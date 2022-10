The Flyers acquired Evan Barratt from the Blackhawks in a minor-league trade Wednesday. In exchange for the 23-year-old forward, the Flyers sent defenseman Cooper Zech to Chicago. Barratt was drafted by the Blackhawks two rounds ahead of Flyers forward Noah Cates in 2017. The third-round selection had gone scoreless in...

CHICAGO, IL ・ 5 HOURS AGO