SPEEDWAY, Ind. — The Indianapolis 500 is still more than seven months away, but it's never too early to plan for the Greatest Spectacle in Racing. Tickets for the May 28 race, along with six other races and other events at the Indianapolis Motor Speedway, are now on sale. Tickets can be purchased online at IMS.com or at the IMS Ticket Office at the Speedway.

INDIANAPOLIS, IN ・ 1 DAY AGO