right half of the road. He is now in custody in the Wright County Jail.
WRIGHT COUNTY, MO
myozarksonline.com

Lebanon Man In Jail Facing Numerous Charges

A 29-year-old Lebanon man was taken into custody early Sunday morning and facing numerous charges, including property damage in both Laclede and Camden Counties, probation violation, possession of amphetamine, D.W.I., and several other charges. Joshua M. Harvey was taken to the Laclede County Jail by members of the Missouri Highway Patrol. No bond has been set.
LEBANON, MO
houstonherald.com

UPDATED: Wright County accident claims Birch Tree resident; one charged

A Birch Tree man was killed Monday afternoon in an accident in Wright County, the Missouri State Highway Patrol said. Cpl. Travis Brown said a northbound 2019 Ford F-350 driven by Dalton J. Sole Parnosky, 25, of Buffalo, crossed the center of the Highway 5 and struck a southbound 1990 Ford F-250 operated by Norvil B. Lakey, 84, of Birth Tree. Lakey was pronounced dead by the Wright County coroner. Next of kin has been notified.
WRIGHT COUNTY, MO

