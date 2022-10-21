Read full article on original website
Indianapolis Cop Indicted Grand Jury After Bodycam Footage Showed Him Stamp Black Man’s Face: REPORTSShameel ShamsIndianapolis, IN
Student from Lebanon arrested after making 'joke' threat against Western Boone SchoolsShamsBoone County, IN
3 Great Seafood Places in IndianaAlina AndrasIndiana State
4 Great Seafood Places in IndianaAlina AndrasIndiana State
Dollar General Location Unexpectedly ClosingJoel EisenbergIndianapolis, IN
New Indy Learning Center opens in Indianapolis
INDIANAPOLIS — The Behavior Analysis Center for Autism (BACA) opened its first Indianapolis Learning Center today on the northeast side. BACA, which is part of LEARN Behavior, delivers services to kids with autism across Indiana. It's near 75th Street and Shadeland Avenue. The location will serve children ages 2...
Perry Township increasing teacher pay
INDIANAPOLIS — Teachers in Perry Township are getting a pay raise after the school board approved a measure Monday. Effective immediately, all teachers in the district will earn an additional $4,000 on their base pay. The increase is retroactive for the 2022-2023 school year, and means teacher salaries will range from $48,000 to $92,881, depending on experience.
Drumstick Dash benefiting Wheeler Mission celebrating 20 years
INDIANAPOLIS — The Wheeler Mission Drumstick Dash is celebrating 20 years this November. The start time is 9 a.m. and people have the option of doing the 4.5-mile or 2.45-mile course. All of the proceeds will help Wheeler Mission serve those experiencing homelessness. WTHR is proud to be the...
Volunteers pack Gainbridge Fieldhouse for Million Meal Marathon
INDIANAPOLIS — One million Hoosiers don't know where their next meal is coming from. That's according to officials at Million Meal Movement, an Indianapolis organization fighting hunger in the Hoosier state. On Tuesday, Gainbridge Fieldhouse hosted the 12th annual Million Meal Marathon. It is a one-day event with thousands...
Humane Society for Hamilton County receives $15,000 grant
HAMILTON COUNTY, Ind. — The Humane Society for Hamilton County was named the Midwest grand prize recipient of Freshpet's annual Fresh Start program, earning $15,000 in grant money. The no-kill shelter in Fishers is one of relatively few in the U.S. that is truly no-kill. "This funding will be...
'Any homicide is a tragedy' | Mayor Hogsett discusses violent October for Indianapolis
INDIANAPOLIS — Two were people shot and killed Monday morning outside an apartment complex near 38th and Meridian. It's one of many murder scenes IMPD has had to investigate this month. "October has been a difficult month for our city," Indianapolis Mayor Joe Hogsett said on Monday. "Any homicide...
Demolition begins on Fishers City Hall
FISHERS, Ind. — Construction began Monday on demolishing the former Fishers City Hall building. The city is inviting the public to view the demolition of the building, located at 1 Municipal Drive, and it even set up bleachers outside the construction fence on the north side of the site for those who choose to attend.
Live Doppler 13 Weather Blog: Recapping wettest day in nearly two months for Indy
INDIANAPOLIS — It's been a while. But the steady soaking rainfall Tuesday evening is just what the doctor ordered for the parched landscape of central Indiana. It was parched because most areas had had less than .10" since Sept. 25, historically dry for that time period in Indianapolis. Weather...
Brownsburg Fulfillment Center Hiring 500+
A Brownsburg fulfillment center is adding more than 500 new jobs. The e-commerce company "radial" is hiring seasonal entry-level fulfillment workers.
'Can Man' Larry VanNess dies at 75 after accident in Anderson
ANDERSON, Ind. — An Anderson man known for collecting millions of pull tabs for the Ronald McDonald House has died. Larry "The Can Man" VanNess died Monday at St. Vincent Hospital in Indianapolis, three weeks after he was seriously injured when he was struck by a vehicle while crossing the street on Oct. 2.
Friends of Belmont Beach call vandalism to historic signs 'devastating'
INDIANAPOLIS — Members of the Haughville community say they're disappointed after vandals damaged historic signs at Belmont Beach. Belmont is a formerly segregated beach at 2020 N. White River Parkway Dr. West. At one point, it was the only waterfront Black people in the area could visit and swim.
Radial announces plan to add 500+ seasonal jobs at Brownsburg fulfillment center
BROWNSBURG, Ind. — Radial is looking to add more than 500 seasonal jobs at its fulfillment center in Brownsburg. The positions will be with entry-level fulfillment to support the eCommerce demand this holiday season. "We are excited to add so many talented team members to support another busy peak...
McRib returns for 'farewell tour'
INDIANAPOLIS — The McRib sandwich will return to McDonald's menus later this month, but the fast food restaurant warned fans it could be the final time. The iconic sandwich — boneless pork dipped in barbecue sauce and served with sliced pickles and onions on a homestyle bun — will be available to order Oct. 31. But in social media posts Monday, the restaurant said it would be "its farewell tour."
Monrovia HS staff use CPR, AED to save student
MONROVIA, Ind. — The principal of Monrovia High School said a medical emergency happening during the school day is one of the worst nightmares of educators. Just like many nightmares, Oct. 5 began normally. "We send Jacob off in the morning like any other time that you send your...
'Anastasia' comes to Indianapolis with new cast and crew
INDIANAPOLIS — Take a "journey to the past" in Indianapolis this weekend with the timeless story of "Anastasia." The Murat Theatre at the Old National Centre is hosting the Broadway in Indianapolis musical, with Veronica Stern playing the role of Anya. 13News caught up with Stern after opening night...
Tickets now on sale to 2023 racing events at IMS
SPEEDWAY, Ind. — The Indianapolis 500 is still more than seven months away, but it's never too early to plan for the Greatest Spectacle in Racing. Tickets for the May 28 race, along with six other races and other events at the Indianapolis Motor Speedway, are now on sale. Tickets can be purchased online at IMS.com or at the IMS Ticket Office at the Speedway.
Advocates working to address affordable housing issues across Indianapolis
INDIANAPOLIS — Marion County is in a housing crisis right now, according to affordable housing advocates. The Fair Housing Center of Central Indiana said there are 400 to 600 eviction filings every week in Marion County. A group of affordable housing advocates met on Sunday to discuss possible policy priorities to help low income renters.
Live Doppler 13 Weather Blog: Rainy night update
INDIANAPOLIS — It will be a soggy Tuesday night for central Indiana and this is good news, because we need the rain. Roads will be wet and with leaves down a few slick spots are possible tonight. Visibility will be low at times, too, and stopping distance is longer on wet roads. Rainfall potential is a half-inch to one inch of rain tonight.
Person seriously injured in I-65 crash on Indianapolis' south side
INDIANAPOLIS — EDITOR'S NOTE: This story has been updated to reflect that a person was seriously injured, not killed, in the crash. A previous report from INDOT indicated there was a fatality in the incident. One person was seriously injured in a crash on Indianapolis' south side late Tuesday.
$50K Powerball ticket sold in Hamilton County
NOBLESVILLE, Ind. — One lucky Hoosier Lottery Powerball player bought a ticket worth $50,000 in Noblesville. The ticket matched four out of five numbers and the Powerball in the Monday, Oct. 24 Double Play $10 million jackpot drawing. The winning numbers are 12-48-51-63-67 with a Powerball of 26. The...
