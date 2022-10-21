Sacramento police detain armed suspects who fled from traffic stop

FRIDAY UPDATES

A Sacramento police SWAT team on Thursday evening detained two people after they fled a traffic stop and hide in a apartment complex in the Pocket neighborhood of the city.

About 4:45 p.m. Thursday, officers tried to pull over a vehicle for a traffic enforcement stop in the area of Shoal Court, just southeast of the intersection of Florin Road and Riverside Boulevard.

The occupants in the vehicle, believed to be armed, fled into the nearby Westlake Apartments complex on Shoal Court, and officers set up a perimeter, according to the Sacramento Police Department .

The SWAT team was called to search the area, police said about 6 p.m. Thursday. The Police Department’s Crisis Negotiation Team also responded to the scene.

A police helicopter circled above and assisting officers on the ground. Authorities closed Florin, shutting down vehicle traffic between Riverside and Gloria Drive.

At 8:30 p.m., police said officers had detained the occupants of the vehicle and the perimeter had been broken down. Officers remained in the area as they continued to investigate the incident.

On Friday morning, police announced one of the person detained, DeSean Leon Brasser Jr., is a suspect in the Thursday homicide of a man outside an East Sacramento tennis club.