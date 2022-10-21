Read full article on original website
CJ
5d ago
Why couldn’t this have been done by route of a study and consultation with educational and child development & psychology experts, not politicians. Could our Governor be trying to gain political points with hasty, ham-handed divisive legislation at the expense of our children and schools? Say it’s not so.
Reply(1)
2
Related
click orlando
Gov. DeSantis awards $9M to fund workforce education programs in areas impacted by Hurricane Ian
AVON PARK, Fla. – Florida Gov. Ron DeSantis awarded $9 million to state workforce education programs Tuesday in an effort to bolster professions serving those impacted by Hurricane Ian. The three schools that received funding through the Critical Workforce Needs Grant Program include South Florida State College, serving DeSoto,...
click orlando
Results 2022: Meet the candidates for Florida House District 45
ORLANDO, Fla. – The growth of west Orange County led to the redrawing of a district in the Florida Legislature, and how voters decide on the race for its seat could be an interesting political indicator in the years to come. The Horizon West area is a community just...
click orlando
Results 2022: Meet the candidates for Florida attorney general
ORLANDO, Fla. – Florida’s attorney general is not just the state’s top prosecutor. The holder of the job also pledges to protect the interests of Floridians, whether that’s going after consumer fraud, price gouging or taking part in national lawsuits against groups that take advantage of residents.
click orlando
Florida lawmaker sues campaign manager, former DeSantis spokesman over explicit texts
State Rep. Jackie Toledo, a Tampa Republican who lost a primary bid for a congressional seat in August, has filed a lawsuit accusing campaign manager Fred Piccolo — a former spokesman for Gov. Ron DeSantis — of sending her “unwanted, unsolicited, inappropriate and grossly offensive harassing text messages and images.”
15-year-old incest victim denied abortion in Jacksonville subject of new Charlie Crist ad
JACKSONVILLE, Fla. — Florida has seen a 6% reduction in abortions compared to this time last year, which is roughly 4,600 fewer procedures. STORY: Early voting begins, candidates for Jacksonville sheriff mobilize to gain support. Dr. Shelly Tein with Planned Parenthood of Northeast Florida recounted her frustration when she...
click orlando
EPA issues nearly $1.2M to Sumter County schools for electric-powered buses
SUMTER COUNTY, Fla. – Sumter County is one of the school districts across the U.S. receiving funding for zero- and low-emission, electric buses as part of the federal government’s EPA Clean School Bus Program initiative. Sumter District Schools applied for the program, which focuses on providing funding to...
wuft.org
What Florida voters need to know about Amendment 3 before Election Day
Legislators in favor of Amendment 3 tout it as a lifeline for Floridians struggling in a volatile housing market, but those against it say the measure wouldn’t do enough. If passed, the amendment would increase the homestead exemption for K-12 teachers, police officers, correctional officers, firefighters, emergency-medical technicians, paramedics, child-welfare services professionals, and active-duty members of the military and Florida National Guard. Homeowners currently qualify for $25,000 exemptions on their primary residences, but this proposal could increase the exemption by another $50,000.
click orlando
Arizona prisoner to die by lethal injection, not gas chamber
PHOENIX – An Arizona prisoner who is scheduled to be executed in three weeks for two 1980 killings will be put to death by lethal injection, making him the third condemned person to decline lethal gas since the state refurbished the chamber where it carried out the last U.S. execution by gas more than 20 years ago.
click orlando
Orlando LGBTQ center cancels drag queen story hour over Neo-Nazi threats
ORLANDO, Fla. – Threats from Neo-Nazis have forced an LGBTQ community center in Orlando to cancel a planned “Drag Queen Story Hour” event for this weekend. The LGBTQ Center on Mills Avenue announced the cancellation and notified the public about the threats on Facebook. [TRENDING: East River...
