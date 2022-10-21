ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Harris County, TX

Officials in Texas' most populous county ask DOJ to send federal monitors in response to state plans to send observers for general election

 4 days ago
Karen Murray
3d ago

Are the Democrats that scared of losing that they have to have the government involved in the midterm elections. Well they should be scared, cause I’m telling you right now any of those poll watchers comes near me while I’m casting my vote is getting a ear full and then some and I don’t care what you’re skin color is stay away from me while I’m casting my vote.

3d ago

Harris county had a lot of problems with their voting integrity in 2020. And if you are doing everything legally, then you have nothing to hide or worry about. But citizens deserve elections to be true voters. And I personally would like every county to have watchers to keep its integrity

north texan
3d ago

Of course liberals point fingers at republicans saying they are guilty of the thing they do all the time! In these times with democrats in charge of our government and where we can put a republicans in offices Texans better do it! Make Biden where he cant do anything and get democrats out of power in Washington DC

