Why the Body Stitchers Case Is Working So Well on ‘NCIS: LA’

[Warning: The below contains MAJOR spoilers for NCIS: Los Angeles Season 14 Episode 3 “The Body Stitchers.”]. When we think of NCIS: LA, we think of explosions. But with an ongoing case — first introduced in Season 9 and continued in the latest episode — the only words we can use to describe everything that’s going down are very disturbing.
Megyn Kelly Mourns Sudden Death of Sister Suzanne at 58

Megyn Kelly's sister, Suzanne Crossley, died on Friday after suffering a heart attack. She was 58. Kelly, 51, shared the news during the opening segment of her podcast on Monday. "Something really sad happened in my family over the weekend," she shared. "My sister died, she was 58, her name...
‘9-1-1’ Gets Explosive: EP Teases Ticking Time Bomb Threat in Hen-Focused Episode

Aisha Hinds’ Hen Wilson takes center stage in 9-1-1 Season 6 Episode 6 (airing October 24 on Fox) when the LAFD paramedic and the 118 respond to an eruption at the lab where her wife, Karen (Tracie Thoms), works. And it doesn’t take a rocket scientist — which Karen actually is — to realize that a place containing unstable substances and high-tech equipment is a ticking time bomb.
‘The Mole’ Winner & Finalists Break Down the Season’s Most Shocking Moments

[Warning: The following contains MAJOR spoilers for The Mole finale.]. The mystery is over. After weeks of adventure, The Mole revealed its saboteur in the Season 1 finale, which dropped on October 21 on Netflix. Hosted by Alex Wagner, contestants Will Richardson, Kesi Neblett, and Joi Schweitzer made it to The Mole finale, but only one could be declared the winner.
This Pandemic Star Is Embroiled in CEO Drama

Although some companies feast on drama to stay in the news cycle, most others hope to avoid it entirely. Unfortunately, sometimes the circus finds you.
Mariah Carey is doing limited engagement holiday shows

All we want for Christmas is you, Mariah Carey. It was announced Monday that the "Queen of Christmas" will be performing two holiday shows. The first on December 11 at Scotiabank Arena in Toronto, Canada, and the second on December 13 at Madison Square Garden in New York City.
NEW YORK CITY, NY
Derek Hough Reveals Who Has Surprised Him the Most on Season 31 of 'DWTS'

It’s not for nothing that Derek Hough is the only six-time Mirrorball Trophy champion of the hit series Dancing with the Stars. He is one of the best dancers/choreographers the ABC show has ever seen, and he has three Outstanding Choreography Emmys to prove it.
Henry Cavill confirms his return as Superman

It's a bird! It's a plane! It's Superman... again!. Henry Cavill has confirmed what passionate hero-loving moviegoers have been waiting for -- the British actor will return to the role of Clark Kent, also known as Superman, in the DC Comics extended cinematic universe.

