Florida State

CJ
5d ago

Why couldn’t this have been done by route of a study and consultation with educational and child development & psychology experts, not politicians. Could our Governor be trying to gain political points with hasty, ham-handed divisive legislation at the expense of our children and schools? Say it’s not so.

click orlando

Results 2022: Meet the candidates for Florida House District 45

ORLANDO, Fla. – The growth of west Orange County led to the redrawing of a district in the Florida Legislature, and how voters decide on the race for its seat could be an interesting political indicator in the years to come. The Horizon West area is a community just...
FLORIDA STATE
click orlando

Results 2022: Meet the candidates for Florida attorney general

ORLANDO, Fla. – Florida’s attorney general is not just the state’s top prosecutor. The holder of the job also pledges to protect the interests of Floridians, whether that’s going after consumer fraud, price gouging or taking part in national lawsuits against groups that take advantage of residents.
FLORIDA STATE
wuft.org

What Florida voters need to know about Amendment 3 before Election Day

Legislators in favor of Amendment 3 tout it as a lifeline for Floridians struggling in a volatile housing market, but those against it say the measure wouldn’t do enough. If passed, the amendment would increase the homestead exemption for K-12 teachers, police officers, correctional officers, firefighters, emergency-medical technicians, paramedics, child-welfare services professionals, and active-duty members of the military and Florida National Guard. Homeowners currently qualify for $25,000 exemptions on their primary residences, but this proposal could increase the exemption by another $50,000.
FLORIDA STATE
click orlando

Arizona prisoner to die by lethal injection, not gas chamber

PHOENIX – An Arizona prisoner who is scheduled to be executed in three weeks for two 1980 killings will be put to death by lethal injection, making him the third condemned person to decline lethal gas since the state refurbished the chamber where it carried out the last U.S. execution by gas more than 20 years ago.
ARIZONA STATE
click orlando

Orlando LGBTQ center cancels drag queen story hour over Neo-Nazi threats

ORLANDO, Fla. – Threats from Neo-Nazis have forced an LGBTQ community center in Orlando to cancel a planned “Drag Queen Story Hour” event for this weekend. The LGBTQ Center on Mills Avenue announced the cancellation and notified the public about the threats on Facebook. [TRENDING: East River...
ORLANDO, FL
Uncovering Florida

10 "Bugs" in Florida You Should Always Avoid

Florida is full of creatures, many of them loveable like the manatees and Key West deer, but others--well, loveable probably isn't the word you'd use for them. Regardless of your personal word choice, there's no denying that it's the time of the year when a lot of our unfriendly critters are coming out to play--coincidently the same time we want to be outside playing too! If you want to know which Florida bugs and bug-like small animals you should be avoiding this season, then this short list may help you get a head start.
FLORIDA STATE
click orlando

Brevard County pursues $8.5M beach renourishment after Hurricane Ian

MELBOURNE BEACH, Fla. – Brevard commissioners Tuesday voted unanimously to start the process of planning a beach renourishment project after the county estimated Hurricane Ian’s damages to southern beaches at $8.5 million. The county’s natural resources director Virginia Barker said Ian’s erosion rivals hurricanes Matthew and Irma five...
BREVARD COUNTY, FL
floridianpress.com

First Lady DeSantis: 'Mamas' Proud of Gov. Ron DeSantis for Saying No to School Vaccine Mandates

Earlier this week, the CDC unanimously voted to add the controversial COVID-19 vaccine into the childhood immunization schedule. While the CDC is not making the shot mandatory, there are fears that states and schools will make it so. As a result, Gov. Ron DeSantis (R-FL) spoke at a press conference saying that no Florida school district will be able to implement vaccine mandates.
FLORIDA STATE
click orlando

Edgewater mayoral candidate accused of stealing opponent’s signs

EDGEWATER, Fla. – Edgewater police over the last week have recommended a petit theft charge against Michael Ignasiak, a former mayor of the City of Edgewater who’s running to retake his old post in November, now accused of removing other candidates’ campaign signs to make more room for his own.
EDGEWATER, FL
South Florida Sun Sentinel

Florida judge dismisses first charges brought by DeSantis’ office of election crimes, calling it overreach of power

A Miami judge approved a motion to dismiss Friday in the case against Robert Lee Wood, 56, the first of the 17 people charged with election fraud in a statewide roundup in August by Gov. Ron DeSantis’ new Election Crimes Unit. The defense argued that the Office of the Statewide Prosecutor did not have jurisdiction over the case. The judge agreed, in an order that not only dismissed the charges ...
FLORIDA STATE
click orlando

Florida Hurricane Catastrophe Fund could see $10B in losses from Hurricane Ian

TALLAHASSEE, Fla. – The Florida Hurricane Catastrophe Fund, a state program that provides critical backup coverage to property insurers, is estimated to have $10 billion in losses from Hurricane Ian, officials said Wednesday. The program commonly known as the “Cat Fund” will be able to handle Ian’s financial hit,...
FLORIDA STATE

