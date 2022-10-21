ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Indianapolis, IN

WTHR

New Indy Learning Center opens in Indianapolis

INDIANAPOLIS — The Behavior Analysis Center for Autism (BACA) opened its first Indianapolis Learning Center today on the northeast side. BACA, which is part of LEARN Behavior, delivers services to kids with autism across Indiana. It's near 75th Street and Shadeland Avenue. The location will serve children ages 2...
INDIANAPOLIS, IN
WTHR

Perry Township increasing teacher pay

INDIANAPOLIS — Teachers in Perry Township are getting a pay raise after the school board approved a measure Monday. Effective immediately, all teachers in the district will earn an additional $4,000 on their base pay. The increase is retroactive for the 2022-2023 school year, and means teacher salaries will range from $48,000 to $92,881, depending on experience.
INDIANAPOLIS, IN
WTHR

Volunteers pack Gainbridge Fieldhouse for Million Meal Marathon

INDIANAPOLIS — One million Hoosiers don't know where their next meal is coming from. That's according to officials at Million Meal Movement, an Indianapolis organization fighting hunger in the Hoosier state. On Tuesday, Gainbridge Fieldhouse hosted the 12th annual Million Meal Marathon. It is a one-day event with thousands...
INDIANAPOLIS, IN
WTHR

Humane Society for Hamilton County receives $15,000 grant

HAMILTON COUNTY, Ind. — The Humane Society for Hamilton County was named the Midwest grand prize recipient of Freshpet's annual Fresh Start program, earning $15,000 in grant money. The no-kill shelter in Fishers is one of relatively few in the U.S. that is truly no-kill. "This funding will be...
HAMILTON COUNTY, IN
WTHR

Demolition begins on Fishers City Hall

FISHERS, Ind. — Construction began Monday on demolishing the former Fishers City Hall building. The city is inviting the public to view the demolition of the building, located at 1 Municipal Drive, and it even set up bleachers outside the construction fence on the north side of the site for those who choose to attend.
FISHERS, IN
WTHR

'Can Man' Larry VanNess dies at 75 after accident in Anderson

ANDERSON, Ind. — An Anderson man known for collecting millions of pull tabs for the Ronald McDonald House has died. Larry "The Can Man" VanNess died Monday at St. Vincent Hospital in Indianapolis, three weeks after he was seriously injured when he was struck by a vehicle while crossing the street on Oct. 2.
ANDERSON, IN
WTHR

McRib returns for 'farewell tour'

INDIANAPOLIS — The McRib sandwich will return to McDonald's menus later this month, but the fast food restaurant warned fans it could be the final time. The iconic sandwich — boneless pork dipped in barbecue sauce and served with sliced pickles and onions on a homestyle bun — will be available to order Oct. 31. But in social media posts Monday, the restaurant said it would be "its farewell tour."
INDIANAPOLIS, IN
WTHR

Monrovia HS staff use CPR, AED to save student

MONROVIA, Ind. — The principal of Monrovia High School said a medical emergency happening during the school day is one of the worst nightmares of educators. Just like many nightmares, Oct. 5 began normally. "We send Jacob off in the morning like any other time that you send your...
MONROVIA, IN
WTHR

'Anastasia' comes to Indianapolis with new cast and crew

INDIANAPOLIS — Take a "journey to the past" in Indianapolis this weekend with the timeless story of "Anastasia." The Murat Theatre at the Old National Centre is hosting the Broadway in Indianapolis musical, with Veronica Stern playing the role of Anya. 13News caught up with Stern after opening night...
INDIANAPOLIS, IN
WTHR

Tickets now on sale to 2023 racing events at IMS

SPEEDWAY, Ind. — The Indianapolis 500 is still more than seven months away, but it's never too early to plan for the Greatest Spectacle in Racing. Tickets for the May 28 race, along with six other races and other events at the Indianapolis Motor Speedway, are now on sale. Tickets can be purchased online at IMS.com or at the IMS Ticket Office at the Speedway.
INDIANAPOLIS, IN
WTHR

Live Doppler 13 Weather Blog: Rainy night update

INDIANAPOLIS — It will be a soggy Tuesday night for central Indiana and this is good news, because we need the rain. Roads will be wet and with leaves down a few slick spots are possible tonight. Visibility will be low at times, too, and stopping distance is longer on wet roads. Rainfall potential is a half-inch to one inch of rain tonight.
INDIANAPOLIS, IN
WTHR

$50K Powerball ticket sold in Hamilton County

NOBLESVILLE, Ind. — One lucky Hoosier Lottery Powerball player bought a ticket worth $50,000 in Noblesville. The ticket matched four out of five numbers and the Powerball in the Monday, Oct. 24 Double Play $10 million jackpot drawing. The winning numbers are 12-48-51-63-67 with a Powerball of 26. The...
NOBLESVILLE, IN
WTHR

WTHR

Indianapolis, IN
Indianapolis local news

 https://www.wthr.com/

