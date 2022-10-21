Read full article on original website
Related
Albany Herald
ABC Holiday Lineup: ‘Love Actually’ 20th Anniversary Special, ‘A Very Backstreet Holiday’ & More
ABC has announced its upcoming holiday slate of programming in anticipation of “the most wonderful time of the year,” which includes a lineup of beloved classics and new specials. Two specials in December include A Very Backstreet Christmas, focused on iconic boyband The Backstreet Boys, and Finding Harmony,...
Albany Herald
‘Deepa & Anoop’: Netflix Announces Season 2 Premiere Date With New Trailer (VIDEO)
The second season of Netflix‘s original animated children’s series Deepa & Anoop is slated to arrive on the streaming service on November 7, 2022. And alongside the reveal of a premiere date is a new trailer for the upcoming season, which you can watch exclusively at TV Insider.
Albany Herald
Why the Body Stitchers Case Is Working So Well on ‘NCIS: LA’
[Warning: The below contains MAJOR spoilers for NCIS: Los Angeles Season 14 Episode 3 “The Body Stitchers.”]. When we think of NCIS: LA, we think of explosions. But with an ongoing case — first introduced in Season 9 and continued in the latest episode — the only words we can use to describe everything that’s going down are very disturbing.
ETOnline.com
Megyn Kelly Mourns Sudden Death of Sister Suzanne at 58
Megyn Kelly's sister, Suzanne Crossley, died on Friday after suffering a heart attack. She was 58. Kelly, 51, shared the news during the opening segment of her podcast on Monday. "Something really sad happened in my family over the weekend," she shared. "My sister died, she was 58, her name...
Men's Health
See The Voice Star Gwen Stefani Shake With Anger After Blake Shelton 'Stabs Her in the Back'
In the true spirit of competition, Blake Shelton is not letting any of his fellow Voice coaches miss out on his unique antics before he leaves next season ... even if that person is his wife, Gwen Stefani. In the latest episode of The Voice season 22, the country singer...
The only son of actor Paul Newman was a "rebel" who never thought he could make it like his dad
Alan Scott Newman (1950 - 1978) was an actor and stuntman who was the only son of the Hollywood icon and star, Paul Newman. Scott was born to Newman and his first wife, Jackie Witte in 1950. His parents divorced when he was only eight years old. Scott had a difficult childhood. Although he went to expensive private schools, he misbehaved and was almost expelled.
Albany Herald
‘9-1-1’ Gets Explosive: EP Teases Ticking Time Bomb Threat in Hen-Focused Episode
Aisha Hinds’ Hen Wilson takes center stage in 9-1-1 Season 6 Episode 6 (airing October 24 on Fox) when the LAFD paramedic and the 118 respond to an eruption at the lab where her wife, Karen (Tracie Thoms), works. And it doesn’t take a rocket scientist — which Karen actually is — to realize that a place containing unstable substances and high-tech equipment is a ticking time bomb.
Albany Herald
‘The Resident’ Star Jane Leeves Teases Things Don’t Go as Planned for Kit & Bell’s Wedding
If you think the power couple of Chastain Park Memorial Hospital can take a day off to tie the knot, think again. Urgent situations crop up this week on The Resident for CEO Kit Voss and Dr. Randolph Bell (Jane Leeves and Bruce Greenwood) with no regard for the wedding planner’s timetable.
Albany Herald
‘The Mole’ Winner & Finalists Break Down the Season’s Most Shocking Moments
[Warning: The following contains MAJOR spoilers for The Mole finale.]. The mystery is over. After weeks of adventure, The Mole revealed its saboteur in the Season 1 finale, which dropped on October 21 on Netflix. Hosted by Alex Wagner, contestants Will Richardson, Kesi Neblett, and Joi Schweitzer made it to The Mole finale, but only one could be declared the winner.
Albany Herald
It’s Michael Bublé Night! Check Out the Songs and Dances for Week 6 of ‘Dancing with the Stars’
Dancing with the Stars will welcome Michael Bublé to the ballroom. Not only will the night celebrate the Grammy Award-winning recording artist’s music as the 10 remaining couples perform new dances to his hit songs, but he will join Carrie Ann Inaba, Len Goodman, Derek Hough, and Bruno Tonioli as a guest judge.
Albany Herald
Eric McCormack and others remember Leslie Jordan: 'The funniest and flirtiest southern gent I've ever known'
The unexpected passing of television star and social media darling Leslie Jordan has spurred a flood of heartfelt tributes. The actor died on Monday, his talent agent Sarabeth Schedeen told CNN in a statement. He was 67.
Albany Herald
Leslie Jordan, beloved actor and social media star, dead at 67
Leslie Jordan, beloved comedian and actor known for his work on "Will and Grace," has died, his longtime staff member told CNN.
Celebrities Pay Tribute To Leslie Jordan After His Unexpected Death — "There Will Never Be Anyone Like Him"
"You had no choice but to adore Leslie Jordan, he left you no other options. He was magical."
Albany Herald
This Pandemic Star Is Embroiled in CEO Drama
Although some companies feast on drama to stay in the news cycle, most others hope to avoid it entirely. Unfortunately, sometimes the circus finds you.
Albany Herald
Mariah Carey is doing limited engagement holiday shows
All we want for Christmas is you, Mariah Carey. It was announced Monday that the "Queen of Christmas" will be performing two holiday shows. The first on December 11 at Scotiabank Arena in Toronto, Canada, and the second on December 13 at Madison Square Garden in New York City.
19 Horror Movie Moments That Even Horror Lovers Believe May Have Gone Too Far
"Give me monsters, ghouls, blood — but poop is my LIMIT."
Albany Herald
Derek Hough Reveals Who Has Surprised Him the Most on Season 31 of 'DWTS'
It’s not for nothing that Derek Hough is the only six-time Mirrorball Trophy champion of the hit series Dancing with the Stars. He is one of the best dancers/choreographers the ABC show has ever seen, and he has three Outstanding Choreography Emmys to prove it.
Albany Herald
Henry Cavill confirms his return as Superman
It's a bird! It's a plane! It's Superman... again!. Henry Cavill has confirmed what passionate hero-loving moviegoers have been waiting for -- the British actor will return to the role of Clark Kent, also known as Superman, in the DC Comics extended cinematic universe.
Comments / 0