10 "Bugs" in Florida You Should Always Avoid
Florida is full of creatures, many of them loveable like the manatees and Key West deer, but others--well, loveable probably isn't the word you'd use for them. Regardless of your personal word choice, there's no denying that it's the time of the year when a lot of our unfriendly critters are coming out to play--coincidently the same time we want to be outside playing too! If you want to know which Florida bugs and bug-like small animals you should be avoiding this season, then this short list may help you get a head start.
click orlando
Employee halts thief from stealing Osceola County school bus, deputies say
OSCEOLA COUNTY, Fla. – An Osceola County schools employee stopped a man from driving off in a school bus parked at a gas station on Monday, video released by the district shows. The school district said the bus was parked at a RaceTrac after dropping off students when the...
click orlando
Charlie Crist, Ron DeSantis face off in heated, raucous Florida governor debate
ORLANDO, Fla. – Dodged questions, heated attacks and a raucous crowd colored the only debate Monday evening between Gov. Ron DeSantis and former Rep. Charlie Crist in the gubernatorial election. The Republican incumbent and the Democratic challenger debated at the Sunrise Theatre in Fort Pierce. WPEC moderated the debate....
click orlando
Brevard County pursues $8.5M beach renourishment after Hurricane Ian
MELBOURNE BEACH, Fla. – Brevard commissioners Tuesday voted unanimously to start the process of planning a beach renourishment project after the county estimated Hurricane Ian’s damages to southern beaches at $8.5 million. The county’s natural resources director Virginia Barker said Ian’s erosion rivals hurricanes Matthew and Irma five...
Opinion: Florida told them they could vote. DeSantis had them arrested them for it
While claims of widespread voter fraud in Florida are fake, the impact of these arrests on the lives of these citizens is real, tragic and profound, write Van Jones and Janos Marton.
floridianpress.com
First Lady DeSantis: 'Mamas' Proud of Gov. Ron DeSantis for Saying No to School Vaccine Mandates
Earlier this week, the CDC unanimously voted to add the controversial COVID-19 vaccine into the childhood immunization schedule. While the CDC is not making the shot mandatory, there are fears that states and schools will make it so. As a result, Gov. Ron DeSantis (R-FL) spoke at a press conference saying that no Florida school district will be able to implement vaccine mandates.
click orlando
Edgewater mayoral candidate accused of stealing opponent’s signs
EDGEWATER, Fla. – Edgewater police over the last week have recommended a petit theft charge against Michael Ignasiak, a former mayor of the City of Edgewater who’s running to retake his old post in November, now accused of removing other candidates’ campaign signs to make more room for his own.
click orlando
Evacuation order lifted for Kissimmee’s Good Samaritan Village, but questions still unanswered, residents say
KISSIMMEE, Fla. – Osceola County on Monday lifted the evacuation order for a Kissimmee retirement community that has been flooded since Hurricane Ian. The county says the floodwater has receded at Good Samaritan Village and power has been restored. [TRENDING: East River High School star quarterback killed in Orange...
click orlando
13-year-old arrested after bringing gun to Heritage Middle School, Volusia deputies say
VOLUSIA COUNTY, Fla. – A 13-year-old boy was arrested Tuesday after bringing an unloaded handgun to Heritage Middle School, according to the Volusia County Sheriff’s Office. Deputies said the boy showed the gun to another student at the school on Monday. Investigators said the child who saw the...
Florida judge dismisses first charges brought by DeSantis’ office of election crimes, calling it overreach of power
A Miami judge approved a motion to dismiss Friday in the case against Robert Lee Wood, 56, the first of the 17 people charged with election fraud in a statewide roundup in August by Gov. Ron DeSantis’ new Election Crimes Unit. The defense argued that the Office of the Statewide Prosecutor did not have jurisdiction over the case. The judge agreed, in an order that not only dismissed the charges ...
click orlando
Florida Hurricane Catastrophe Fund could see $10B in losses from Hurricane Ian
TALLAHASSEE, Fla. – The Florida Hurricane Catastrophe Fund, a state program that provides critical backup coverage to property insurers, is estimated to have $10 billion in losses from Hurricane Ian, officials said Wednesday. The program commonly known as the “Cat Fund” will be able to handle Ian’s financial hit,...
Comments / 2